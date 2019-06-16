All packages from this project have been moved to https://github.com/mseemann/angular2-mdl. The npm package names are the same.

This project is deprecated and is in read only mode.

Additional components for @angular-mdl/core that are not part of material design lite

current angular version: 6

current angular-mdl version: 6

The components

Name Provided By Description npm documentation status demo datepicker mseemann a simple date picker readme experimental demo expansion-panel abdulqadir93 organise arbitrary content in an expansion panel readme experimental demo fab-menu leojpod a fab menu component readme experimental demo popover tb popover with arbitrary content readme experimental demo select tb a select box readme experimental demo

These components support AOT and TreeShaking!

How to use the components

Install the components via npm. Please check out the individual readme for each component from the table above.

Starting with version 0.2.0 the components each have no css styles imported by default. You need to setup your build pipeline to include the scss files from each component you want to use. This makes it possible to configure the theming for the components you want to use.

If you are using webpack you may use the special webpack import syntax for node_modules:

@ import '~@angular-mdl/core/scss/color-definitions' ; $color-primary : $palette-blue-500 ; $color-primary-dark : $palette-blue-700 ; $color-accent : $palette-amber-A200 ; $color-primary-contrast : $color-dark-contrast ; $color-accent-contrast : $color-dark-contrast ; @ import '~@angular-mdl/core/src/scss-mdl/material-design-lite' ; @ import '~@angular-mdl/popover/popover' ; @ import '~@angular-mdl/select/select' ;

Another way is to include each component folder in the search path for your scss preprocessor. An example for webpack:

sassLoader : { includePaths : [ 'node_modules/@angular-mdl/popover' , 'node_modules/@angular-mdl/select' ] }

Development

npm start - local dev server

npm build - build a production release

npm test - run the unit tests

The coverage report is stored under: coverage/coverage-remap/index.html