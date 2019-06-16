All packages from this project have been moved to https://github.com/mseemann/angular2-mdl. The npm package names are the same.
This project is deprecated and is in read only mode.
Additional components for @angular-mdl/core that are not part of material design lite
|Name
|Provided By
|Description
|npm
|documentation
|status
|demo
|datepicker
|mseemann
|a simple date picker
|readme
|experimental
|demo
|expansion-panel
|abdulqadir93
|organise arbitrary content in an expansion panel
|readme
|experimental
|demo
|fab-menu
|leojpod
|a fab menu component
|readme
|experimental
|demo
|popover
|tb
|popover with arbitrary content
|readme
|experimental
|demo
|select
|tb
|a select box
|readme
|experimental
|demo
These components support AOT and TreeShaking!
Install the components via npm. Please check out the individual readme for each component from the table above.
Starting with version 0.2.0 the components each have no css styles imported by default. You need to setup your build pipeline to include the scss files from each component you want to use. This makes it possible to configure the theming for the components you want to use.
If you are using webpack you may use the special webpack import syntax for node_modules:
@import '~@angular-mdl/core/scss/color-definitions';
$color-primary: $palette-blue-500;
$color-primary-dark: $palette-blue-700;
$color-accent: $palette-amber-A200;
$color-primary-contrast: $color-dark-contrast;
$color-accent-contrast: $color-dark-contrast;
@import '~@angular-mdl/core/src/scss-mdl/material-design-lite';
@import '~@angular-mdl/popover/popover';
@import '~@angular-mdl/select/select';
Another way is to include each component folder in the search path for your scss preprocessor. An example for webpack:
sassLoader: {
includePaths: [
'node_modules/@angular-mdl/popover',
'node_modules/@angular-mdl/select'
]
}
The coverage report is stored under: coverage/coverage-remap/index.html