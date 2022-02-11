openbase logo
@angular/animations

by angular
13.1.0

The modern web developer’s platform

Overview

2M

GitHub Stars

79.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

1,731

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Animation

4.7/5 21
Readme

Angular - The modern web developer's platform.

angular-logo
Angular is a development platform for building mobile and desktop web applications
using Typescript/JavaScript and other languages.

www.angular.io

Contributing Guidelines · Submit an Issue · Blog

CI status   Angular on npm   Discord conversation

Documentation

Get started with Angular, learn the fundamentals and explore advanced topics on our documentation website.

Advanced

Development Setup

Prerequisites

Setting Up a Project

Install the Angular CLI globally:

npm install -g @angular/cli

Create workspace:

ng new [PROJECT NAME]

Run the application:

cd [PROJECT NAME]
ng serve

Angular is cross-platform, fast, scalable, has incredible tooling, and is loved by millions.

Quickstart

Get started in 5 minutes.

Ecosystem

angular ecosystem logos

Changelog

Learn about the latest improvements.

Upgrading

Check out our upgrade guide to find out the best way to upgrade your project.

Contributing

Contributing Guidelines

Read through our contributing guidelines to learn about our submission process, coding rules and more.

Want to Help?

Want to report a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our guidelines for contributing and then check out one of our issues labeled as help wanted or good first issue.

Code of Conduct

Help us keep Angular open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct.

Community

Join the conversation and help the community.

Love Angular badge

Love Angular? Give our repo a star ⭐ ⬆️.

Great Documentation 14
Easy to Use 13
Performant 11
Highly Customizable 11
Bleeding Edge 7
Responsive Maintainers 8
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Parimal Yeole
1 year ago
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

Great Library for adding animation on Angular App. I've used this library on my couple of projects for adding smooth animation. and the performance I got using this library is pretty good and smooth. with no bugs in it. and by just writing a few lines of js you can easily implement animation in Angular App so a useful and excellent Angular Library. Documentation is really good and clean. with best community support This library also helps you to save your time and helps you to add amazing animation to your angular app in just a few minutes.

0
Manisha
1 year ago
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable
Performant
Bleeding Edge

as a web developer i recommend you if your are using angular web framework for your web app this library is very helpful for designing i'm using this library from last 2 year i its work fine for me it's help me to build my website more attractable and amazing. its easy to use and documentation is easy. this library performance is very good with no bugs.

0
sahebrao72
1 year ago
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

Adding Animation in Angular Web App is Very Frustrating and difficult. using this library I solve my all issues. this library helped my a lot and save my time too very power and useful library. Animation Quality is Superb and So Smooth Amazing angular library with great documentation and best angular developer community

0
Coderror404
8 months ago
Software developer
8 months ago
Great Documentation

As animation could change your raw webpage to fully loaded webpage as angular animation comes with great feature and most of them are smooth also supports many features with least bugs and amazing quality of documentation which help user to learn animation easily.

0
Vishnudev
10 months ago
Data Scientist | Full stack developer
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Adding Animation to an Angular Web App is a time-consuming and challenging task. I solved all of my problems by using this library. This library helped me a lot and saved me a lot of time. It is a very powerful and useful library. The animation quality is excellent and very smooth. A fantastic angular library with excellent documentation and the finest angular developer culture.

0

tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
np
ng-particlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ngx-lottieFully customizable Angular component for rendering After Effects animations. Compatible with Angular 9+ :rocket:
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
45K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
tc
tsparticles-coretsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
1
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aa
angular-animations:sparkles: Easy, Reusable Animation Utility library for Angular
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
Alternatives

Tutorials

Angular Animations Tutorial | Mosh
www.youtube.com4 years agoAngular Animations Tutorial | Mosh🔥Get the COMPLETE COURSE (60% OFF - LIMITED TIME): https://programmingwithmosh.com/courses/angularLearn how to use animations in your Angular apps. RELATED ...
Tutorial
angular.ioAngular
Angular Animations Explained with Examples
www.freecodecamp.org10 months agoAngular Animations Explained with ExamplesWhy use Animations? Modern web components frequently use animations. Cascading Style-sheets (CSS) arms developers with the tools to create impressive animations. Property transitions, uniquely named animations, multi-part keyframes are possible with CSS. The animatable possibilities are endless than…
Angular Example - Angular Animations Guide - StackBlitz
stackblitz.comAngular Example - Angular Animations Guide - StackBlitzAngular Example - Angular Animations Guide
In-Depth guide into animations in Angular - Angular inDepth
indepth.dev1803 years agoIn-Depth guide into animations in Angular - Angular inDepthExplore the various animation methods in Angular, their use cases, implementation, and some tips on performance, debugging, and reusability.