openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@angular/material

by angular
13.1.0 (see all)

Component infrastructure and Material Design components for Angular

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1M

GitHub Stars

22.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

644

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Component Library

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/587
Read All Reviews
CoryKleiserchase2981sayak-sarkarabhinavdcsubhadippal66vishnu-devDevenRathod2

Top Feedback

20Great Documentation
20Easy to Use
12Performant
11Highly Customizable
11Responsive Maintainers
10Bleeding Edge

Readme

Official components for Angular

npm version Build status Gitter

The Angular team builds and maintains both common UI components and tools to help you build your own custom components. The team maintains several npm packages.

PackageDescriptionDocs
@angular/cdkLibrary that helps you author custom UI components with common interaction patternsDocs
@angular/materialMaterial Design UI components for Angular applicationsDocs
@angular/google-mapsAngular components built on top of the Google Maps JavaScript APIDocs
@angular/youtube-playerAngular component built on top of the YouTube Player APIDocs

Documentation, demos, and guides | Frequently Asked Questions | Community Google group | Contributing | StackBlitz Template

Getting started

See our Getting Started Guide if you're building your first project with Angular Material.

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute, please follow our contributing guidelines. Please see our help wanted label for a list of issues with good opportunities for contribution.

What we're working on now (Q4 2021):

  • Continuing to create new, API-compatible versions of the Angular Material components backed by MDC Web (see @jelbourn's ng-conf talk). Much of our effort is dedicated towards rolling out these new versions of the components across Angular apps inside Google. This work will pay off with the following benefits:
    • Dramatically improve consistency with the Material Design spec, which has changed significantly since Angular Material's 2016 inception. This also makes future versions of Material Design significantly easier to adopt.
    • Introduce a new theming API for component density, a top feature request.
    • Fix a number of longstanding accessibility bugs.
    • Increase number of people working to continuously improve the components on an ongoing basis (both the Angular team and the Material Design team).
  • Accessibility - we'll be focusing on improving the accessibility of MatDatepicker as well as evaluating accessibility bugs for mobile web platforms.

About the team

The Angular Components team is part of the Angular team at Google. The team includes both Google employees and community contributors from around the globe.

Our team has two primary goals:

  • Build high-quality UI components that developers can drop into existing applications
  • Provide tools that help developers build their own custom components with common interaction patterns

What do we mean by "high-quality" components?

  • Internationalized and accessible so that all users can use them.
  • Straightforward APIs that don't confuse developers.
  • Behave as expected across a wide variety of use-cases without bugs.
  • Behavior is well-tested with both unit and integration tests.
  • Customizable within the bounds of the Material Design specification.
  • Performance cost is minimized.
  • Code is clean and well-documented to serve as an example for Angular developers.

Browser and screen reader support

The Angular Components team supports the most recent two versions of all major browsers: Chrome (including Android), Firefox, Safari (including iOS), and IE11 / Edge.

We aim for great user experience with the following screen readers:

  • Windows: NVDA and JAWS with IE11 / FF / Chrome.
  • macOS: VoiceOver with Safari / Chrome.
  • iOS: VoiceOver with Safari
  • Android: Android Accessibility Suite (formerly TalkBack) with Chrome.
  • Chrome OS: ChromeVox with Chrome.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation20
Easy to Use20
Performant12
Highly Customizable11
Bleeding Edge10
Responsive Maintainers11
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Cory KleiserMonument, CO33 Ratings23 Reviews
Full Stack Software Engineer
September 7, 2020

I use material in all of my angular projects now. Angular material was a very nice addition with angular v7. It makes the ui design aspect of your frontend very straightforward using standard patterns that users are use to. Highly recommended, especially if your team is lacking design expertise.

2
whysorushJosepAlacid
Chase GibbonsLogan, Ut61 Ratings26 Reviews
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

This is such an awesome library. It's cool to dig into how they do various things to gleen insight into how you can do some of your own components better. Based on my experiences in using @angular/material in our production environments--@angular/material is really one of the best component library packages out there. It is so well maintained and tested and have you seen their build/docs generation pipeline? It's freakin amazing holy crap. There's so much to learn from these guys it's nuts. I do just want to say that if given the choice, i'd definitely choose @angular/material over material-ui just cuz @angular/material seems to be a lot more reliable/less buggy and you never have to worry about the controls not rendering right, rendering too much, not being testable, etc, etc. Excellent work maintainers!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

1
Zac10ck
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

Quite a good offering in terms of web components from the Angular team. Have been using them for over 3 years now and I must say that I am quite happy. For material design based projects, it makes development of frontend UI such a breeze that I can focus on implementing the interactions only rather than figuring out how to bring simple web components to life!

1
riginoommen
Abhinav Dinesh CKochi30 Ratings29 Reviews
Front End Engineer | JavaScript, Angular, React
6 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation

So well integrated with the Angular Framework I can't think of a reason why I shouldn't use this UI component library for an Angular Project. You have most of the components you might require and all of them follow Google's Material Design philosophy. Material Design gives you the same look and feel as the Google Apps in your own web applications. So it gives a professional and polished look. But once you use material design in a couple of projects you tend to feel like every app look the same and you would want to try out other UI libraries. I think apart from that I don't see any other issues with Angular Material. If you use Angular CDK then there is nothing you won't be able to build. Such a powerful tool.

0
Subhadip PalJamshedpur33 Ratings35 Reviews
MERN stack Developer (C++, Python, Javascript, c#)
10 months ago

The first impression after using it for the first time was 'WOW', just 'WOW'. Using angular material you can just focus on building features and not worry about your UI. your UI gonna looks absolutely beautiful, trust me. The modern-day web application is all just about nice icons and good-looking buttons and all that, Angular material just provides you everything out of the box. I have used it in several web app and my client was very happy for the UI of the page.

0

Alternatives

igniteui-angularA complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
primengThe Most Complete Angular UI Component Library
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
282K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
17
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
7Highly Customizable
ngx-bootstrapFast and reliable Bootstrap widgets in Angular (supports Ivy engine)
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
281K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
14
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
@ng-bootstrap/ng-bootstrapAngular powered Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
401K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Performant
ng-zorro-antdAngular UI Component Library based on Ant Design
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
54K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Performant
See 28 Alternatives

Tutorials

Learn How To Drag And Drop Input Field’s Using Angular 11
whysorush.medium.com10 months agoLearn How To Drag And Drop Input Field’s Using Angular 11You must have the Angular CLI installed at-least version 7 ,Angular 11 is preferable. To verify this go into your terminal and enter the following command: You need to create a new Angular project…