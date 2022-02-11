Angular is a development platform for building mobile and desktop web applications
using Typescript/JavaScript and other languages.
Get started with Angular, learn the fundamentals and explore advanced topics on our documentation website.
Install the Angular CLI globally:
npm install -g @angular/cli
Create workspace:
ng new [PROJECT NAME]
Run the application:
cd [PROJECT NAME]
ng serve
Angular is cross-platform, fast, scalable, has incredible tooling, and is loved by millions.
Check out our upgrade guide to find out the best way to upgrade your project.
I have used Angular's Language service at work and it is something that I use even to this day! I have loved it's capabilities and I think every developer must use the language service in the development of Angular Applications! It's your BUDDY who knows everything! Literally! It has Autocomplete inside it which helps you complete your code faster and only developers can understand it's importance. It has also helped me find errors in my code in real-time which has saved a lot of my time. I also use the quick-info feature which tells me where the variables or functions are declared when I hover on to them! All of this is also available as a VS Code extension which I've been using lately. You should definitely use this one hundred percent if you're an Angular Developer! I use it in every application that I try to develop, especially at my work projects at Morgan Stanley!