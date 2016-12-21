Angular 2 Bootloader

Angular 2 Bootloader for async script tag and hmr support

Why do I need async tag support?

Chrome V8 parses script tags with <script async> or <script defer> on a separate thread once downloading of index.html begins. Initial load of your index.html improves by up to 10%

Install

npm install @angularclass/bootloader --save

main.module.ts

import { bootloader } from '@angularclass/bootloader' ; ({ }) export class MainModule {} export function main ( ) { return platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(MainModule); } bootloader(main);

index.html

< script async src = "app.bundle.js" > </ script >

If you have a vendor file you can delete it and include async tag in your one app bundle

