openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@animxyz/vue

by ingram-projects
0.6.5 (see all)

The first truly composable CSS animation library. Built for Vue, React, SCSS, and CSS, AnimXYZ will bring your website to life.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

398

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AnimXYZ Logo

AnimXYZ

npm version

animxyz.com

AnimXYZ helps you create, customize, and compose animations for your website. Powered by CSS variables to allow a nearly limitless number of unique animations without writing a single keyframe. Save time and have complete control over how your elements move. Built for Vue, React, SCSS, and CSS, AnimXYZ will bring your website to life.

For example here is how you make an element fade and shrink in from above:

<div class="xyz-in" xyz="fade up big">I will animate in!</div>

Changing the class to xyz-out reverses the direction of the animation:

<div class="xyz-out" xyz="fade up big">I will animate out!</div>

See it in action here

For simple animations, that's all you need, but AnimXYZ can do so much more! Check out the AnimXYZ docs!

Installation

Using a package manager

AnimXYZ can be installed using your favorite package manager:

# with npm
npm install @animxyz/core

# with yarn
yarn add @animxyz/core

After installation, you will need to import AnimXYZ into your project.

Import into a Webpack project

If your Webpack project uses css-loader you can import the CSS by putting this snippet anywhere in your javascript code:

import '@animxyz/core'

Import into a SASS project

AnimXYZ is built in SASS and provides useful functions and mixins for customization. Import it anywhere in your SASS code:

// Import the functions/mixins
@import '@animxyz/core';

// Add all the core/utilities selectors
@include xyz-all;
// --- Or for more control and granularity ---
@include xyz-core;
@include xyz-utilities;

Using jsDelivr

To add AnimXYZ using a CDN put this link in the <head> of your index.html file:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@animxyz/core">

Vue & React

If you are using AnimXYZ in a Vue or React project we strongly recommend you also use our AnimXYZ components. To add those, follow the installation instructions in the relevant sections Vue and React.

Made By

Miles Ingram • GitHubWebsite

Mattan Ingram • GitHubWebsite

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
vpt
vue-page-transitionA lightweight Vue.js plugin for page / route transitions.
GitHub Stars
384
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
va
vue2-animateA port of Animate.css for use with transitions in Vue.js 2.0 / 3.0 and Alpine.js.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
1Poor Documentation
@vueuse/motion🤹 Vue Composables putting your components in motion
GitHub Stars
728
Weekly Downloads
3K
vw
v-waveThe material-ripple directive for Vue that actually works
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
884
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial