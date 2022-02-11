The Angular CLI is a command-line interface tool that you use to initialize, develop, scaffold,
and maintain Angular applications directly from a command shell.
Contributing Guidelines
·
Submit an Issue
·
Blog
Get started with Angular CLI, learn the fundamentals and explore advanced topics on our documentation website.
Install the Angular CLI globally:
npm install -g @angular/cli
Create workspace:
ng new [PROJECT NAME]
Run the application:
cd [PROJECT NAME]
ng serve
Angular is cross-platform, fast, scalable, has incredible tooling, and is loved by millions.
Learn about the latest improvements.
Check out our upgrade guide to find out the best way to upgrade your project.
Read through our contributing guidelines to learn about our submission process, coding rules and more.
Want to report a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our guidelines for contributing and then check out one of our issues labeled as help wanted or good first issue.
Help us keep Angular open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct.
Read through our developer guide to learn about how to build and test the Angular CLI locally.
Join the conversation and help the community.
This is a monorepo which contains many tools and packages:
|Project
|Package
|Version
|Links
|Angular CLI
@angular/cli
|Architect CLI
@angular-devkit/architect-cli
|Schematics CLI
@angular-devkit/schematics-cli
|Project
|Package
|Version
|Links
|Architect
@angular-devkit/architect
|Build Angular
@angular-devkit/build-angular
|Build Webpack
@angular-devkit/build-webpack
|Core
@angular-devkit/core
|Schematics
@angular-devkit/schematics
|Project
|Package
|Version
|Links
|Angular PWA Schematics
@angular/pwa
|Angular Schematics
@schematics/angular
|Project
|Package
|Version
|Links
|Webpack Angular Plugin
@ngtools/webpack
Love Angular CLI? Give our repo a star ⭐ ⬆️.
Angular used to be my weapon of choice for a few years. While it's been easy to get started with Angular, over time we found the code to be not very maintainable with a weird mix of HTML and directives. Also, performance tended to suffer as the application grew we created a lot of DOM elements (unlike React's shadow DOM implementation was better). Eventually, I gave it up in favor of React and never looked back.
Widely used frameworks such as React or AngularJS or Vue.js, which we prefer, are written in JavaScript/TypeScript. If Node.js is now used on the server-side, you can use all the advantages of a uniform script language throughout the entire application development. The same language in the back- and frontend simplifies the maintenance of the application and also the coordination within the development team.
Angular is great...if you're a masochist. I've tried learning the various versions of Angular over the years and never been able to get it 100% since Google keeps abandoning it and making new versions. I can't understand why anyone would want to use this framework when much better technologies like Vue exist.
Good command line interface for bootstrapping angular applications. This is probably one of the nicest parts of the Angular based development process. However, the only reason I would rate it as a 4 star CLI instead of 5 stars is because it can get quite sluggish at times and can consume quite a lot of system memory for a CLI. Otherwise, its a great tools in my opinion!
I never understood why Angular was so popular. Even Google realizes this, and with every single iteration of Angular they have almost completely re-written it...and still haven't gotten it right. I heard they recently got rid of it and moved to Dart. Smart move!