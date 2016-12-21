openbase logo
@angularclass/bootloader

by AngularClass
1.0.1 (see all)

⏩ Angular 2 (and Angular 4) Bootloader for async script tag and hmr support via @AngularClass

Documentation
263

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Angular 2 Fundamentals

Angular 2 Bootloader

Angular 2 Bootloader for async script tag and hmr support

Why do I need async tag support?

Chrome V8 parses script tags with <script async> or <script defer> on a separate thread once downloading of index.html begins. Initial load of your index.html improves by up to 10%

czkf6kfviaamqm6

Install

npm install @angularclass/bootloader --save

main.module.ts

import { bootloader } from '@angularclass/bootloader';

@NgModule({
  // ...
})
export class MainModule {}

export function main() {
  return platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(MainModule);
}

bootloader(main); // this will bootstrap your app via main function

index.html

<script async src="app.bundle.js"></script>

If you have a vendor file you can delete it and include async tag in your one app bundle

enjoy — AngularClass



AngularClass ##AngularClass

Learn AngularJS, Angular 2, and Modern Web Development from the best. Looking for corporate Angular training, want to host us, or Angular consulting? patrick@angularclass.com

