Readme

Ant Design Pro Layout

NPM version Vue Support Vue Grammar Level NPM downloads License

💻 Preview layout:

Basic Usage

Recommend look Examples or Use Template

Branch

Install

# yarn
yarn add @ant-design-vue/pro-layout@next
# npm
npm i @ant-design-vue/pro-layout@next -S

Simple Usage

First, you should add the @ant-design-vue/pro-layout that you need into the library.

// main.[js|ts]
import 'ant-design-vue/dist/antd.less'; // antd css
import '@ant-design-vue/pro-layout/dist/style.css'; // pro-layout css or style.less

import { createApp } from 'vue';
import App from "./App.vue";
import Antd from 'ant-design-vue';
import ProLayout, { PageContainer } from '@ant-design-vue/pro-layout';

const app = createApp(App);

app.use(Antd).use(ProLayout).use(PageContainer).mount('#app');

After that, you can use pro-layout in your Vue components as simply as this:

<template>
  <pro-layout
    :locale="locale"
    v-bind="layoutConf"
    v-model:openKeys="state.openKeys"
    v-model:collapsed="state.collapsed"
    v-model:selectedKeys="state.selectedKeys"
  >
    <router-view />
  </pro-layout>
</template>

<script setup lang="ts">
import { reactive } from 'vue';
import { useRouter } from 'vue-router';
import { getMenuData, clearMenuItem } from '@ant-design-vue/pro-layout';

const locale = (i18n: string) => i18n;
const router = useRouter();

const { menuData } = getMenuData(clearMenuItem(router.getRoutes()));

const state = reactive({
  collapsed: false, // default value
  openKeys: ['/dashboard'],
  selectedKeys: ['/welcome'],
})
const layoutConf = reactive({
  navTheme: 'dark',
  layout: 'mix',
  splitMenus: false,
  menuData,
});
</script>

API

ProLayout

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault Value
titlelayout in the upper left corner titleVNode | String'Ant Design Pro'
logolayout top left logo urlVNode | render-
loadinglayout loading statusboolean-
layoutlayout menu mode, sidemenu: right navigation, topmenu: top navigation'side' | 'top' | 'mix''side'
contentWidthcontent mode of layout, Fluid: adaptive, Fixed: fixed width 1200px'Fixed' | 'Fluid'Fluid
navThemeNavigation theme'light' |'dark''light'
headerThemeHeader Bar theme'light' |'dark''light'
menuDataVue-router routes propObject[{}]
collapsedcontrol menu's collapse and expansionbooleantrue
selectedKeysmenu selected keysstring[][]
openKeysmenu openKeysstring[][]
isMobileis mobilebooleanfalse
handleCollapsefolding collapse event of menu(collapsed: boolean) => void-
menuHeaderRenderrender header logo and titlev-slot | VNode | (logo,title)=>VNode | false-
menuExtraRenderrender extra menu itemv-slot | VNode | (props)=>VNode | false-
menuFooterRenderrender footer menu itemv-slot | VNode | (props)=>VNode | false-
headerContentRendercustom header render methodslot | (props: BasicLayoutProps) => VNode-
rightContentRenderheader right content render methodslot | (props: HeaderViewProps) => VNode-
collapsedButtonRendercustom collapsed button methodslot | (collapsed: boolean) => VNode-
footerRendercustom footer render methodslot | (props: BasicLayoutProps) => VNodefalse
breadcrumbRendercustom breadcrumb render methodslot | ({ route, params, routes, paths, h }) => VNode[]-
menuItemRendercustom render Menu.Itemv-slot#menuItemRender="{ item, icon }" | ({ item, icon }) => VNodenull
menuSubItemRendercustom render Menu.SubItemv-slot#menuSubItemRender="{ item, icon }" | ({ item, icon }) => VNodenull
localei18nFunction (key: string) => string | falsefalse

Menu generation requires getMenuData and clearMenuItem function e.g. const { menuData } = getMenuData(clearMenuItem(routes))

PageContainer

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault Value
contentContent areaVNode | v-slot-
extraExtra content area, on the right side of contentVNode | v-slot-
extraContentExtra content area, on the right side of contentVNode | v-slot-
tabListTabs title listArray<{key: string, tab: sting}>-
tab-changeSwitch panel callback(key) => void-
tab-active-keyThe currently highlighted tab itemstring-

WaterMark

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault Value
markStylemark styleCSSProperties-
markClassNamemark classstring-
gapXHorizontal spacing between water-marknumber212
gapYVertical spacing between watermarknumber222
offsetLeftHorizontal offsetnumberoffsetTop = gapX / 2
offsetTopVertical offsetnumberoffsetTop = gapY / 2
widthnumber120
heightnumber64
rotateAngle of rotation, unit °number-22
imageimage srcstring-
zIndexwater-mark z-indexnumber9
contentwater-mark Contentstring-
fontColorfont-colorstringrgba(0,0,0,.15)
fontSizefont-sizestring\|number16

Custom Render

Custom rightContentRender

<template #rightContentRender>
  <div style="margin-right: 12px">
    <a-avatar shape="square" size="small">
      <template #icon>
        <UserOutlined />
      </template>
    </a-avatar>
  </div>
</template>

Custom menu.item

<template #menuItemRender="{ item, icon }">
  <a-menu-item
    :key="item.path"
    :disabled="item.meta?.disabled"
    :danger="item.meta?.danger"
    :icon="icon"
  >
    <router-link :to="{ path: item.path }">
      <span class="ant-pro-menu-item">
        <a-badge count="5" dot>
          <span class="ant-pro-menu-item-title">{{ item.meta.title }}</span>
        </a-badge>
      </span>
    </router-link>
  </a-menu-item>
</template>

Custom menuExtraRender

<template #menuExtraRender="{ collapsed }">
  <a-input-search v-if="!collapsed" />
</template>

Custom menuFooterRender

<template #menuFooterRender>
  <div>menu footer</div>
</template>

Custom breadcrumbRender

<template #breadcrumbRender="{ route, params, routes }">
  <span v-if="routes.indexOf(route) === routes.length - 1">
    {{ route.breadcrumbName }}
  </span>
  <router-link v-else :to="{ path: route.path, params }">
    {{ route.breadcrumbName }}
  </router-link>
</template>

Custom collapsedButtonRender

<template #collapsedButtonRender="collapsed">
  <HeartOutlined v-if="collapsed" />
  <SmileOutlined v-else />
</template>

<GlobalFooter>
  <template #links>
    <a>链接1</a>
    <a>链接2</a>
    <a>链接3</a>
    <a>链接4</a>
  </template>
  <template #copyright>
    <span>Pro Layout &copy; 2021 Sendya.</span>
  </template>
</GlobalFooter>

<GlobalFooter :links="[{ title: 'Link 1', href: '#' }, { title: 'Link 2', href: '#' }]" copyright="Pro Layout &copy; 2021 Sendya." />

Use WaterMark

<router-view v-slot="{ Component }">
  <WaterMark content="Pro Layout">
    <component :is="Component" />
  </WaterMark>
</router-view>

Build project

npm run build # Build library
npm run build:types # Build d.ts

