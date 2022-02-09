openbase logo
@ant-design/charts

by ant-design
1.3.2 (see all)

A React Chart Library

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.6K

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Chart

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation

Readme

@ant-design/charts

A React chart library, based on G2Plot, G6, X6, L7Plot.

build npm npm GitHub stars npm License

WebsiteQuick StartGalleryFAQBlog

Case

Statistical charts

Flowchart

Maps

Relation Graphs

✨ Features

  • Easy to use
  • TypeScript
  • Pretty & Lightweight
  • Responsive
  • Storytelling

📦 Installation

$ npm install @ant-design/charts

🔨 Usage

import React from 'react';
import { Line } from '@ant-design/charts';

const Page: React.FC = () => {
  const data = [
    { year: '1991', value: 3 },
    { year: '1992', value: 4 },
    { year: '1993', value: 3.5 },
    { year: '1994', value: 5 },
    { year: '1995', value: 4.9 },
    { year: '1996', value: 6 },
    { year: '1997', value: 7 },
    { year: '1998', value: 9 },
    { year: '1999', value: 13 },
  ];

  const config = {
    data,
    width: 800,
    height: 400,
    autoFit: false,
    xField: 'year',
    yField: 'value',
    point: {
      size: 5,
      shape: 'diamond',
    },
    label: {
      style: {
        fill: '#aaa',
      },
    },
  };

  let chart;

  // Export Image
  const downloadImage = () => {
    chart?.downloadImage();
  };

  // Get chart base64 string
  const toDataURL = () => {
    console.log(chart?.toDataURL());
  };

  return (
    <div>
      <button type="button" onClick={downloadImage} style={{ marginRight: 24 }}>
        Export Image
      </button>
      <button type="button" onClick={toDataURL}>
        Get base64
      </button>
      <Line {...config} onReady={(chartInstance) => (chart = chartInstance)} />
    </div>
  );
};
export default Page;

Preview

📜 Document & API

See chart API for details. Common props:

PropertyDescriptionTypedefaultValue
onReadychart loaded callback(chart)=> void-
onEventchart events(chart, event)=> void-
loadingloading statusboolean-
loadingTemplateloading templateReact.ReactElement-
errorTemplatecustom error template(e: Error) => React.ReactNode-
classNamecontainer classstring-
stylecontainer styleReact.CSSProperties-

🤝 How to Contribute

Your contributions are always welcome! Please Do have a look at the issues first.

📧 Contact us

DingTalk group number: 30233731.

License

MIT

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Gudleik RaschOslo56 Ratings1 Review
deadend delevoper
9 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Poor Documentation

Alternatives

rechartsRedefined chart library built with React and D3
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
847K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
37
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
9Performant
react-chartjs-2React components for Chart.js, the most popular charting library
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
479K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
14
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
3Performant
niv
nivonivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
victoryA collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
175K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
1Abandoned
rgc
react-gauge-chartReact component for displaying a gauge chart
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Performant
2Great Documentation
See 32 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
