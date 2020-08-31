Angular Hot Module Replacement

Angular-HMR Hot Module Reloading for Webpack and Angular. All versions of Angular and Webpack will work with this module

npm install @angularclass/hmr

main.browser.ts

import { removeNgStyles, createNewHosts, bootloader } from '@angularclass/hmr' ; ({ bootstrap: [ App ], declarations: [ App ], imports: [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, HttpModule, RouterModule.forRoot([], { useHash: true }), appModule ], providers: [] }) class MainModule { constructor ( public appRef: ApplicationRef ) {} hmrOnInit(store) { if (!store || !store.state) return ; console .log( 'HMR store' , store); console .log( 'store.state.data:' , store.state.data) if ( 'restoreInputValues' in store) { store.restoreInputValues(); } this .appRef.tick(); delete store.state; delete store.restoreInputValues; } hmrOnDestroy(store) { var cmpLocation = this .appRef.components.map( cmp => cmp.location.nativeElement); store.disposeOldHosts = createNewHosts(cmpLocation) store.state = {data: 'yolo' }; store.restoreInputValues = createInputTransfer(); removeNgStyles(); } hmrAfterDestroy(store) { store.disposeOldHosts() delete store.disposeOldHosts; } } export function main ( ) { return platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(MainModule) .then( ( ngModuleRef: any ) => { return hmrModule(ngModuleRef, module ); }); } // boot on document ready bootloader(main);

bootloader is only needed to detect that the dom is ready before bootstraping otherwise bootstrap. This is needed because that dom is already ready during reloading.

Important Helpers

removeNgStyles : remove angular styles

: remove angular styles createNewHosts and disposeOldHosts : recreate root elements for bootstrapping

: recreate root elements for bootstrapping bootloader : boot on document ready or boot if it's already ready

: boot on document ready or boot if it's already ready createInputTransfer and restoreInputValues: transfer input DOM state during replacement

Production

In production you only need bootloader which just does this:

export function bootloader ( main ) { if ( document .readyState === 'complete' ) { main() } else { document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , main); } }

You would bootstrap your app the normal way, in production, after dom is ready. Also, in production, you should remove the loader:

To hook into NGRX 4 you simply need to supply a reducer to set the state, and include it in your development metaReducers.

export function stateSetter ( reducer: ActionReducer< any > ): ActionReducer < any > { return function ( state: any , action: any ) { if (action.type === 'SET_ROOT_STATE' ) { return action.payload; } return reducer(state, action); }; }

In your root reducer you can do something like this to include it in your metaReducers . You should access your environment here and only include this in development.

export const metaReducers: ActionReducer< any , any >[] = [stateSetter]

Simply supply the metaReducer to the StoreModule and your hmr is hooked in.

StoreModule.forRoot(reducers, { metaReducers }),

enjoy — PatrickJS