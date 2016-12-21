Angular 2 Bootloader for async script tag and hmr support
Chrome V8 parses script tags with
<script async> or
<script defer> on a separate thread once downloading of
index.html begins. Initial load of your
index.html improves by up to 10%
npm install @angularclass/bootloader --save
main.module.ts
import { bootloader } from '@angularclass/bootloader';
@NgModule({
// ...
})
export class MainModule {}
export function main() {
return platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(MainModule);
}
bootloader(main); // this will bootstrap your app via main function
index.html
<script async src="app.bundle.js"></script>
If you have a vendor file you can delete it and include async tag in your one app bundle
enjoy — AngularClass
Learn AngularJS, Angular 2, and Modern Web Development from the best. Looking for corporate Angular training, want to host us, or Angular consulting? patrick@angularclass.com