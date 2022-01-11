@angular-material-extensions/password-strength - Material password strength meter to indicate how secure is the provided password - Angular V12 supported incl. schematics

Built by and for developers ❤️

Do you have any question or suggestion ? Please do not hesitate to contact us! Alternatively, provide a PR | open an appropriate issue here

If you like this project, support angular-material-extensions by starring ⭐ and sharing it 📢

Table of Contents

View all the directives and components in action at https://angular-material-extensions.github.io/password-strength

Library's components

<mat-password-strength> used to calculate and display the strength of a provided password

strength score <= 20%

strength score <= 80%

strength score > 80%

<mat-password-strength-info> used to display more information about the strength of a provided password

<mat-pass-toggle-visibility> used to show/hide the password provided in the input element

Dependencies

Angular developed and tested with 12.x

1. Install via ng add. (Recommended)

If Angular Material Design is not setup, just run ng add @angular/material learn more

Now add the library via the angular schematics

ng add @angular-material-extensions/password-strength

2. Install via npm. (Alternative)

Now install @angular-material-extensions/password-strength via:

npm install --save @angular-material-extensions/password-strength

SystemJS

Note:If you are using SystemJS , you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle. In your systemjs config file, map needs to tell the System loader where to look for @angular-material-extensions/password-strength :

{ '@angular-material-extensions/password-strength' ;: 'node_modules/@angular-material-extensions/password-strength/bundles/password-strength.umd.js' , }

-> follow the instructions here

Import the library

Once installed you need to import the main module:

import { MatPasswordStrengthModule } from "@angular-material-extensions/password-strength" ;

The only remaining part is to list the imported module in your application module. The exact method will be slightly different for the root (top-level) module for which you should end up with the code similar to (notice MatPasswordStrengthModule .forRoot() ):

import { MatPasswordStrengthModule } from '@angular-material-extensions/password-strength' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [AppComponent, ...], imports : [MatPasswordStrengthModule.forRoot(), ...], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Other modules in your application can simply import MatPasswordStrengthModule :

import { MatPasswordStrengthModule } from '@angular-material-extensions/password-strength' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [OtherComponent, ...], imports : [MatPasswordStrengthModule, ...], }) export class OtherModule { }

API

option bind type default description password Input() string - the password to calculate its strength customValidator Input() RegExp - custom regex validator externalError Input() boolean false used to change the color of the password to warn if an external error occurs enableLengthRule Input() boolean true whether to validate the length of the password enableLowerCaseLetterRule Input() boolean true whether a lowercase letter is optional enableUpperCaseLetterRule Input() boolean true whether a uppercase letter is optional enableDigitRule Input() boolean true whether a digit char is optional enableSpecialCharRule Input() boolean true whether a special char is optional min Input() number 8 the minimum length of the password max Input() number 30 the maximum length of the password warnThreshold Input() number 21 password strength less than this number shows the warn color accentThreshold Input() number 81 password strength less than this number shows the accent color onStrengthChanged Output() number - emits the strength of the provided password in % e.g: 20%, 40%, 60%, 80% or 100%

<mat-password-strength-info> used to display more information about the strength of a provided password - see the demo examples

option bind type default description passwordComponent Input() PasswordStrengthComponent - the password component used in the template in order to display more info related to the provided password enableScoreInfo Input() boolean false whether to show the password's score in % lowerCaseCriteriaMsg Input() string contains at least one lower character an appropriate msg for the lower case % upperCaseCriteriaMsg Input() string contains at least one upper character an appropriate msg for the upper case % digitsCriteriaMsg Input() string contains at least one digit character an appropriate msg for the digit case % specialCharsCriteriaMsg Input() string contains at least one special character an appropriate msg for the special case % customCharsCriteriaMsg Input() string contains at least one custom character an appropriate msg for the custom validator case % minCharsCriteriaMsg Input() string contains at least \${this.passwordComponent.min} characters an appropriate msg for the minimum number of chars %

<mat-pass-toggle-visibility> used to show/hide the password provided in the input element

option bind type default description isVisible Input() boolean false whether the password is visible or hidden tabindex Input() string null set the desired tabindex value of the toggle visibility button.

add the @angular-material-extensions/password-strength element to your template:

< mat-password-strength [ password ]= "password.value" > </ mat-password-strength >

This will display only the material password strength meter in form of a progress without any input fields or similar.

In the following example, we integration a material input container with @angular-material-extensions/password-strength 's component.

NOTE: In order to repaint the mat-form-field correctly after changing the value of the password's strength, please consider to change the detection strategy for the parent component -->

import { ChangeDetectionStrategy, Component, OnInit, ViewEncapsulation, } from "@angular/core" ; import { Title } from "@angular/platform-browser" ; import { MatSlideToggleChange } from "@angular/material" ; import { MatPasswordStrengthComponent } from "@angular-material-extensions/password-strength" ; ({ selector: "app-home" , templateUrl: "./home.component.html" , styleUrls: [ "./home.component.scss" ], encapsulation: ViewEncapsulation.None, changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush, }) export class HomeComponent implements OnInit {}

< div > < mat-form-field appearance = "outline" style = "width: 100%" [ color ]= "passwordComponent.color" > < mat-label > Password </ mat-label > < input matInput # password [ type ]= "inputType" required placeholder = "Password" /> < mat-hint align = "end" aria-live = "polite" > {{password.value.length}} / 25 </ mat-hint > </ mat-form-field > < mat-password-strength # passwordComponent ( onStrengthChanged )= "onStrengthChanged($event)" [ password ]= "password.value" > </ mat-password-strength > </ div >

learn more about mat-form-field

Example of how to use the emitted strength of the password in your template

< div fxLayout = "row" fxLayoutGap = "10px" > < div * ngIf = "passwordComponent.strength === 100; then done else error" > </ div > < ng-template # done > < mat-icon color = "primary" > done </ mat-icon > </ ng-template > < ng-template # error > < mat-icon color = "warn" > error </ mat-icon > </ ng-template > < div > < p > Password's strength = {{passwordComponent.strength}} %100 </ p > </ div > </ div >

Use the toggle visibility component

add the mat-pass-toggle-visibility to your mat-form-field

to your give it a name to use it in the html file like toggle

set the type of the input to that value emitted from the mat-pass-toggle-visibility component <input matInput [type]="toggle.type"/>

< mat-form-field appearance = "outline" style = "width: 100%" [ color ]= "passwordComponent.color" > < mat-label > Password </ mat-label > < mat-pass-toggle-visibility # toggle matSuffix > </ mat-pass-toggle-visibility > < input matInput # password [ type ]= "toggle.type" required placeholder = "Password" /> < mat-hint align = "end" aria-live = "polite" > {{password.value.length}} / 25 </ mat-hint > </ mat-form-field >

Client Side password's validation using a built in angular formController

add an input element to your template with an appropriate @angular-material-extensions/password-strength's component hold a reference of the @angular-material-extensions/password-strength's component by adding passwordComponentWithValidation (or whatever you want) inside the element

e.g:

< mat-password-strength # passwordComponentWithValidation [ password ]= "passwordWithValidation.value" > </ mat-password-strength >

bind the form controller of the mat-password-strength to the input element

you can access the form controller of @angular-material-extensions/password-strength using the chile view --> passwordComponentWithValidation.passwordFormControl

bind the form controller to an input element --> [formControl]="passwordComponentWithValidation.passwordFormControl"

Full example - see below

< div > < mat-form-field appearance = "outline" style = "width: 100%" > < mat-label > Password </ mat-label > < input matInput # passwordWithValidation [ type ]= "inputType" required [ formControl ]= "passwordComponentWithValidation.passwordFormControl" placeholder = "Password" /> < mat-hint align = "end" aria-live = "polite" > {{passwordWithValidation.value.length}} / 25 </ mat-hint > < mat-error * ngIf = "passwordComponentWithValidation.passwordFormControl.hasError('required')" > Password is required </ mat-error > < mat-error * ngIf = "passwordComponentWithValidation.passwordFormControl.hasError('pattern')" > Password is not valid </ mat-error > </ mat-form-field > < mat-password-strength # passwordComponentWithValidation ( onStrengthChanged )= "onStrengthChanged($event)" [ password ]= "passwordWithValidation.value" > </ mat-password-strength > < mat-password-strength-info [ passwordComponent ]= "passwordComponentWithValidation" > </ mat-password-strength-info > </ div >

this will looks like -->

custom regex validation

please consider to use the customValidator input (see below)

< mat-slide-toggle # toggle > Show Password Details </ mat-slide-toggle > < mat-form-field appearance = "outline" style = "width: 100%" [ color ]= "passwordComponent.color" > < mat-label > Password </ mat-label > < mat-pass-toggle-visibility # toggleVisbility matSuffix > </ mat-pass-toggle-visibility > < input matInput # password [ type ]= "toggleVisbility.type" placeholder = "Password" /> < mat-hint align = "end" aria-live = "polite" > {{password.value.length}} / {{passwordComponent.max}} </ mat-hint > </ mat-form-field > < mat-password-strength # passwordComponent ( onStrengthChanged )= "onStrengthChanged($event)" [ password ]= "password.value" [ customValidator ]= "pattern" > </ mat-password-strength > < mat-password-strength-info * ngIf = "toggle.checked" [ passwordComponent ]= "passwordComponent6" customCharsCriteriaMsg = "1 german special chars is required" [ enableScoreInfo ]= "true" > </ mat-password-strength-info >

pattern = new RegExp ( /^(?=.*?[äöüÄÖÜß])/ );

Confirm the password with built in angular form controllers - see the live example

Use always the green color for a strong password just by adding the green css class to the mat-password-strength

< mat-password-strength # passwordComponent class = "green" [ password ]= "password.value" > </ mat-password-strength >

Supporting custom messages and ngx-translate for the info component please check the example demo here

for more examples please visit this URL : [(https://angular-material-extensions.github.io/password-strength/examples]((https://angular-material-extensions.github.io/password-strength/examples)

Please checkout the full documentation here or follow the official tutorial

Other Angular Libraries

Support

Built by and for developers ❤️ we will help you 👊

This project is supported by jetbrains with 1 ALL PRODUCTS PACK OS LICENSE incl. webstorm

License

Copyright (c) 2019-2021 Anthony Nahas. Licensed under the MIT License (MIT)