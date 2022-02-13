Website: https://angular-slider.github.io/ngx-slider/
Self-contained, mobile friendly slider component for Angular 6+ based on angularjs-slider.
NOTE: This component used to be known as ng5-slider before the v2.0.0 release. Starting with v2.0.0, it has been re-branded as ngx-slider, targeting Angular 6+. If you have been using the previous version in your app, please follow the instructions in UPGRADING.md. If you are sticking with the old version, it will continue to be available in the v1.2.x release line under the old name of ng5-slider. If you are looking for documentation for the old version, it is available as archived copy on Github.
Single slider - StackBlitz
Range slider - StackBlitz
Slider with ticks - StackBlitz
Customised slider - StackBlitz
Slider with custom style - StackBlitz
Vertical slider - StackBlitz
To add the slider to your Angular project:
npm install --save @angular-slider/ngx-slider
Once installed, add the slider to your
app.module.ts:
import { NgxSliderModule } from '@angular-slider/ngx-slider';
...
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
...
NgxSliderModule,
...
],
...
})
export class AppModule {}
Now you can use the slider component in your app components, for example in
app.component.ts:
import { Options } from '@angular-slider/ngx-slider';
...
@Component({...})
export class AppComponent {
value: number = 100;
options: Options = {
floor: 0,
ceil: 200
};
}
And in template file
app.component.html:
<ngx-slider [(value)]="value" [options]="options"></ngx-slider>
Full API documentation is available on official website.
An overview of how to apply your own style to the slider is described in STYLING.md.
As of v1.2.0 the slider features CSS animations of slider movement. If you prefer the previous behaviour, without animations, you can set the flag
animate: false in your slider options.
In addition to mouse/touch events, the slider can also be controlled through keyboard. The available shortcuts are:
The slider allows for customising how to implement tooltips. See TOOLTIPS.md for more information.
Before reporting a new bug, please look at KNOWN_ISSUES.md for a list of known problems and their workarounds. New bugs reports for these problems will not be accepted.
You can report any bugs as Github issues.
Please describe the issue in detail pasting any relevant code, or preferrably a StackBlitz with reproduction of the problem by forking and editing this sample StackBlitz. Please also provide the version of NPM package you are using.
For list of changes and bugfixes, see CHANGELOG.md.
If you would like to contribute to the project, see DEVELOPERS.md.
The project is licensed under the MIT license.