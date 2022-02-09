Case

✨ Features

Easy to use

TypeScript

Pretty & Lightweight

Responsive

Storytelling

📦 Installation

$ npm install @ant-design/charts

🔨 Usage

import React from 'react'; import { Line } from '@ant-design/charts'; const Page: React.FC = () => { const data = [ { year: '1991', value: 3 }, { year: '1992', value: 4 }, { year: '1993', value: 3.5 }, { year: '1994', value: 5 }, { year: '1995', value: 4.9 }, { year: '1996', value: 6 }, { year: '1997', value: 7 }, { year: '1998', value: 9 }, { year: '1999', value: 13 }, ]; const config = { data, width: 800, height: 400, autoFit: false, xField: 'year', yField: 'value', point: { size: 5, shape: 'diamond', }, label: { style: { fill: '#aaa', }, }, }; let chart; // Export Image const downloadImage = () => { chart?.downloadImage(); }; // Get chart base64 string const toDataURL = () => { console.log(chart?.toDataURL()); }; return ( <div> <button type="button" onClick={downloadImage} style={{ marginRight: 24 }}> Export Image </button> <button type="button" onClick={toDataURL}> Get base64 </button> <Line {...config} onReady={(chartInstance) => (chart = chartInstance)} /> </div> ); }; export default Page;

Preview

📜 Document & API

See chart API for details. Common props:

Property Description Type defaultValue onReady chart loaded callback (chart)=> void - onEvent chart events (chart, event)=> void - loading loading status boolean - loadingTemplate loading template React.ReactElement - errorTemplate custom error template (e: Error) => React.ReactNode - className container class string - style container style React.CSSProperties -

🤝 How to Contribute

Your contributions are always welcome! Please Do have a look at the issues first.

DingTalk group number: 30233731 .

License

MIT