openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@angularclass/conventions-loader

by AngularClass
1.0.13 (see all)

Allow default for `@Component` metadata for Angular 2

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular 2 Fundamentals

Angular 2 Conventions Loader

Allow defaults for @Component metadata for Angular 2

npm install @angularclass/conventions-loader --save-dev loader options

// default values
selectorPrefix = '';
cssExtension   = '.css';
htmlExtension  = '.html';
'-component' is removed from selector generated by className

{
  test: /\.ts$/,
  loaders: [
    'ts-loader',
    '@angularclass/conventions-loader'
  ]
},

Given this simple Component example app.js

@Component({})
export class App {
}

Webpack will change the code app.js

@Component({
  selector: "app",
  styles: [require("./app.css")],
  template: require("./app.html")
})
export class App {
}

this is assuming you have corresponding files next to the component. You may overwrite the selector at anytime by providing one. If the selector and the component file name does not match then the corresponding css/template file with the selector will be injected.

Credits

Sean Larkin from the Webpack team TheLarkInn/angular2-template-loader

enjoy — AngularClass



AngularClass ##AngularClass

Learn AngularJS, Angular 2, and Modern Web Development from the best. Looking for corporate Angular training, want to host us, or Angular consulting? patrick@angularclass.com

Apache-2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial