NOTE: The Angular Components team at Google is working to deliver officially supported API-compatible versions of the Angular Material components backed by MDC Web. Follow the effort here

Third-party integration incorporating Google Material Components for building beautiful, usable products using Material Design.

Using Google Material Components foundations and adapters.

Component Status Demo button Available View card Available View checkbox Available View chips Available View data-table Available View dialog Available View drawer Available View elevation Available View fab Available View form-field Available View icon Available View icon-button Available View image-list Available View linear-progress Available View list Available View menu-surface Available View menu Available View radio Available View ripple Available View select Available View shape Available View slider Available View snackbar Available View switch Available View tabs Available View text-field Available View theme Available View top-app-bar Available View typography Available View

Browser Support

We officially support the last two versions of every major browser.

Chrome on Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux

on Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux Firefox on Windows, macOS, and Linux

on Windows, macOS, and Linux Safari on iOS and macOS

on iOS and macOS Edge on Windows

on Windows IE 11 on Windows

