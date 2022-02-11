openbase logo
@angular/cdk

by angular
13.1.0 (see all)

Component infrastructure and Material Design components for Angular

Readme

Official components for Angular

npm version Build status Gitter

The Angular team builds and maintains both common UI components and tools to help you build your own custom components. The team maintains several npm packages.

PackageDescriptionDocs
@angular/cdkLibrary that helps you author custom UI components with common interaction patternsDocs
@angular/materialMaterial Design UI components for Angular applicationsDocs
@angular/google-mapsAngular components built on top of the Google Maps JavaScript APIDocs
@angular/youtube-playerAngular component built on top of the YouTube Player APIDocs

Documentation, demos, and guides | Frequently Asked Questions | Community Google group | Contributing | StackBlitz Template

Getting started

See our Getting Started Guide if you're building your first project with Angular Material.

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute, please follow our contributing guidelines. Please see our help wanted label for a list of issues with good opportunities for contribution.

What we're working on now (Q4 2021):

  • Continuing to create new, API-compatible versions of the Angular Material components backed by MDC Web (see @jelbourn's ng-conf talk). Much of our effort is dedicated towards rolling out these new versions of the components across Angular apps inside Google. This work will pay off with the following benefits:
    • Dramatically improve consistency with the Material Design spec, which has changed significantly since Angular Material's 2016 inception. This also makes future versions of Material Design significantly easier to adopt.
    • Introduce a new theming API for component density, a top feature request.
    • Fix a number of longstanding accessibility bugs.
    • Increase number of people working to continuously improve the components on an ongoing basis (both the Angular team and the Material Design team).
  • Accessibility - we'll be focusing on improving the accessibility of MatDatepicker as well as evaluating accessibility bugs for mobile web platforms.

About the team

The Angular Components team is part of the Angular team at Google. The team includes both Google employees and community contributors from around the globe.

Our team has two primary goals:

  • Build high-quality UI components that developers can drop into existing applications
  • Provide tools that help developers build their own custom components with common interaction patterns

What do we mean by "high-quality" components?

  • Internationalized and accessible so that all users can use them.
  • Straightforward APIs that don't confuse developers.
  • Behave as expected across a wide variety of use-cases without bugs.
  • Behavior is well-tested with both unit and integration tests.
  • Customizable within the bounds of the Material Design specification.
  • Performance cost is minimized.
  • Code is clean and well-documented to serve as an example for Angular developers.

Browser and screen reader support

The Angular Components team supports the most recent two versions of all major browsers: Chrome (including Android), Firefox, Safari (including iOS), and IE11 / Edge.

We aim for great user experience with the following screen readers:

  • Windows: NVDA and JAWS with IE11 / FF / Chrome.
  • macOS: VoiceOver with Safari / Chrome.
  • iOS: VoiceOver with Safari
  • Android: Android Accessibility Suite (formerly TalkBack) with Chrome.
  • Chrome OS: ChromeVox with Chrome.

mariyastash20 Ratings3 Reviews
December 23, 2020
Poor Documentation
Performant
Hard to Use
Highly Customizable

It is the best kit for Angular custom components. But the current documentation does not reveal its full potential.

1
maxfriedmann
Techguy40436 Ratings53 Reviews
8 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I have been working with this package and found out this is one of the most promising component designer provided or come with angular material. it has newly introduced theaming APIs for density of an component and also known for one of the best or even at the top of all feature requests. It is been fixed and have a long side standing for the bugs. comes with good documentation and easy to implement go for it.

0
Chase GibbonsLogan, Ut61 Ratings26 Reviews
5 months ago

This is one of my favorite packages as well. I think it's so cool that they split this package out like they did--making it a lot easier for us regular joes to build cool stuff on top of the base functionality of @angular/material. These guys do such good work--all their work is second to none. I'd definitely recommend seeing what you can build with this package! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

0
gmachlev30 Ratings56 Reviews
November 2, 2020

The angular CDK (Component Dev Kit) is a set of behaviors that help you building ui components fast and easy. It give all the "basic" stuff like accessibility, layout, table and so on.

1
EliCohen
rushabh20166 Ratings9 Reviews
8 months ago
Easy to Use

It is basically a component development kit which helps to build components also has many built in features used for webpages helps for custom components to build them easily as it has good documentation but could have done great.

0

