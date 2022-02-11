openbase logo
@angular/forms

by angular
13.1.0

The modern web developer's platform

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1M

GitHub Stars

79.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

1,731

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/55
abhinavdc
rushabh10101
Techguy404
rushabh2016
Coderror404

3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

Angular - The modern web developer's platform.

angular-logo
Angular is a development platform for building mobile and desktop web applications
using Typescript/JavaScript and other languages.

www.angular.io

Contributing Guidelines · Submit an Issue · Blog

CI status   Angular on npm   Discord conversation

Documentation

Get started with Angular, learn the fundamentals and explore advanced topics on our documentation website.

Advanced

Development Setup

Prerequisites

Setting Up a Project

Install the Angular CLI globally:

npm install -g @angular/cli

Create workspace:

ng new [PROJECT NAME]

Run the application:

cd [PROJECT NAME]
ng serve

Angular is cross-platform, fast, scalable, has incredible tooling, and is loved by millions.

Quickstart

Get started in 5 minutes.

Ecosystem

angular ecosystem logos

Changelog

Learn about the latest improvements.

Upgrading

Check out our upgrade guide to find out the best way to upgrade your project.

Contributing

Contributing Guidelines

Read through our contributing guidelines to learn about our submission process, coding rules and more.

Want to Help?

Want to report a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our guidelines for contributing and then check out one of our issues labeled as help wanted or good first issue.

Code of Conduct

Help us keep Angular open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct.

Community

Join the conversation and help the community.

Love Angular badge

Love Angular? Give our repo a star ⭐ ⬆️.

100
Abhinav Dinesh C
6 months ago
Front End Engineer | JavaScript, Angular, React
6 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Performant
Bleeding Edge

Hands down the best and impressive feature in Angular. After working with React I appreciate how well Forms have been integrated into Angular. Working with complex Forms is a breeze with Angular Forms. The Reactive forms feature is a such a powerful tool that I wished there was something similar to this in other libraries. Have used a couple of other libraries in react like formik but haven't given me the same experience I got from Angular Forms. They have thought about all usecases one might have. So if you are building a Form heavy App I would suggest using Angular just for using Angular Forms. You would thank me later.

1
gautamkrishnar
rushabh1010
8 months ago
8 months ago
Easy to Use

i have used angular / forms as it gives good exposure as how to use ng forms where data flow could be maintained and can have data binding with angular component and also we can have a preformed forms where input data could pass through components easily.

1
whysorush
Techguy404
8 months ago
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I have been using angular forms for quite a good time now and forms is one of the core feature provided by angular, as forms behaves like the input parameter where the form gets all the input field and with the submit button all the buttons could be save with all the input fields as it also use ng-model which helps in managing users input data which is solved by forms. good for any data flow project and entries.

0
rushabh2016
8 months ago
8 months ago

whenever working with two way data flow or data binding forms help alot as with form tag you can define form name and based on it use can enter or post data through services to server where all the apis are connected with http requests.

0
Coderror404
8 months ago
Software developer
8 months ago

One of the blend feature provided by angular which works with html and supports the input data and works component with easily and also supports data binding with input and output.

0

