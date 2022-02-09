A React chart library, based on G2Plot, G6, X6, L7Plot.
Website • Quick Start • Gallery • FAQ • Blog
$ npm install @ant-design/charts
import React from 'react';
import { Line } from '@ant-design/charts';
const Page: React.FC = () => {
const data = [
{ year: '1991', value: 3 },
{ year: '1992', value: 4 },
{ year: '1993', value: 3.5 },
{ year: '1994', value: 5 },
{ year: '1995', value: 4.9 },
{ year: '1996', value: 6 },
{ year: '1997', value: 7 },
{ year: '1998', value: 9 },
{ year: '1999', value: 13 },
];
const config = {
data,
width: 800,
height: 400,
autoFit: false,
xField: 'year',
yField: 'value',
point: {
size: 5,
shape: 'diamond',
},
label: {
style: {
fill: '#aaa',
},
},
};
let chart;
// Export Image
const downloadImage = () => {
chart?.downloadImage();
};
// Get chart base64 string
const toDataURL = () => {
console.log(chart?.toDataURL());
};
return (
<div>
<button type="button" onClick={downloadImage} style={{ marginRight: 24 }}>
Export Image
</button>
<button type="button" onClick={toDataURL}>
Get base64
</button>
<Line {...config} onReady={(chartInstance) => (chart = chartInstance)} />
</div>
);
};
export default Page;
Preview
See chart API for details. Common props:
|Property
|Description
|Type
|defaultValue
|onReady
|chart loaded callback
|(chart)=> void
|-
|onEvent
|chart events
|(chart, event)=> void
|-
|loading
|loading status
|boolean
|-
|loadingTemplate
|loading template
|React.ReactElement
|-
|errorTemplate
|custom error template
|(e: Error) => React.ReactNode
|-
|className
|container class
|string
|-
|style
|container style
|React.CSSProperties
|-
Your contributions are always welcome! Please Do have a look at the issues first.
DingTalk group number:
30233731.
MIT