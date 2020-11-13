This project has two faces:

First, a Angular Universal PWA boilerplate, prepared for easy deployment on Serverless environment. The boilerplate contains all of the best practices and is continously evolving. Find out more about the boilerplate here.

Second, a collection of schematics (used with the ng add command) which can be applied to existing Angular projects. All schematics comes from the boilerplate mentioned above. The main goal is to make those schematics interchangeably (developer can apply them in any order)!

Wanna be a server-side Angular hero?

If you want to sharpen your skills in Angular Universal or you won't find what you're looking for in this project; check out the Guide to Angular Universal written by me for Newline.co!

Content

PWA starter

npm install -g @ng-toolkit/init ng new --collection @ng-toolkit/init myApp [--provider --firebaseProject --gaTrackingCode --firebug]

[Read more documentation](https://github.com/maciejtreder/ng-toolkit/tree/master/schematics/init/README.md)

PWA - @angular/pwa extension

Add update mechanism and server-side rendering fixes to your PWA

ng add @ng-toolkit/pwa [--serverModule]

[Read more documentation](https://github.com/maciejtreder/ng-toolkit/tree/master/schematics/pwa/README.md)

Serverless (Firebase, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions)

Make your app deployable on serverless environment (FaaS)

ng add @ng-toolkit/serverless [--provider --firebaseProject]

[Read more documentation](https://github.com/maciejtreder/ng-toolkit/tree/master/schematics/serverless/README.md)

[Read article about serverless with @ng-toolkit](https://medium.com/@maciejtreder/angular-serverless-a713e86ea07a)

Angular Universal

Add server-side rendering and improve SEO of your app

ng add @ng-toolkit/universal

[Read more documentation](https://github.com/maciejtreder/ng-toolkit/tree/master/schematics/universal/README.md)

[Read article about server-side rendering with @ng-toolkit](https://medium.com/@maciejtreder/angular-server-side-rendering-with-ng-toolkit-universal-c08479ca688)

Firebug-lite

Add firebug-lite to your Angular app

ng add @ng-toolkit/firebug

[Read more documentation](https://github.com/maciejtreder/ng-toolkit/tree/master/schematics/firebug/README.md)

Planned features

[@ng-toolkit/googleAnalytics](https://github.com/maciejtreder/ng-toolkit/issues/225) - tracking user and JS exceptions in Google Analytics

[@ng-toolkit/compodoc](https://github.com/maciejtreder/ng-toolkit/issues/275) - introduce [compodoc](https://github.com/compodoc/compodoc) - documentation tool for your angular app

@ng-toolkit/safariPush - add pushes for Safari users

Looking for something more?

Feel free to create issue with your feature request

