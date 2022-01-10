@angular-material-extensions/select-country - Angular Material component that allow users to select a country or nationality with an autocomplete feature - Angular V13 supported incl. schematics

View all the directives and components in action at https://angular-material-extensions.github.io/select-country

Library's components

<mat-select-country> used to display the main component

Dependencies

Angular developed and tested with 13.x

1. Install via ng add. (Recommended)

If Angular Material Design is not setup, just run ng add @angular/material learn more

Now add the library via the angular schematics

ng add @angular-material-extensions/select-country

2. Install via npm. (Alternative)

Install peer dependencies

npm i svg-country-flags -s

then update your angular.json like below (svg-country-flags)

"assets" : [ "src/favicon.ico" , "src/assets" , { "glob" : "**/*" , "input" : "./node_modules/svg-country-flags/svg" , "output" : "src/assets/svg-country-flags/svg" } ],

Now install @angular-material-extensions/select-country via:

npm install --save @angular-material-extensions/select-country

Import the library

If you installed the library via angular schematics, you can skip this step

Once installed you need to import the main module and the HttpClientModule :

import { MatSelectCountryModule } from "@angular-material-extensions/select-country" ;

import { MatSelectCountryModule } from '@angular-material-extensions/select-country' ; import {HttpClientModule} from '@angular/common/http' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent, ...], imports: [ MatSelectCountryModule.forRoot( 'de' ), HttpClientModule, ...], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

in other modules

import { MatSelectCountryModule } from '@angular-material-extensions/select-country' ; import {HttpClientModule} from '@angular/common/http' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent, ...], imports: [MatSelectCountryModule, HttpClientModule, ...], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Other modules in your application like for lazy loading import MatSelectCountryModule into your feature module:

API

option bind type default description value Input() Country - the selected country (pass an empty Country object with alpha2 code populated to do alpha2 lookup) appearance Input() MatFormFieldAppearance - Possible appearance styles for mat-form-field ('legacy', 'standard', 'fill' or 'outline') countries Input() Country[] All countries stored in the lib Countries that should be loaded - predefine the countries that you only need! label Input() boolean - mat-form-field label's text itemsLoadSize Input() number - the number of countries that should be fetched --> improves the performance placeHolder Input() boolean - input placeholder text disabled Input() boolean - Whether the component is disabled loading Input() boolean - Whether the component is loading nullable Input() boolean - Whether the component is able to emit null readonly Input() boolean - Whether the component is read only tabIndex Input() number \| string - Whether the component can be focused, and where it participates in sequential keyboard navigation showCallingCode Input() boolean false Whether the component to show the country's calling code in the label and selection class Input() string - Class attribute apply style to input text or validation ignore (optional) language Input() string - the language, if not specified MatSelectCountryModule.forRoot('XX') will be used (optional) name Input() string 'country' the attribute name of the input element autocomplete Input() string - the attribute autocomplete of the input element, to avoid suggestion of some browsers put 'no' onCountrySelected Output() EventEmitter<Country> - emits the selected country as object (see the interface below)

interface Country { name: string ; alpha2Code: string ; alpha3Code: string ; numericCode: string ; callingCode: string ; }

add the <mat-select-country> element to your template:

< mat-select-country > </ mat-select-country >

Use the library with reactive forms

option 1 with Reactive Forms

< mat-select-country appearance = "outline" label = "Country" [ formControl ]= "countryFormControl" ( onCountrySelected )= "onCountrySelected($event)" > </ mat-select-country >

option 2 with Reactive Forms

< form [ formGroup ]= "countryFormGroup" > < div fxLayoutAlign = "center" > < mat-select-country appearance = "outline" label = "Country" class = "className" formControlName = "country" ( onCountrySelected )= "onCountrySelected($event)" > </ mat-select-country > </ div > </ form >

import {Component,OnInit} from '@angular/core' ; import {FormControl} from '@angular/forms' ; import {Country} from '@angular-material-extensions/select-country' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.scss' ] }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit{ title = 'select-country' ; countryFormControl = new FormControl(); countryFormGroup: FormGroup; constructor ( private formBuilder: FormBuilder ) { angulartics2GoogleAnalytics.startTracking(); } ngOnInit(): void { this .countryFormGroup = this .formBuilder.group({ country: [] }); this .countryFormGroup.get( 'country' ).valueChanges .subscribe( country => console .log( 'this.countryFormGroup.get("country").valueChanges' , country)); this .countryFormControl.valueChanges .subscribe( country => console .log( 'this.countryFormControl.valueChanges' , country)); } onCountrySelected($event: Country) { console .log($event); } }

Predefine your countries to load

< mat-select-country appearance = "outline" label = "Country" [ countries ]= "predefinedCountries" ( onCountrySelected )= "onCountrySelected($event)" > </ mat-select-country >

import {Country} from '@angular-material-extensions/select-country' ; predefinedCountries: Country[] = [ { name: 'Germany' , alpha2Code: 'DE' , alpha3Code: 'DEU' , numericCode: '276' , callingCode: '+49' }, { name: 'Greece' , alpha2Code: 'GR' , alpha3Code: 'GRC' , numericCode: '300' , callingCode: '+30' }, { name: 'France' , alpha2Code: 'FR' , alpha3Code: 'FRA' , numericCode: '250' , callingCode: '+33' }, { name: 'Belgium' , alpha2Code: 'BE' , alpha3Code: 'BEL' , numericCode: '056' , callingCode: '+32' } ];

Result:

Improve performance - use the itemsLoadSize property

< mat-select-country appearance = "outline" label = "Country" [ itemsLoadSize ]= "5" > </ mat-select-country >

only 5 countries will fetched!

Change language dynamically - use the language property

< mat-select-country appearance = "outline" label = "Country" [ language ]= "languageSelected" ( onCountrySelected )= "onCountrySelected($event)" > </ mat-select-country >

Run Demo App Locally

Build the library

$ npm run build:lib

Serve the demo app

$ npm start

