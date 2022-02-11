Angular is a development platform for building mobile and desktop web applications
using Typescript/JavaScript and other languages.
Contributing Guidelines
·
Submit an Issue
·
Blog
Get started with Angular, learn the fundamentals and explore advanced topics on our documentation website.
Install the Angular CLI globally:
npm install -g @angular/cli
Create workspace:
ng new [PROJECT NAME]
Run the application:
cd [PROJECT NAME]
ng serve
Angular is cross-platform, fast, scalable, has incredible tooling, and is loved by millions.
Learn about the latest improvements.
Check out our upgrade guide to find out the best way to upgrade your project.
Read through our contributing guidelines to learn about our submission process, coding rules and more.
Want to report a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our guidelines for contributing and then check out one of our issues labeled as help wanted or good first issue.
Help us keep Angular open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct.
Join the conversation and help the community.
Love Angular? Give our repo a star ⭐ ⬆️.
Great Library for adding animation on Angular App. I've used this library on my couple of projects for adding smooth animation. and the performance I got using this library is pretty good and smooth. with no bugs in it. and by just writing a few lines of js you can easily implement animation in Angular App so a useful and excellent Angular Library. Documentation is really good and clean. with best community support This library also helps you to save your time and helps you to add amazing animation to your angular app in just a few minutes.
as a web developer i recommend you if your are using angular web framework for your web app this library is very helpful for designing i'm using this library from last 2 year i its work fine for me it's help me to build my website more attractable and amazing. its easy to use and documentation is easy. this library performance is very good with no bugs.
Adding Animation in Angular Web App is Very Frustrating and difficult. using this library I solve my all issues. this library helped my a lot and save my time too very power and useful library. Animation Quality is Superb and So Smooth Amazing angular library with great documentation and best angular developer community
As animation could change your raw webpage to fully loaded webpage as angular animation comes with great feature and most of them are smooth also supports many features with least bugs and amazing quality of documentation which help user to learn animation easily.
Adding Animation to an Angular Web App is a time-consuming and challenging task. I solved all of my problems by using this library. This library helped me a lot and saved me a lot of time. It is a very powerful and useful library. The animation quality is excellent and very smooth. A fantastic angular library with excellent documentation and the finest angular developer culture.