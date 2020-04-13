openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@angular-redux/store

by angular-redux
10.0.0 (see all)

[Unmaintained] Redux bindings and utilities for Angular

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.8K

GitHub Stars

142

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

58

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular State Management

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

⚠️ This project is currently unmaintained

Angular Redux

CircleCI

Redux bindings for Angular applications.

Packages

Examples

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
S E R A Y A4 Ratings0 Reviews
October 1, 2020

Alternatives

sta
@rx-angular/stateReactive Extensions for Angular.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ngxs/store🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
71K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
@datorama/akita🚀 State Management Tailored-Made for JS Applications
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
0
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
nss
ngx-state-storengx-state-store is based on RxJs, easy to learn and use, light and quick the state management module for the Angular applications starting from the version >= 7.2.0
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
38
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
cdk
@rx-angular/cdkReactive Extensions for Angular.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
17K
See 39 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial