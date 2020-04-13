openbase logo
@angular-redux/form

by angular-redux
10.0.0 (see all)

[Unmaintained] Redux bindings and utilities for Angular

Overview

Downloads/wk

979

GitHub Stars

142

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

58

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Forms

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ This project is currently unmaintained

Angular Redux

CircleCI

Redux bindings for Angular applications.

Packages

Examples

Alternatives

@ngx-formly/coreJSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
52K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
@ngxs/form-plugin🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cor
@ng-dynamic-forms/coreRapid form development library for Angular
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
abd
angularjs-bootstrap-datetimepickerARCHIVED: Native AngularJS date & time picker directive styled by Twitter Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-wizardEasy to use Wizard library for AngularJS
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 39 Alternatives

