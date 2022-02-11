Recommend look Examples or Use Template
# yarn
yarn add @ant-design-vue/pro-layout@next
# npm
npm i @ant-design-vue/pro-layout@next -S
First, you should add the
@ant-design-vue/pro-layout that you need into the library.
// main.[js|ts]
import 'ant-design-vue/dist/antd.less'; // antd css
import '@ant-design-vue/pro-layout/dist/style.css'; // pro-layout css or style.less
import { createApp } from 'vue';
import App from "./App.vue";
import Antd from 'ant-design-vue';
import ProLayout, { PageContainer } from '@ant-design-vue/pro-layout';
const app = createApp(App);
app.use(Antd).use(ProLayout).use(PageContainer).mount('#app');
After that, you can use pro-layout in your Vue components as simply as this:
<template>
<pro-layout
:locale="locale"
v-bind="layoutConf"
v-model:openKeys="state.openKeys"
v-model:collapsed="state.collapsed"
v-model:selectedKeys="state.selectedKeys"
>
<router-view />
</pro-layout>
</template>
<script setup lang="ts">
import { reactive } from 'vue';
import { useRouter } from 'vue-router';
import { getMenuData, clearMenuItem } from '@ant-design-vue/pro-layout';
const locale = (i18n: string) => i18n;
const router = useRouter();
const { menuData } = getMenuData(clearMenuItem(router.getRoutes()));
const state = reactive({
collapsed: false, // default value
openKeys: ['/dashboard'],
selectedKeys: ['/welcome'],
})
const layoutConf = reactive({
navTheme: 'dark',
layout: 'mix',
splitMenus: false,
menuData,
});
</script>
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default Value
|title
|layout in the upper left corner title
|VNode | String
'Ant Design Pro'
|logo
|layout top left logo url
|VNode | render
|-
|loading
|layout loading status
|boolean
|-
|layout
|layout menu mode, sidemenu: right navigation, topmenu: top navigation
|'side' | 'top' | 'mix'
'side'
|contentWidth
|content mode of layout, Fluid: adaptive, Fixed: fixed width 1200px
|'Fixed' | 'Fluid'
Fluid
|navTheme
|Navigation theme
|'light' |'dark'
'light'
|headerTheme
|Header Bar theme
|'light' |'dark'
'light'
|menuData
|Vue-router
routes prop
|Object
[{}]
|collapsed
|control menu's collapse and expansion
|boolean
|true
|selectedKeys
|menu selected keys
|string[]
[]
|openKeys
|menu openKeys
|string[]
[]
|isMobile
|is mobile
|boolean
|false
|handleCollapse
|folding collapse event of menu
|(collapsed: boolean) => void
|-
|menuHeaderRender
|render header logo and title
|v-slot | VNode | (logo,title)=>VNode | false
|-
|menuExtraRender
|render extra menu item
|v-slot | VNode | (props)=>VNode | false
|-
|menuFooterRender
|render footer menu item
|v-slot | VNode | (props)=>VNode | false
|-
|headerContentRender
|custom header render method
slot | (props: BasicLayoutProps) => VNode
|-
|rightContentRender
|header right content render method
slot | (props: HeaderViewProps) => VNode
|-
|collapsedButtonRender
|custom collapsed button method
slot | (collapsed: boolean) => VNode
|-
|footerRender
|custom footer render method
slot | (props: BasicLayoutProps) => VNode
false
|breadcrumbRender
|custom breadcrumb render method
slot | ({ route, params, routes, paths, h }) => VNode[]
|-
|menuItemRender
|custom render Menu.Item
|v-slot#menuItemRender="{ item, icon }" | ({ item, icon }) => VNode
|null
|menuSubItemRender
|custom render Menu.SubItem
|v-slot#menuSubItemRender="{ item, icon }" | ({ item, icon }) => VNode
|null
|locale
|i18n
|Function (key: string) => string |
false
false
Menu generation requires
getMenuDataand
clearMenuItemfunction e.g.
const { menuData } = getMenuData(clearMenuItem(routes))
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default Value
|content
|Content area
|VNode | v-slot
|-
|extra
|Extra content area, on the right side of content
|VNode | v-slot
|-
|extraContent
|Extra content area, on the right side of content
|VNode | v-slot
|-
|tabList
|Tabs title list
Array<{key: string, tab: sting}>
|-
|tab-change
|Switch panel callback
|(key) => void
|-
|tab-active-key
|The currently highlighted tab item
|string
|-
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default Value
|markStyle
|mark style
|CSSProperties
|-
|markClassName
|mark class
|string
|-
|gapX
|Horizontal spacing between water-mark
|number
|212
|gapY
|Vertical spacing between watermark
|number
|222
|offsetLeft
|Horizontal offset
|number
offsetTop = gapX / 2
|offsetTop
|Vertical offset
|number
offsetTop = gapY / 2
|width
|number
|120
|height
|number
|64
|rotate
|Angle of rotation, unit °
|number
|-22
|image
|image src
|string
|-
|zIndex
|water-mark z-index
|number
|9
|content
|water-mark Content
|string
|-
|fontColor
|font-color
|string
rgba(0,0,0,.15)
|fontSize
|font-size
|string
\|number
|16
<template #rightContentRender>
<div style="margin-right: 12px">
<a-avatar shape="square" size="small">
<template #icon>
<UserOutlined />
</template>
</a-avatar>
</div>
</template>
<template #menuItemRender="{ item, icon }">
<a-menu-item
:key="item.path"
:disabled="item.meta?.disabled"
:danger="item.meta?.danger"
:icon="icon"
>
<router-link :to="{ path: item.path }">
<span class="ant-pro-menu-item">
<a-badge count="5" dot>
<span class="ant-pro-menu-item-title">{{ item.meta.title }}</span>
</a-badge>
</span>
</router-link>
</a-menu-item>
</template>
<template #menuExtraRender="{ collapsed }">
<a-input-search v-if="!collapsed" />
</template>
<template #menuFooterRender>
<div>menu footer</div>
</template>
<template #breadcrumbRender="{ route, params, routes }">
<span v-if="routes.indexOf(route) === routes.length - 1">
{{ route.breadcrumbName }}
</span>
<router-link v-else :to="{ path: route.path, params }">
{{ route.breadcrumbName }}
</router-link>
</template>
<template #collapsedButtonRender="collapsed">
<HeartOutlined v-if="collapsed" />
<SmileOutlined v-else />
</template>
<GlobalFooter>
<template #links>
<a>链接1</a>
<a>链接2</a>
<a>链接3</a>
<a>链接4</a>
</template>
<template #copyright>
<span>Pro Layout © 2021 Sendya.</span>
</template>
</GlobalFooter>
<GlobalFooter :links="[{ title: 'Link 1', href: '#' }, { title: 'Link 2', href: '#' }]" copyright="Pro Layout © 2021 Sendya." />
<router-view v-slot="{ Component }">
<WaterMark content="Pro Layout">
<component :is="Component" />
</WaterMark>
</router-view>
npm run build # Build library
npm run build:types # Build d.ts