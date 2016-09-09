AngularClass Webpack Toolkit

Webpack helpers and tools for Angular 2

Install

npm install @angularclass/webpack-toolkit --save-dev

Async Component Route

app/about/about.ts

({ selector: 'about' , template: '<h1>About</h1>' }) export class About {}

app/app.routes.ts

export const routes = [ { path: '' , component: Home }, { path: 'about' , component: 'About' } ];

main.browser.ts

import {routes} from './app/app.routes' ; import { provideWebpack } from '@angularclass/webpack-toolkit' ; bootstrap(App, [ provideRouter(routes), provideWebpack({ 'About' : require ( 'es6-promise!./app/about' ) }) ]);

Async Component with Children Routes

app/about/about.ts

({ selector: 'about' , template: '<h1>About</h1> <router-outlet></router-outlet>' }) export class About {} export const routes = { path: 'about' , component: About, children: [ { path: '' , component: Index }, { path: 'edit' , component: Edit } ] }

app/app.routes.ts

import { WebpackAsyncRoute } from '@angularclass/webpack-toolkit' ; export const routes = [ { path: '' , component: Home }, { path: 'about' , component: 'About' , canActivate: [ WebpackAsyncRoute ] } ];

main.browser.ts

import { routes } from './app/app.routes' ; import { provideWebpack } from '@angularclass/webpack-toolkit' ; bootstrap(App, [ provideRouter(routes), provideWebpack({ 'About' : require ( 'es6-promise!./app/about' ) }) ]);

enjoy — AngularClass







##AngularClass