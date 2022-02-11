openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@angular/router

by angular
13.1.0 (see all)

The modern web developer’s platform

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1M

GitHub Stars

79.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

1,731

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Routing

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/514
Read All Reviews
rushabh2016
whysorush
Coderror404
HarthSid
vinaysaini
DevenRathod2

Top Feedback

10Great Documentation
10Easy to Use
9Performant
5Highly Customizable
5Bleeding Edge
5Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Angular - The modern web developer's platform.

angular-logo
Angular is a development platform for building mobile and desktop web applications
using Typescript/JavaScript and other languages.

www.angular.io

Contributing Guidelines · Submit an Issue · Blog

CI status   Angular on npm   Discord conversation

Documentation

Get started with Angular, learn the fundamentals and explore advanced topics on our documentation website.

Advanced

Development Setup

Prerequisites

Setting Up a Project

Install the Angular CLI globally:

npm install -g @angular/cli

Create workspace:

ng new [PROJECT NAME]

Run the application:

cd [PROJECT NAME]
ng serve

Angular is cross-platform, fast, scalable, has incredible tooling, and is loved by millions.

Quickstart

Get started in 5 minutes.

Ecosystem

angular ecosystem logos

Changelog

Learn about the latest improvements.

Upgrading

Check out our upgrade guide to find out the best way to upgrade your project.

Contributing

Contributing Guidelines

Read through our contributing guidelines to learn about our submission process, coding rules and more.

Want to Help?

Want to report a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our guidelines for contributing and then check out one of our issues labeled as help wanted or good first issue.

Code of Conduct

Help us keep Angular open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct.

Community

Join the conversation and help the community.

Love Angular badge

Love Angular? Give our repo a star ⭐ ⬆️.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation10
Easy to Use10
Performant9
Highly Customizable5
Bleeding Edge5
Responsive Maintainers5
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
rushabh20166 Ratings9 Reviews
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

One of the key angular library is angular router as it is useful for the routes between different component created as to hop from one component to another one as working with angular routes http client request are used to handle routing in angular as the default and action routs are set with http/. It is very useful while working with angular and has good documentation with easily coustomizable.

0
Whysorush12 Ratings17 Reviews
Hello World I Follow Mean stack Technology love to dig new features and explore some logics which seems not doable obviously by me…
9 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

I have bee using angular now as this helps me out much because routing does help here as angular just use one web page everything is covered at one place. ng new PROJECT NAME this way you can create your new project name and get started with the project. thank you community .

0
Coderror4049 Ratings22 Reviews
Software developer
8 months ago
Great Documentation

As angular router turns out to be one of the best data injection flow for different dependencies it has nested routing and help to locate and increase reusability of the components with https ,has great documentation and supports many features.

0
HarthSid53 Ratings70 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

The dependency injection made my app components more reusable. It was easier for me to manage and test them. I always get a response from the strong community of Angular. The community is very active. I found the documentation too good as it's in an easy language, even a beginner can be guided with it.

5
harssid3
spartan269
Harshsidh
sawan-hardcoder
harthsid2-hub
Vinay SainiMohali23 Ratings68 Reviews
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Angular router is the main library of angular. It make all the routing related task very easy. It has almost all the feature which you might think for implementation of routing in any SPA project. Due to which we need not to add any third party library. Features like route guard and nested routing makes it more perfect. Documentation is very good and very easy to implement.

0

Alternatives

@uirouter/angularUI-Router for Angular: State-based routing for Angular (v2+)
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
24K
rou
routeshub🚦A route management library + pattern for Angular Router
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
25
asr
angular-state-routerStateRouter is an AngularJS state-based router designed for flexibility and ease of use.
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
37
angular-routingAngular Component Router - A declarative router for Angular applications
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
29

Tutorials

″@angular/router” guide OR tutorial OR course OR example OR build OR create OR started -site:github.com -site:github.io -site:npmjs.com -site:openbase.com -site:openbase.io -site:stackoverflow.com -site:codota.com -site:pika.dev -site:bountysource.com -site:unpkg.com -site:snyk.io -site:gitter.im - Google Search
www.google.com″@angular/router” guide OR tutorial OR course OR example OR build OR create OR started -site:github.com -site:github.io -site:npmjs.com -site:openbase.com -site:openbase.io -site:stackoverflow.com -site:codota.com -site:pika.dev -site:bountysource.com -site:unpkg.com -site:snyk.io -site:gitter.im - Google SearchIn this tutorial, you will build upon a basic router configuration to explore features such as child routes, route parameters, lazy load NgModules, guard routes, and ...