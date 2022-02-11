The Angular team builds and maintains both common UI components and tools to help you build your own custom components. The team maintains several npm packages.
|Package
|Description
|Docs
@angular/cdk
|Library that helps you author custom UI components with common interaction patterns
|Docs
@angular/material
|Material Design UI components for Angular applications
|Docs
@angular/google-maps
|Angular components built on top of the Google Maps JavaScript API
|Docs
@angular/youtube-player
|Angular component built on top of the YouTube Player API
|Docs
See our Getting Started Guide if you're building your first project with Angular Material.
If you'd like to contribute, please follow our contributing guidelines. Please see
our
help wanted label for a list of issues with good opportunities for
contribution.
The Angular Components team is part of the Angular team at Google. The team includes both Google employees and community contributors from around the globe.
Our team has two primary goals:
What do we mean by "high-quality" components?
The Angular Components team supports the most recent two versions of all major browsers: Chrome (including Android), Firefox, Safari (including iOS), and IE11 / Edge.
We aim for great user experience with the following screen readers:
It is the best kit for Angular custom components. But the current documentation does not reveal its full potential.
I have been working with this package and found out this is one of the most promising component designer provided or come with angular material. it has newly introduced theaming APIs for density of an component and also known for one of the best or even at the top of all feature requests. It is been fixed and have a long side standing for the bugs. comes with good documentation and easy to implement go for it.
This is one of my favorite packages as well. I think it's so cool that they split this package out like they did--making it a lot easier for us regular joes to build cool stuff on top of the base functionality of @angular/material. These guys do such good work--all their work is second to none. I'd definitely recommend seeing what you can build with this package! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
The angular CDK (Component Dev Kit) is a set of behaviors that help you building ui components fast and easy. It give all the "basic" stuff like accessibility, layout, table and so on.
It is basically a component development kit which helps to build components also has many built in features used for webpages helps for custom components to build them easily as it has good documentation but could have done great.