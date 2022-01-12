AnimXYZ

animxyz.com

AnimXYZ helps you create, customize, and compose animations for your website. Powered by CSS variables to allow a nearly limitless number of unique animations without writing a single keyframe. Save time and have complete control over how your elements move. Built for Vue, React, SCSS, and CSS, AnimXYZ will bring your website to life.

For example here is how you make an element fade and shrink in from above:

< div class = "xyz-in" xyz = "fade up big" > I will animate in! </ div >

Changing the class to xyz-out reverses the direction of the animation:

< div class = "xyz-out" xyz = "fade up big" > I will animate out! </ div >

See it in action here

For simple animations, that's all you need, but AnimXYZ can do so much more! Check out the AnimXYZ docs!

Installation

Using a package manager

AnimXYZ can be installed using your favorite package manager:

npm install @animxyz/core yarn add @animxyz/core

After installation, you will need to import AnimXYZ into your project.

Import into a Webpack project

If your Webpack project uses css-loader you can import the CSS by putting this snippet anywhere in your javascript code:

import '@animxyz/core'

Import into a SASS project

AnimXYZ is built in SASS and provides useful functions and mixins for customization. Import it anywhere in your SASS code:

@ import '@animxyz/core' ; @ include xyz-all; @ include xyz-core; @ include xyz-utilities;

Using jsDelivr

To add AnimXYZ using a CDN put this link in the <head> of your index.html file:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@animxyz/core" >

Vue & React

If you are using AnimXYZ in a Vue or React project we strongly recommend you also use our AnimXYZ components. To add those, follow the installation instructions in the relevant sections Vue and React.

Made By

Miles Ingram • GitHub • Website

Mattan Ingram • GitHub • Website