This extension provides a rich editing experience for Angular templates, both inline and external templates including:
Download the extension from Visual Studio Marketplace.
The Angular Language Service uses the same set of options that are used to compile the application.
To get the most complete information in the editor, set the
strictTemplates option in
tsconfig.json,
as shown in the following example:
"angularCompilerOptions": {
"strictTemplates": true
}
For more information, see the Angular compiler options guide.
The language service extension relies on the
@angular/language-service and
typescript packages
for its backend.
@angular/language-service is always bundled with the extension, and is always
the latest version at the time of the release.
typescript is loaded, in order of priority, from:
typescript.tsdk in project or global settings.
typescript bundled with the Angular Language Service extension.
typescript present in the current workspace's node_modules.
We suggest not specifying
typescript.tsdk in your VSCode settings
per method (1) above. If the
typescript package is loaded by
methods (1) or (3), there is a potential for a mismatch between
the API expected by
@angular/language-service and the API provided by
typescript. This could
lead to a failure of the language service extension.
For more information, please see #594.
Download the
.vsix file for the release that you want to install from the releases tab.
Do not open the .vsix file directly. Instead, in Visual Studio code, go to the extensions tab. Click on the "..." menu in the upper right corner of the extensions tab, select "Install from vsix..." and then select the .vsix file for the release you just downloaded.
The extension can also be installed with the following command:
code --install-extension /path/to/ngls.vsix