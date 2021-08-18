Categories
@ant-design-vue/use
●
by vueComponent
●
0.0.1-alpha.10 (see all)
Vue 3 Composition Api Library.
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
npm i @ant-design-vue/use
Popularity
Downloads/wk
2K
GitHub Stars
227
Maintenance
Last Commit
6mos
ago
Contributors
4
Package
Dependencies
4
License
Type Definitions
Not Found
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
?
Readme
@ant-design-vue/use
该项目已废弃， useForm 已集成进入 ant-design-vue 中，其它功能推荐使用
vueuse
The project has been abandoned, useForm has been integrated into
ant-design-vue
，other functions recommended to use
vueuse
