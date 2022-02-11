Ant Design Pro Layout

Basic Usage

Branch

next : Vue3 + ant-design-vue@2.2.x

v2 : Vue2 + ant-design-vue@1.7.x

Install

yarn add @ant-design-vue/pro-layout@next npm i @ant-design-vue/pro-layout@next -S

Simple Usage

First, you should add the @ant-design-vue/pro-layout that you need into the library.

import 'ant-design-vue/dist/antd.less' ; import '@ant-design-vue/pro-layout/dist/style.css' ; import { createApp } from 'vue' ; import App from "./App.vue" ; import Antd from 'ant-design-vue' ; import ProLayout, { PageContainer } from '@ant-design-vue/pro-layout' ; const app = createApp(App); app.use(Antd).use(ProLayout).use(PageContainer).mount( '#app' );

After that, you can use pro-layout in your Vue components as simply as this:

<template> <pro-layout :locale="locale" v-bind="layoutConf" v-model:openKeys="state.openKeys" v-model:collapsed="state.collapsed" v-model:selectedKeys="state.selectedKeys" > <router-view /> </pro-layout> </template> <script setup lang="ts"> import { reactive } from 'vue'; import { useRouter } from 'vue-router'; import { getMenuData, clearMenuItem } from '@ant-design-vue/pro-layout'; const locale = (i18n: string) => i18n; const router = useRouter(); const { menuData } = getMenuData(clearMenuItem(router.getRoutes())); const state = reactive({ collapsed: false, // default value openKeys: ['/dashboard'], selectedKeys: ['/welcome'], }) const layoutConf = reactive({ navTheme: 'dark', layout: 'mix', splitMenus: false, menuData, }); </script>

API

ProLayout

Property Description Type Default Value title layout in the upper left corner title VNode | String 'Ant Design Pro' logo layout top left logo url VNode | render - loading layout loading status boolean - layout layout menu mode, sidemenu: right navigation, topmenu: top navigation 'side' | 'top' | 'mix' 'side' contentWidth content mode of layout, Fluid: adaptive, Fixed: fixed width 1200px 'Fixed' | 'Fluid' Fluid navTheme Navigation theme 'light' |'dark' 'light' headerTheme Header Bar theme 'light' |'dark' 'light' menuData Vue-router routes prop Object [{}] collapsed control menu's collapse and expansion boolean true selectedKeys menu selected keys string[] [] openKeys menu openKeys string[] [] isMobile is mobile boolean false handleCollapse folding collapse event of menu (collapsed: boolean) => void - menuHeaderRender render header logo and title v-slot | VNode | (logo,title)=>VNode | false - menuExtraRender render extra menu item v-slot | VNode | (props)=>VNode | false - menuFooterRender render footer menu item v-slot | VNode | (props)=>VNode | false - headerContentRender custom header render method slot | (props: BasicLayoutProps) => VNode - rightContentRender header right content render method slot | (props: HeaderViewProps) => VNode - collapsedButtonRender custom collapsed button method slot | (collapsed: boolean) => VNode - footerRender custom footer render method slot | (props: BasicLayoutProps) => VNode false breadcrumbRender custom breadcrumb render method slot | ({ route, params, routes, paths, h }) => VNode[] - menuItemRender custom render Menu.Item v-slot#menuItemRender="{ item, icon }" | ({ item, icon }) => VNode null menuSubItemRender custom render Menu.SubItem v-slot#menuSubItemRender="{ item, icon }" | ({ item, icon }) => VNode null locale i18n Function (key: string) => string | false false

Menu generation requires getMenuData and clearMenuItem function e.g. const { menuData } = getMenuData(clearMenuItem(routes))

PageContainer

Property Description Type Default Value content Content area VNode | v-slot - extra Extra content area, on the right side of content VNode | v-slot - extraContent Extra content area, on the right side of content VNode | v-slot - tabList Tabs title list Array<{key: string, tab: sting}> - tab-change Switch panel callback (key) => void - tab-active-key The currently highlighted tab item string -

WaterMark

Property Description Type Default Value markStyle mark style CSSProperties - markClassName mark class string - gapX Horizontal spacing between water-mark number 212 gapY Vertical spacing between watermark number 222 offsetLeft Horizontal offset number offsetTop = gapX / 2 offsetTop Vertical offset number offsetTop = gapY / 2 width number 120 height number 64 rotate Angle of rotation, unit ° number -22 image image src string - zIndex water-mark z-index number 9 content water-mark Content string - fontColor font-color string rgba(0,0,0,.15) fontSize font-size string \| number 16

Custom Render

Custom rightContentRender

<template #rightContentRender> <div style="margin-right: 12px"> <a-avatar shape="square" size="small"> <template #icon> <UserOutlined /> </template> </a-avatar> </div> </template>

Custom menu.item

<template #menuItemRender="{ item, icon }"> <a-menu-item :key="item.path" :disabled="item.meta?.disabled" :danger="item.meta?.danger" :icon="icon" > <router-link :to="{ path: item.path }"> <span class="ant-pro-menu-item"> <a-badge count="5" dot> <span class="ant-pro-menu-item-title">{{ item.meta.title }}</span> </a-badge> </span> </router-link> </a-menu-item> </template>

Custom menuExtraRender

<template #menuExtraRender="{ collapsed }"> <a-input-search v-if="!collapsed" /> </template>

<template #menuFooterRender> <div>menu footer</div> </template>

Custom breadcrumbRender

<template #breadcrumbRender="{ route, params, routes }"> <span v-if="routes.indexOf(route) === routes.length - 1"> {{ route.breadcrumbName }} </span> <router-link v-else :to="{ path: route.path, params }"> {{ route.breadcrumbName }} </router-link> </template>

Custom collapsedButtonRender

<template #collapsedButtonRender="collapsed"> <HeartOutlined v-if="collapsed" /> <SmileOutlined v-else /> </template>

<GlobalFooter> <template #links> <a>链接1</a> <a>链接2</a> <a>链接3</a> <a>链接4</a> </template> <template #copyright> <span>Pro Layout © 2021 Sendya.</span> </template> </GlobalFooter>

<GlobalFooter :links="[{ title: 'Link 1', href: '#' }, { title: 'Link 2', href: '#' }]" copyright="Pro Layout © 2021 Sendya." />

Use WaterMark

<router-view v-slot="{ Component }"> <WaterMark content="Pro Layout"> <component :is="Component" /> </WaterMark> </router-view>

