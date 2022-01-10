Do you have any question or suggestion ? Please do not hesitate to contact us! Alternatively, provide a PR | open an appropriate issue here
<mat-select-country> used to display the main component
13.x
If Angular Material Design is not setup, just run
ng add @angular/material learn more
Now add the library via the
angular schematics
ng add @angular-material-extensions/select-country
Install peer dependencies
npm i svg-country-flags -s
then update your
angular.json like below (svg-country-flags)
"assets": [
"src/favicon.ico",
"src/assets",
{
"glob": "**/*",
"input": "./node_modules/svg-country-flags/svg",
"output": "src/assets/svg-country-flags/svg"
}
],
Now install
@angular-material-extensions/select-country via:
npm install --save @angular-material-extensions/select-country
If you installed the library via angular schematics, you can skip this step
Once installed you need to import the main module and the
HttpClientModule:
import { MatSelectCountryModule } from "@angular-material-extensions/select-country";
import {HttpClientModule} from '@angular/common/http';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
imports: [
MatSelectCountryModule.forRoot('de'), // you can use 'br' | 'de' | 'en' | 'es' | 'fr' | 'hr' | 'it' | 'nl' | 'pt' --> MatSelectCountrySupportedLanguages
HttpClientModule, ...],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
in other modules
import { MatSelectCountryModule } from '@angular-material-extensions/select-country';
import {HttpClientModule} from '@angular/common/http';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
imports: [MatSelectCountryModule, HttpClientModule, ...],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Other modules in your application like for lazy loading import
MatSelectCountryModule into your feature module:
|option
|bind
|type
|default
|description
|value
Input()
Country
|-
|the selected country (pass an empty Country object with alpha2 code populated to do alpha2 lookup)
|appearance
Input()
MatFormFieldAppearance
|-
|Possible appearance styles for
mat-form-field ('legacy', 'standard', 'fill' or 'outline')
|countries
Input()
Country[]
|All countries stored in the lib
|Countries that should be loaded - predefine the countries that you only need!
|label
Input()
boolean
|-
mat-form-field label's text
|itemsLoadSize
Input()
number
|-
|the number of countries that should be fetched --> improves the performance
|placeHolder
Input()
boolean
|-
|input placeholder text
|disabled
Input()
boolean
|-
|Whether the component is disabled
|loading
Input()
boolean
|-
|Whether the component is loading
|nullable
Input()
boolean
|-
|Whether the component is able to emit
null
|readonly
Input()
boolean
|-
|Whether the component is read only
|tabIndex
Input()
number \| string
|-
|Whether the component can be focused, and where it participates in sequential keyboard navigation
|showCallingCode
Input()
boolean
|false
|Whether the component to show the country's calling code in the label and selection
|class
Input()
string
|-
|Class attribute apply style to input text or validation ignore (optional)
|language
Input()
string
|-
|the language, if not specified MatSelectCountryModule.forRoot('XX') will be used (optional)
|name
Input()
string
|'country'
|the attribute name of the input element
|autocomplete
Input()
string
|-
|the attribute autocomplete of the input element, to avoid suggestion of some browsers put 'no'
|onCountrySelected
Output()
EventEmitter<Country>
|-
|emits the selected country as object (see the interface below)
interface Country {
name: string;
alpha2Code: string;
alpha3Code: string;
numericCode: string;
callingCode: string;
}
add the
<mat-select-country> element to your template:
<mat-select-country>
</mat-select-country>
<mat-select-country appearance="outline"
label="Country"
[formControl]="countryFormControl"
(onCountrySelected)="onCountrySelected($event)">
</mat-select-country>
<form [formGroup]="countryFormGroup">
<div fxLayoutAlign="center">
<mat-select-country appearance="outline"
label="Country"
class="className"
formControlName="country"
(onCountrySelected)="onCountrySelected($event)">
</mat-select-country>
</div>
</form>
import {Component,OnInit} from '@angular/core';
import {FormControl} from '@angular/forms';
import {Country} from '@angular-material-extensions/select-country';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss']
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit{
title = 'select-country';
countryFormControl = new FormControl();
countryFormGroup: FormGroup;
constructor(private formBuilder: FormBuilder) {
angulartics2GoogleAnalytics.startTracking();
}
ngOnInit(): void {
this.countryFormGroup = this.formBuilder.group({
country: []
});
this.countryFormGroup.get('country').valueChanges
.subscribe(country => console
.log('this.countryFormGroup.get("country").valueChanges', country));
this.countryFormControl.valueChanges
.subscribe(country => console
.log('this.countryFormControl.valueChanges', country));
}
onCountrySelected($event: Country) {
console.log($event);
}
}
<mat-select-country appearance="outline"
label="Country"
[countries]="predefinedCountries"
(onCountrySelected)="onCountrySelected($event)">
</mat-select-country>
import {Country} from '@angular-material-extensions/select-country';
predefinedCountries: Country[] = [
{
name: 'Germany',
alpha2Code: 'DE',
alpha3Code: 'DEU',
numericCode: '276',
callingCode: '+49'
},
{
name: 'Greece',
alpha2Code: 'GR',
alpha3Code: 'GRC',
numericCode: '300',
callingCode: '+30'
},
{
name: 'France',
alpha2Code: 'FR',
alpha3Code: 'FRA',
numericCode: '250',
callingCode: '+33'
},
{
name: 'Belgium',
alpha2Code: 'BE',
alpha3Code: 'BEL',
numericCode: '056',
callingCode: '+32'
}
];
Result:
itemsLoadSize property
<mat-select-country appearance="outline"
label="Country"
[itemsLoadSize]="5">
</mat-select-country>
only 5 countries will fetched!
language property
<mat-select-country appearance="outline"
label="Country"
[language]="languageSelected"
(onCountrySelected)="onCountrySelected($event)">
</mat-select-country>
Build the library
$ npm run build:lib
Serve the demo app
$ npm start
nahaus.de - Digital and Automated Real Estate Management
To put your project here, please drop an appropriate PR
or open an appropriate issue
let us chat on Gitter
Built by and for developers ❤️ we will help you 👊
Copyright (c) 2020-2021 Anthony Nahas. Licensed under the MIT License (MIT)
</p>