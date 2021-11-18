Angular 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite https://getmdl.io (v: 1.3.0). This package assumes that you are building an Angular app with TypeScript. Angular CLI makes it even easier but isn't required.

Status of the npm package version 13 (mdl version 1.3.0; angular 13)

Badges

Buttons

Cards

Chips

Dialogs (imperative and declarative)

Icons

Loading

Shadow

Toggle (Checkbox, Radio, Icon Toggle, Switch)

Lists

Slider

Snackbar

Table

Tooltips

Menu

Layout (standard, scroll, waterfall, tabs)

Tabs

Textfields (multiline, expandable)

Installation

npm install @angular-mdl/core --save

css from material-design-lite

You may include the material-design-lite css in your html and you're done!

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://code.getmdl.io/1.1.3/material.indigo-pink.min.css" /> < link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" rel = "stylesheet" >

Under http://mseemann.io/angular2-mdl/theme you'll find a customizing tool to change the theme colors.

How to use the scss files from material-design-lite

This package includes the scss files from material-design-lite. With these files you are able to change the colors and other variables in your own scss files:

@ import "~@angular-mdl/core/scss/color-definitions" ; $color-primary : $palette-blue-500 ; $color-primary-dark : $palette-blue-700 ; $color-accent : $palette-amber-A200 ; $color-primary-contrast : $color-dark-contrast ; $color-accent-contrast : $color-dark-contrast ; @ import "~@angular-mdl/core/scss/material-design-lite" ;

To make this working you need to find out the way how you could tell your build system where the scss is located. For example with webpack you can use the special ~@angular-mdl/core syntax used above. Or you can configure the includePaths:

sassLoader: { includePaths : [util.root( 'node_modules' , '@angular-mdl/core' , 'scss' )] }

Additional components for @angular-mdl/core that are not part of material design lite

current angular version: 13

current angular-mdl version: 13

The components

Name Provided By Description npm documentation status demo datepicker mseemann a simple date picker readme experimental demo expansion-panel abdulqadir93 organise arbitrary content in an expansion panel readme experimental demo fab-menu leojpod a fab menu component readme experimental demo popover tb popover with arbitrary content readme experimental demo select tb a select box readme experimental demo

These components support AOT and TreeShaking!

How to use the components

Install the components via npm. Please check out the individual readme for each component from the table above.

Starting with version 0.2.0 the components each have no css styles imported by default. You need to setup your build pipeline to include the scss files from each component you want to use. This makes it possible to configure the theming for the components you want to use.

If you are using webpack you may use the special webpack import syntax for node_modules:

@ import '~@angular-mdl/core/scss/color-definitions' ; $color-primary : $palette-blue-500 ; $color-primary-dark : $palette-blue-700 ; $color-accent : $palette-amber-A200 ; $color-primary-contrast : $color-dark-contrast ; $color-accent-contrast : $color-dark-contrast ; @ import '~@angular-mdl/core/src/scss-mdl/material-design-lite' ; @ import '~@angular-mdl/popover/popover' ; @ import '~@angular-mdl/select/select' ;

Another way is to include each component folder in the search path for your scss preprocessor. An example for webpack:

sassLoader : { includePaths : [ 'node_modules/@angular-mdl/popover' , 'node_modules/@angular-mdl/select' ] }

Development

npm start - local dev server

npm build - build a production release

npm test - run the unit tests

The coverage report is stored under: coverage/coverage-remap/index.html

Contributing

Every contribution is welcome. Please checkout the CONTRIBUTION.md file.

Remarks

And if you would like to see a real world app that uses this package have a look at https://www.yovelino.de/apps/tour-planner/.

License