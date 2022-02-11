The official Angular library for Firebase.
ng add @angular/fire
AngularFire smooths over the rough edges an Angular developer might encounter when implementing the framework-agnostic Firebase JS SDK & aims to provide a more natural developer experience by conforming to Angular conventions.
import { provideFirebaseApp, getApp, initializeApp } from '@angular/fire/app';
import { getFirestore, provideFirestore } from '@angular/fire/firestore';
@NgModule({
imports: [
provideFirebaseApp(() => initializeApp({ ... })),
provideFirestore(() => getFirestore()),
],
...
})
export class AppModule { }
import { Firestore, collectionData, collection } from '@angular/fire/firestore';
import { Observable } from 'rxjs';
interface Item {
name: string,
...
};
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let item of item$ | async">
{{ item.name }}
</li>
</ul>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
item$: Observable<Item[]>;
constructor(firestore: Firestore) {
const collection = collection(firestore, 'items');
this.item$ = collectionData(collection);
}
}
AngularFire doesn't follow Angular's versioning as Firebase also has breaking changes throughout the year. Instead we try to maintain compatibility with both Firebase and Angular majors for as long as possible, only breaking when we need to support a new major of one or the other.
|Angular
|Firebase
|AngularFire
|13
|9
|^7.2
|12
|9
|^7.0
|12
|7,8
|^6.1.5
|11
|7,8
|^6.1
|10
|8
|^6.0.4
|10
|7
|^6.0.3
|9
|8
|^6.0.4
|9
|7
|^6.0
Version combinations not documented here may work but are untested and you will see NPM peer warnings.
Neither AngularFire or Firebase ship with polyfills. To have compatability across as wide-range of environments we suggest the following polyfills be added to your application:
|API
|Environments
|Suggested Polyfill
|License
|Various ES5+ features
|IE 11
Safari < 10
core-js/stable
|MIT
globalThis
|IE 11
Chrome < 71
Safari < 12.1
iOS < 12.2
Node < 12
globalThis
|MIT
Proxy
|IE 11
Safari < 10
proxy-polyfill
|Apache 2.0
fetch
|IE 11
Safari < 10.1
iOS < 10.3
cross-fetch
|MIT
Quickstart - Get your first application up and running by following our quickstart guide.
Stackblitz Template - Remember to set your Firebase configuration in
app/app.module.ts.
Upgrading to v7.0? Check out our guide.
We have three sample apps in this repository:
samples/compat a kitchen sink application that demonstrates use of the "compatability" API
samples/modular a kitchen sink application that demonstrates the new tree-shakable API
samples/advanced the same app as
samples/modular but demonstrates more advanced concepts such as Angular Universal state-transfer, dynamically importing Firebase feature modules, and Firestore data bundling.
Get help on our Q&A board, the official Firebase Mailing List, the Firebase Community Slack (
#angularfire2), the Angular Community Discord (
#firebase), Gitter, the Firebase subreddit, or Stack Overflow.
NOTE: AngularFire is maintained by Googlers but is not a supported Firebase product. Questions on the mailing list and issues filed here are answered on a best-effort basis by maintainers and other community members. If you are able to reproduce a problem with Firebase outside of AngularFire's implementation, please file an issue on the Firebase JS SDK or reach out to the personalized Firebase support channel.
AngularFire has a new tree-shakable API, however this is still under active development and documentation is in the works, so we suggest most developers stick with the Compatiability API for the time being. See the v7 upgrade guide for more information..
This developer guide assumes you're using the Compatiability API (
@angular/fire/compat/*).
AngularFireAnalyticsprovides a convenient method of interacting with Google Analytics in your Angular application. The provided
ScreenTrackingServiceand
UserTrackingServiceautomatically log events when you're using the Angular Router or Firebase Authentication respectively. Learn more about Google Analytics.
Firebase offers two cloud-based, client-accessible database solutions that support realtime data syncing. Learn about the differences between them in the Firebase Documentation.
AngularFirestoreallows you to work with Cloud Firestore, the new flagship database for mobile app development. It improves on the successes of Realtime Database with a new, more intuitive data model. Cloud Firestore also features richer, faster queries and scales better than Realtime Database.
AngularFireDatabaseallows you to work with the Realtime Database, Firebase's original database. It's an efficient, low-latency solution for mobile apps that require synced states across clients in realtime.
Firebase Remote Config is a cloud service that lets you change the behavior and appearance of your app without requiring users to download an app update. Learn more about Remote Config.
Firebase Performance Monitoring is a service that helps you to gain insight into the performance characteristics of your iOS, Android, and web apps. Learn more about Performance Monitoring.
Firebase Hosting is production-grade web content hosting for developers. With Hosting, you can quickly and easily deploy web apps and static content to a global content delivery network (CDN) with a single command.
Angular Universal is a technology that allows you to run your Angular application on a server. This allows you to generate your HTML in a process called server-side rendering (SSR). AngularFire is compatible with server-side rendering; allowing you to take advantage of the Search Engine Optimization, link previews, the performance gains granted by the technology, and more. Learn more about Angular Universal.
I already use Firebase in many projects, so being able to use Angularfire for any of my Angular projects has been a great addition. The installation is straight forward, and you can use near any Firebase offered service through it. It integrates well with Angular's dependency injection, making development a breeze.
This package is great. Im not a huge fan of firebase but when I use it with angular I always use the angular fire package,