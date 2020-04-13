Categories
@angular-redux/store
●
by angular-redux
●
10.0.0
●
Claim This Page
[Unmaintained] Redux bindings and utilities for Angular
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Popularity
Downloads/wk
21.8K
GitHub Stars
142
Maintenance
Last Commit
2yrs
ago
Contributors
58
Package
Dependencies
0
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Not Found
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Angular State Management
Reviews
Average Rating
5.0
/5
1
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback
Readme
⚠️
This project is currently unmaintained
Angular Redux
Redux
bindings for
Angular
applications.
Packages
@angular-redux/store
- Bindings between Redux and Angular
@angular-redux/form
- Bindings between Angular Forms and your Redux state
@angular-redux/router
- Bindings between Angular Router and your Redux state
Examples
Example Application
S E R A Y A
●
4 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
October 1, 2020
