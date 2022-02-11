Angular is a development platform for building mobile and desktop web applications
using Typescript/JavaScript and other languages.
Get started with Angular, learn the fundamentals and explore advanced topics on our documentation website.
Install the Angular CLI globally:
npm install -g @angular/cli
Create workspace:
ng new [PROJECT NAME]
Run the application:
cd [PROJECT NAME]
ng serve
Angular is cross-platform, fast, scalable, has incredible tooling, and is loved by millions.
Read through our contributing guidelines to learn about our submission process, coding rules and more.
Want to report a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our guidelines for contributing and then check out one of our issues labeled as help wanted or good first issue.
Help us keep Angular open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct.
One of the key angular library is angular router as it is useful for the routes between different component created as to hop from one component to another one as working with angular routes http client request are used to handle routing in angular as the default and action routs are set with http/. It is very useful while working with angular and has good documentation with easily coustomizable.
I have bee using angular now as this helps me out much because routing does help here as angular just use one web page everything is covered at one place. ng new PROJECT NAME this way you can create your new project name and get started with the project. thank you community .
As angular router turns out to be one of the best data injection flow for different dependencies it has nested routing and help to locate and increase reusability of the components with https ,has great documentation and supports many features.
The dependency injection made my app components more reusable. It was easier for me to manage and test them. I always get a response from the strong community of Angular. The community is very active. I found the documentation too good as it's in an easy language, even a beginner can be guided with it.
Angular router is the main library of angular. It make all the routing related task very easy. It has almost all the feature which you might think for implementation of routing in any SPA project. Due to which we need not to add any third party library. Features like route guard and nested routing makes it more perfect. Documentation is very good and very easy to implement.