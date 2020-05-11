openbase logo
@angular-mdc/web

by Dominic Carretto
5.1.1 (see all)

Angular wrapper for Material Design (Web) Components

Readme

Angular MDC

NOTE: The Angular Components team at Google is working to deliver officially supported API-compatible versions of the Angular Material components backed by MDC Web. Follow the effort here

npm version tests

Demos, documentation and guides

Third-party integration incorporating Google Material Components for building beautiful, usable products using Material Design.

Material Design Components

Using Google Material Components foundations and adapters.

ComponentStatusDemo
buttonAvailableView
cardAvailableView
checkboxAvailableView
chipsAvailableView
data-tableAvailableView
dialogAvailableView
drawerAvailableView
elevationAvailableView
fabAvailableView
form-fieldAvailableView
iconAvailableView
icon-buttonAvailableView
image-listAvailableView
linear-progressAvailableView
listAvailableView
menu-surfaceAvailableView
menuAvailableView
radioAvailableView
rippleAvailableView
selectAvailableView
shapeAvailableView
sliderAvailableView
snackbarAvailableView
switchAvailableView
tabsAvailableView
text-fieldAvailableView
themeAvailableView
top-app-barAvailableView
typographyAvailableView

Browser Support

We officially support the last two versions of every major browser.

  • Chrome on Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux
  • Firefox on Windows, macOS, and Linux
  • Safari on iOS and macOS
  • Edge on Windows
  • IE 11 on Windows

Thank you

To the Angular Components team at Google for their instrumental community support of @angular/cdk and to providing high-quality clean code!

