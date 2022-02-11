Angular is a development platform for building mobile and desktop web applications
using Typescript/JavaScript and other languages.
Get started with Angular, learn the fundamentals and explore advanced topics on our documentation website.
Install the Angular CLI globally:
npm install -g @angular/cli
Create workspace:
ng new [PROJECT NAME]
Run the application:
cd [PROJECT NAME]
ng serve
Angular is cross-platform, fast, scalable, has incredible tooling, and is loved by millions.
Learn about the latest improvements.
Check out our upgrade guide to find out the best way to upgrade your project.
Read through our contributing guidelines to learn about our submission process, coding rules and more.
Want to report a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our guidelines for contributing and then check out one of our issues labeled as help wanted or good first issue.
Help us keep Angular open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct.
Join the conversation and help the community.
Hands down the best and impressive feature in Angular. After working with React I appreciate how well Forms have been integrated into Angular. Working with complex Forms is a breeze with Angular Forms. The Reactive forms feature is a such a powerful tool that I wished there was something similar to this in other libraries. Have used a couple of other libraries in react like formik but haven't given me the same experience I got from Angular Forms. They have thought about all usecases one might have. So if you are building a Form heavy App I would suggest using Angular just for using Angular Forms. You would thank me later.
i have used angular / forms as it gives good exposure as how to use ng forms where data flow could be maintained and can have data binding with angular component and also we can have a preformed forms where input data could pass through components easily.
I have been using angular forms for quite a good time now and forms is one of the core feature provided by angular, as forms behaves like the input parameter where the form gets all the input field and with the submit button all the buttons could be save with all the input fields as it also use ng-model which helps in managing users input data which is solved by forms. good for any data flow project and entries.
whenever working with two way data flow or data binding forms help alot as with form tag you can define form name and based on it use can enter or post data through services to server where all the apis are connected with http requests.
One of the blend feature provided by angular which works with html and supports the input data and works component with easily and also supports data binding with input and output.