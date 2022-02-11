Angular is a development platform for building mobile and desktop web applications
using Typescript/JavaScript and other languages.
Get started with Angular, learn the fundamentals and explore advanced topics on our documentation website.
Install the Angular CLI globally:
npm install -g @angular/cli
Create workspace:
ng new [PROJECT NAME]
Run the application:
cd [PROJECT NAME]
ng serve
Angular is cross-platform, fast, scalable, has incredible tooling, and is loved by millions.
Learn about the latest improvements.
Check out our upgrade guide to find out the best way to upgrade your project.
Read through our contributing guidelines to learn about our submission process, coding rules and more.
Want to report a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our guidelines for contributing and then check out one of our issues labeled as help wanted or good first issue.
Help us keep Angular open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct.
Join the conversation and help the community.
Love Angular? Give our repo a star ⭐ ⬆️.
Angular provides a whole set of tools necessary to build scalable and robust web apps. While there are concepts that take time to understand (such as RxJs, dependency injection, modularization), they definitely pay off in the long run. As soon as you are in, you'll appreciate the architecture, Angular is build upon. These days there are a lot of competitive frameworks out there which all create quite some buzz around them. As a software developer it is important to see whats behind and oftentimes it boils down to the core principles: scalability, performance, structure and maintainability. In my opinion Angular provides clear solutions to all of them and therefore is an excellent pick for building software that lasts for decades rather than years. Furthermore I really need to agree on the comment of Cory Kleiser on upgradability. The biyearly release schedule is a good thing. It is easy to upgrade from on version to another and Angular provides tools and guides to make it as quick as possible. Since the angular team has committed to a "no breaking changes" policy, your software as well as your software developers benefit from the subtle changes in every release and e.g. can stay up to date with the latest TypeScript version.
I've been using Angular since it came out in 2016. I've used plenty of frameworks but Angular continues to be my favorite. The CLI makes creating new applications and elements a breeze. The out of the box typescript forces developers to adhere to a Statically Typed way of work. Similarly the conventions set by the Angular team allow a consistent standard that can be seen across applications and even across dev teams. I've heard Angular has a large learning curve but I don't get that. Maybe when TS wasn't as widely adopted as it has become it had a higher bar for entry but now I believe it's one of the easiest frameworks to learn and use efficiently. I've also hear devs complain about how hectic their release schedule is. I'm currently working in an application that has been upgraded 6->7->8->9 and now to 10. Updating is typically a breeze; sometimes requiring no manual changes. Still, I can kind of understand this worry with Angular releasing a major version twice a year. That being said, EcmaScript releases a new standard every year and we're all cool with that. Highly Recommended.
I used to be a great of Angular during the early days. One of the main reasons behind that was the performance benefits that it provided. However, as angular kept maturing it kept getting heavier and heavier. This is what eventually forced me to look elsewhere and over time I have moved to prefer Vue more. Recent developments in Angular core are promising though. However, It still doesnt warrant a 5 star rating in my opinion.
Being a beginner in Angular have some influence on my opinion, because the learning curve is sure big and low, it's different from Vanilla JS and React, so would need some getting use to, but it's powerful for sure, specially the most modern features (eg: Ahead of time compilation)
Angular is very powerful and has an extensive feature set. However, compared to Vue (and React) there is a huge learning curve. I used Angular in a production project in the past and since switching to Vue I've never looked back.