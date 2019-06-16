openbase logo
@angular2-mdl-ext/popover

by Michael Seemann
0.6.0

Additional components for @angular-mdl/core that are not part of material design lite

Downloads/wk

54

54

GitHub Stars

101

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

All packages from this project have been moved to https://github.com/mseemann/angular2-mdl. The npm package names are the same.

This project is deprecated and is in read only mode.

@angular-mdl/*

Additional components for @angular-mdl/core that are not part of material design lite

  • current angular version: 6
  • current angular-mdl version: 6

Build Status Coverage Status Code Climate dependencies Status devDependencies Status

The components

NameProvided ByDescriptionnpmdocumentationstatusdemo
datepickermseemanna simple date pickernpm versionreadmeexperimentaldemo
expansion-panelabdulqadir93organise arbitrary content in an expansion panelnpm versionreadmeexperimentaldemo
fab-menuleojpoda fab menu componentnpm versionreadmeexperimentaldemo
popovertbpopover with arbitrary contentnpm versionreadmeexperimentaldemo
selecttba select boxnpm versionreadmeexperimentaldemo

These components support AOT and TreeShaking!

How to use the components

Install the components via npm. Please check out the individual readme for each component from the table above.

Starting with version 0.2.0 the components each have no css styles imported by default. You need to setup your build pipeline to include the scss files from each component you want to use. This makes it possible to configure the theming for the components you want to use.

If you are using webpack you may use the special webpack import syntax for node_modules:

@import '~@angular-mdl/core/scss/color-definitions';

$color-primary: $palette-blue-500;
$color-primary-dark: $palette-blue-700;
$color-accent: $palette-amber-A200;
$color-primary-contrast: $color-dark-contrast;
$color-accent-contrast: $color-dark-contrast;

@import '~@angular-mdl/core/src/scss-mdl/material-design-lite';

@import '~@angular-mdl/popover/popover';
@import '~@angular-mdl/select/select';

Another way is to include each component folder in the search path for your scss preprocessor. An example for webpack:

sassLoader: {
    includePaths: [
        'node_modules/@angular-mdl/popover',
        'node_modules/@angular-mdl/select'
    ]
}

Development

  • npm start - local dev server
  • npm build - build a production release
  • npm test - run the unit tests

The coverage report is stored under: coverage/coverage-remap/index.html

