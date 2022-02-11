openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@angular/pwa

by angular
13.1.1 (see all)

CLI tool for Angular

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

67.9K

GitHub Stars

25.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

613

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular CLI - The CLI tool for Angular.


Angular CLI logo

The Angular CLI is a command-line interface tool that you use to initialize, develop, scaffold,
and maintain Angular applications directly from a command shell.

cli.angular.io

Contributing Guidelines · Submit an Issue · Blog

CI status   Discord conversation

Documentation

Get started with Angular CLI, learn the fundamentals and explore advanced topics on our documentation website.

Development Setup

Prerequisites

Setting Up a Project

Install the Angular CLI globally:

npm install -g @angular/cli

Create workspace:

ng new [PROJECT NAME]

Run the application:

cd [PROJECT NAME]
ng serve

Angular is cross-platform, fast, scalable, has incredible tooling, and is loved by millions.

Quickstart

Get started in 5 minutes.

Ecosystem

angular ecosystem logos

Changelog

Learn about the latest improvements.

Upgrading

Check out our upgrade guide to find out the best way to upgrade your project.

Contributing

Contributing Guidelines

Read through our contributing guidelines to learn about our submission process, coding rules and more.

Want to Help?

Want to report a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our guidelines for contributing and then check out one of our issues labeled as help wanted or good first issue.

Code of Conduct

Help us keep Angular open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct.

Developer Guide

Read through our developer guide to learn about how to build and test the Angular CLI locally.

Community

Join the conversation and help the community.

Packages

This is a monorepo which contains many tools and packages:

Tools

ProjectPackageVersionLinks
Angular CLI@angular/clilatestREADME snapshot
Architect CLI@angular-devkit/architect-clilatestsnapshot
Schematics CLI@angular-devkit/schematics-clilatestsnapshot

Packages

ProjectPackageVersionLinks
Architect@angular-devkit/architectlatestREADME snapshot
Build Angular@angular-devkit/build-angularlatestREADME snapshot
Build Webpack@angular-devkit/build-webpacklatestREADME snapshot
Core@angular-devkit/corelatestREADME snapshot
Schematics@angular-devkit/schematicslatestREADME snapshot

Schematics

ProjectPackageVersionLinks
Angular PWA Schematics@angular/pwalatestsnapshot
Angular Schematics@schematics/angularlatestsnapshot

Misc

ProjectPackageVersionLinks
Webpack Angular Plugin@ngtools/webpacklatestsnapshot

Love Angular CLI? Give our repo a star ⭐ ⬆️.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial