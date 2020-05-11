NOTE: The Angular Components team at Google is working to deliver officially supported API-compatible versions of the Angular Material components backed by MDC Web. Follow the effort here
Demos, documentation and guides
Third-party integration incorporating Google Material Components for building beautiful, usable products using Material Design.
Using Google Material Components foundations and adapters.
|Component
|Status
|Demo
|button
|Available
|View
|card
|Available
|View
|checkbox
|Available
|View
|chips
|Available
|View
|data-table
|Available
|View
|dialog
|Available
|View
|drawer
|Available
|View
|elevation
|Available
|View
|fab
|Available
|View
|form-field
|Available
|View
|icon
|Available
|View
|icon-button
|Available
|View
|image-list
|Available
|View
|linear-progress
|Available
|View
|list
|Available
|View
|menu-surface
|Available
|View
|menu
|Available
|View
|radio
|Available
|View
|ripple
|Available
|View
|select
|Available
|View
|shape
|Available
|View
|slider
|Available
|View
|snackbar
|Available
|View
|switch
|Available
|View
|tabs
|Available
|View
|text-field
|Available
|View
|theme
|Available
|View
|top-app-bar
|Available
|View
|typography
|Available
|View
We officially support the last two versions of every major browser.
To the Angular Components team at Google for their instrumental community support of
@angular/cdk and to providing high-quality clean code!