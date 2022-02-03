openbase logo
@angular/flex-layout

by angular
13.0.0-beta.36 (see all)

Provides HTML UI layout for Angular applications; using Flexbox and a Responsive API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

321K

GitHub Stars

5.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

59

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Angular Grid

Average Rating

4.4/519
Read All Reviews
HarthSid
Supratentorial

2Highly Customizable
2Poor Documentation
1Great Documentation

Angular Flex-Layout

npm version Build status Gitter

Angular Flex Layout provides a sophisticated layout API using Flexbox CSS + mediaQuery. This module provides Angular developers with component layout features using a custom Layout API, mediaQuery observables, and injected DOM flexbox-2016 CSS stylings.

The Flex Layout engine intelligently automates the process of applying appropriate Flexbox CSS to browser view hierarchies. This automation also addresses many of the complexities and workarounds encountered with the traditional, manual, CSS-only application of box CSS.

The real power of Flex Layout, however, is its responsive engine. The Responsive API enables developers to easily specify different layouts, sizing, visibilities for different viewport sizes and display devices.

Getting Started

Start by installing the Angular Layout library from npm

npm i -s @angular/flex-layout @angular/cdk

Next, you'll need to import the Layout module in your app's module.

app.module.ts


import { FlexLayoutModule } from '@angular/flex-layout';
...

@NgModule({
    ...
    imports: [ FlexLayoutModule ],
    ...
});

After that is configured, you can use the Angular Layout attributes in your HTML tags for flex layout:

<div fxLayout="row" fxLayoutAlign="space-between">
</div>

Check out all of the available options for using Angular Layout in your application.

Demos

StackBlitz Templates

Developers

Browser Support

  caniuseflexbox


License

The sources for this package are in the Flex Layout repository.
Please file issues and pull requests against that repo.

License: MIT

100
HarthSid53 Ratings70 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

I have been using this library in my applications to enhance the UI layout. It's perfect for beginner front-end developers who just have some,e basic knowledge of Flexbox. The documentation is well maintained with active support from the community.

7
Harshsidh
nikhil2882
spartan269
harssid3
pumpkin-codes
sawan-hardcoder
harthsid2-hub
Blake Mumford51 Ratings45 Reviews
November 8, 2020
Highly Customizable
Poor Documentation

This adds angular directives which allows you to decorate html elements/components with CSS flex utilities. I found the documentation to be a bit lacklustre. The actual utilities themselves are fantastic. The learning curve is a bit steep, and it's definitely not the best layout system I've ever used.

0
Max SheikhizadehU.S.7 Ratings0 Reviews
Lead Software Engineer
1 month ago
ndonkot43 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago

