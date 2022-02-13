openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@angular-slider/ngx-slider

by angular-slider
2.0.3 (see all)

Self-contained, mobile friendly slider component for Angular 6+ based on angularjs-slider

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49.1K

GitHub Stars

300

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Range Slider

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

ngx-slider

npm version Travis CI Build

Website: https://angular-slider.github.io/ngx-slider/

Self-contained, mobile friendly slider component for Angular 6+ based on angularjs-slider.

NOTE: This component used to be known as ng5-slider before the v2.0.0 release. Starting with v2.0.0, it has been re-branded as ngx-slider, targeting Angular 6+. If you have been using the previous version in your app, please follow the instructions in UPGRADING.md. If you are sticking with the old version, it will continue to be available in the v1.2.x release line under the old name of ng5-slider. If you are looking for documentation for the old version, it is available as archived copy on Github.

Demos

Dependencies

  • Angular 6+
  • rxjs 6+

Installation

To add the slider to your Angular project:

npm install --save @angular-slider/ngx-slider

Once installed, add the slider to your app.module.ts:

import { NgxSliderModule } from '@angular-slider/ngx-slider';

...

@NgModule({
   ...
   imports: [
     ...
     NgxSliderModule,
    ...
   ],
   ...
})
export class AppModule {}

Sample usage

Now you can use the slider component in your app components, for example in app.component.ts:

import { Options } from '@angular-slider/ngx-slider';
...

@Component({...})
export class AppComponent {
  value: number = 100;
  options: Options = {
    floor: 0,
    ceil: 200
  };
}

And in template file app.component.html:

<ngx-slider [(value)]="value" [options]="options"></ngx-slider>

Documentation

Full API documentation is available on official website.

Styling

An overview of how to apply your own style to the slider is described in STYLING.md.

Animations

As of v1.2.0 the slider features CSS animations of slider movement. If you prefer the previous behaviour, without animations, you can set the flag animate: false in your slider options.

Keyboard Shortcuts

In addition to mouse/touch events, the slider can also be controlled through keyboard. The available shortcuts are:

  • right/up arrow - increase by single step,
  • left/down arrow - decrease by single step,
  • page up - increase by 10% of slider range,
  • page down - decrease by 10% of slider range,
  • home - move to minimum value,
  • end - move to maximum value.

Tooltips

The slider allows for customising how to implement tooltips. See TOOLTIPS.md for more information.

Known Issues

Before reporting a new bug, please look at KNOWN_ISSUES.md for a list of known problems and their workarounds. New bugs reports for these problems will not be accepted.

Bugs

You can report any bugs as Github issues.

Please describe the issue in detail pasting any relevant code, or preferrably a StackBlitz with reproduction of the problem by forking and editing this sample StackBlitz. Please also provide the version of NPM package you are using.

Changelog

For list of changes and bugfixes, see CHANGELOG.md.

Developer information

If you would like to contribute to the project, see DEVELOPERS.md.

License

The project is licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
mariyastash20 Ratings3 Reviews
January 5, 2021

Alternatives

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@nativescript-community/ui-material-sliderMonorepo that contains all of the NativeScript Material Design plugins.
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
147
np-ui-libNative Angular UI Components and Design Framework
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
angularjs-sliderSlider directive for AngularJS 1.X. No dependencies and mobile friendly.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
22K
nn
ng2-nouisliderAngular2 noUiSlider directive
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
52K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 35 Alternatives

Tutorials

Angular 12 Drag Range Slider with NGX Slider Tutorial
www.positronx.io2 months agoAngular 12 Drag Range Slider with NGX Slider TutorialWe will share how to create a drag range slider bar using the npm @angular-slider/ngx-slider package from the absolute beginning.
Angular 12 Range Slider Example - @angular-slider/NGX-slider Tutorial « Freaky Jolly
www.freakyjolly.com3 months agoAngular 12 Range Slider Example - @angular-slider/NGX-slider Tutorial « Freaky JollyAngular range selection slider bar by dragging example tutorial; In this guide, we will discuss how to add Angular draggable range slider bar with to and
Ngx Slider Simple Slider Example - StackBlitz
stackblitz.comNgx Slider Simple Slider Example - StackBlitzngx-slider simple slider example
How To Use Ngx-slider With A Different Type Of Style In Angular
www.c-sharpcorner.com1 year agoHow To Use Ngx-slider With A Different Type Of Style In AngularIn this article, you will learn how to use ngx-slider with a different type of styles in angular.
@angular-slider/ngx-slider examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io@angular-slider/ngx-slider examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use @angular-slider/ngx-slider by viewing and forking @angular-slider/ngx-slider example apps on CodeSandbox