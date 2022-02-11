openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@angular/cli

by angular
13.1.1 (see all)

CLI tool for Angular

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3M

GitHub Stars

25.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

613

Package

Dependencies

19

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/5239
Read All Reviews
liorgrossman
JSMastersplinter
rudyvlzvlz
sayak-sarkar
harshdarshjs
abhinavdc
shrpande

Top Feedback

41Great Documentation
30Easy to Use
30Performant
25Responsive Maintainers
23Highly Customizable
20Bleeding Edge

Readme

Angular CLI - The CLI tool for Angular.


Angular CLI logo

The Angular CLI is a command-line interface tool that you use to initialize, develop, scaffold,
and maintain Angular applications directly from a command shell.

cli.angular.io

Contributing Guidelines · Submit an Issue · Blog

CI status   Discord conversation

Documentation

Get started with Angular CLI, learn the fundamentals and explore advanced topics on our documentation website.

Development Setup

Prerequisites

Setting Up a Project

Install the Angular CLI globally:

npm install -g @angular/cli

Create workspace:

ng new [PROJECT NAME]

Run the application:

cd [PROJECT NAME]
ng serve

Angular is cross-platform, fast, scalable, has incredible tooling, and is loved by millions.

Quickstart

Get started in 5 minutes.

Ecosystem

angular ecosystem logos

Changelog

Learn about the latest improvements.

Upgrading

Check out our upgrade guide to find out the best way to upgrade your project.

Contributing

Contributing Guidelines

Read through our contributing guidelines to learn about our submission process, coding rules and more.

Want to Help?

Want to report a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our guidelines for contributing and then check out one of our issues labeled as help wanted or good first issue.

Code of Conduct

Help us keep Angular open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct.

Developer Guide

Read through our developer guide to learn about how to build and test the Angular CLI locally.

Community

Join the conversation and help the community.

Packages

This is a monorepo which contains many tools and packages:

Tools

ProjectPackageVersionLinks
Angular CLI@angular/clilatestREADME snapshot
Architect CLI@angular-devkit/architect-clilatestsnapshot
Schematics CLI@angular-devkit/schematics-clilatestsnapshot

Packages

ProjectPackageVersionLinks
Architect@angular-devkit/architectlatestREADME snapshot
Build Angular@angular-devkit/build-angularlatestREADME snapshot
Build Webpack@angular-devkit/build-webpacklatestREADME snapshot
Core@angular-devkit/corelatestREADME snapshot
Schematics@angular-devkit/schematicslatestREADME snapshot

Schematics

ProjectPackageVersionLinks
Angular PWA Schematics@angular/pwalatestsnapshot
Angular Schematics@schematics/angularlatestsnapshot

Misc

ProjectPackageVersionLinks
Webpack Angular Plugin@ngtools/webpacklatestsnapshot

Love Angular CLI? Give our repo a star ⭐ ⬆️.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation41
Easy to Use30
Performant30
Highly Customizable23
Bleeding Edge20
Responsive Maintainers25
Poor Documentation8
Hard to Use10
Slow6
Buggy4
Abandoned8
Unwelcoming Community3
100
Lior GrossmanSan Francisco29 Ratings13 Reviews
Founder & CEO of Openbase
June 21, 2020
Slow
Abandoned

Angular used to be my weapon of choice for a few years. While it's been easy to get started with Angular, over time we found the code to be not very maintainable with a weird mix of HTML and directives. Also, performance tended to suffer as the application grew we created a lot of DOM elements (unlike React's shadow DOM implementation was better). Eventually, I gave it up in favor of React and never looked back.

3
lamontadams
schahriar
martinoppitz
Erik LumosManhattan, New York23 Ratings11 Reviews
Creating amazing apps, websites and AI
June 22, 2020
Great Documentation
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Widely used frameworks such as React or AngularJS or Vue.js, which we prefer, are written in JavaScript/TypeScript. If Node.js is now used on the server-side, you can use all the advantages of a uniform script language throughout the entire application development. The same language in the back- and frontend simplifies the maintenance of the application and also the coordination within the development team.

0
Rudy Velazquez3 Ratings3 Reviews
QA Engineering at WeWork
August 30, 2020
Poor Documentation
Abandoned

Angular is great...if you're a masochist. I've tried learning the various versions of Angular over the years and never been able to get it 100% since Google keeps abandoning it and making new versions. I can't understand why anyone would want to use this framework when much better technologies like Vue exist.

2
Flixbox
liorgrossman
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers

Good command line interface for bootstrapping angular applications. This is probably one of the nicest parts of the Angular based development process. However, the only reason I would rate it as a 4 star CLI instead of 5 stars is because it can get quite sluggish at times and can consume quite a lot of system memory for a CLI. Otherwise, its a great tools in my opinion!

1
riginoommen
Brian Patton6 Ratings6 Reviews
JS. Node. Open source
July 8, 2020
Poor Documentation
Abandoned
Hard to Use

I never understood why Angular was so popular. Even Google realizes this, and with every single iteration of Angular they have almost completely re-written it...and still haven't gotten it right. I heard they recently got rid of it and moved to Dart. Smart move!

1
martinoppitz

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

Angular
v2.angular.ioAngularAngular is a development platform for building mobile and desktop web applications