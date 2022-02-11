openbase logo
@angular/language-service

by angular
13.1.0 (see all)

The modern web developer’s platform

1.2M

GitHub Stars

79.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

1,731

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Angular - The modern web developer's platform.

angular-logo
Angular is a development platform for building mobile and desktop web applications
using Typescript/JavaScript and other languages.

www.angular.io

Contributing Guidelines · Submit an Issue · Blog

CI status   Angular on npm   Discord conversation

Documentation

Get started with Angular, learn the fundamentals and explore advanced topics on our documentation website.

Advanced

Development Setup

Prerequisites

Setting Up a Project

Install the Angular CLI globally:

npm install -g @angular/cli

Create workspace:

ng new [PROJECT NAME]

Run the application:

cd [PROJECT NAME]
ng serve

Angular is cross-platform, fast, scalable, has incredible tooling, and is loved by millions.

Quickstart

Get started in 5 minutes.

Ecosystem

angular ecosystem logos

Changelog

Learn about the latest improvements.

Upgrading

Check out our upgrade guide to find out the best way to upgrade your project.

Contributing

Contributing Guidelines

Read through our contributing guidelines to learn about our submission process, coding rules and more.

Want to Help?

Want to report a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our guidelines for contributing and then check out one of our issues labeled as help wanted or good first issue.

Code of Conduct

Help us keep Angular open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct.

Community

Join the conversation and help the community.

Love Angular badge

Love Angular? Give our repo a star ⭐ ⬆️.

Karthik RavishankarBengaluru India46 Ratings36 Reviews
I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)
8 days ago

I have used Angular's Language service at work and it is something that I use even to this day! I have loved it's capabilities and I think every developer must use the language service in the development of Angular Applications! It's your BUDDY who knows everything! Literally! It has Autocomplete inside it which helps you complete your code faster and only developers can understand it's importance. It has also helped me find errors in my code in real-time which has saved a lot of my time. I also use the quick-info feature which tells me where the variables or functions are declared when I hover on to them! All of this is also available as a VS Code extension which I've been using lately. You should definitely use this one hundred percent if you're an Angular Developer! I use it in every application that I try to develop, especially at my work projects at Morgan Stanley!

0

