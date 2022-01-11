openbase logo
Readme

angular-material-extensions's logo

@angular-material-extensions/password-strength - Material password strength meter to indicate how secure is the provided password - Angular V12 supported incl. schematics

npm version npm demo docs: typedoc Join the chat at https://gitter.im/angular-material-extensions/Lobby CircleCI branch Build Status codecov dependency Status devDependency Status Greenkeeper Badge license Awesome

@angular-material-extensions/password-strength demonstration

Built by and for developers ❤️

Do you have any question or suggestion ? Please do not hesitate to contact us! Alternatively, provide a PR | open an appropriate issue here

If you like this project, support angular-material-extensions by starring ⭐ and sharing it 📢

Table of Contents

Demo

View all the directives and components in action at https://angular-material-extensions.github.io/password-strength

Library's components

  • <mat-password-strength> used to calculate and display the strength of a provided password
  1. strength score <= 20%

@angular-material-extensions/password-strength score less than 20%

  1. strength score <= 80%

@angular-material-extensions/password-strength score less than 40%

  1. strength score > 80%

@angular-material-extensions/password-strength score less than 100%

  • <mat-password-strength-info> used to display more information about the strength of a provided password

@angular-material-extensions/password-strength's info

  • <mat-pass-toggle-visibility> used to show/hide the password provided in the input element

@angular-material-extensions/password-strength's info

Dependencies

  • Angular developed and tested with 12.x

Installation

If Angular Material Design is not setup, just run ng add @angular/material learn more

Now add the library via the angular schematics

ng add @angular-material-extensions/password-strength

2. Install via npm. (Alternative)

Now install @angular-material-extensions/password-strength via:

npm install --save @angular-material-extensions/password-strength
SystemJS

Note:If you are using SystemJS, you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle. In your systemjs config file, map needs to tell the System loader where to look for @angular-material-extensions/password-strength:

{
  '@angular-material-extensions/password-strength';: 'node_modules/@angular-material-extensions/password-strength/bundles/password-strength.umd.js',
}

-> follow the instructions here

Import the library

Once installed you need to import the main module:

import { MatPasswordStrengthModule } from "@angular-material-extensions/password-strength";

The only remaining part is to list the imported module in your application module. The exact method will be slightly different for the root (top-level) module for which you should end up with the code similar to (notice MatPasswordStrengthModule .forRoot()):

import { MatPasswordStrengthModule } from '@angular-material-extensions/password-strength';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
  imports: [MatPasswordStrengthModule.forRoot(), ...],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Other modules in your application can simply import MatPasswordStrengthModule:

import { MatPasswordStrengthModule } from '@angular-material-extensions/password-strength';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [OtherComponent, ...],
  imports: [MatPasswordStrengthModule, ...],
})
export class OtherModule {
}

API

<mat-password-strength> used to calculate and display the strength of a provided password - see the demo examples

optionbindtypedefaultdescription
passwordInput() string-the password to calculate its strength
customValidatorInput() RegExp-custom regex validator
externalErrorInput() booleanfalseused to change the color of the password to warn if an external error occurs
enableLengthRuleInput() booleantruewhether to validate the length of the password
enableLowerCaseLetterRuleInput() booleantruewhether a lowercase letter is optional
enableUpperCaseLetterRuleInput() booleantruewhether a uppercase letter is optional
enableDigitRuleInput() booleantruewhether a digit char is optional
enableSpecialCharRuleInput() booleantruewhether a special char is optional
minInput() number8the minimum length of the password
maxInput() number30the maximum length of the password
warnThresholdInput() number21password strength less than this number shows the warn color
accentThresholdInput() number81password strength less than this number shows the accent color
onStrengthChangedOutput()number-emits the strength of the provided password in % e.g: 20%, 40%, 60%, 80% or 100%

<mat-password-strength-info> used to display more information about the strength of a provided password - see the demo examples

optionbindtypedefaultdescription
passwordComponentInput() PasswordStrengthComponent-the password component used in the template in order to display more info related to the provided password
enableScoreInfoInput() booleanfalsewhether to show the password's score in %
lowerCaseCriteriaMsgInput() stringcontains at least one lower characteran appropriate msg for the lower case %
upperCaseCriteriaMsgInput() stringcontains at least one upper characteran appropriate msg for the upper case %
digitsCriteriaMsgInput() stringcontains at least one digit characteran appropriate msg for the digit case %
specialCharsCriteriaMsgInput() stringcontains at least one special characteran appropriate msg for the special case %
customCharsCriteriaMsgInput() stringcontains at least one custom characteran appropriate msg for the custom validator case %
minCharsCriteriaMsgInput() stringcontains at least \${this.passwordComponent.min} charactersan appropriate msg for the minimum number of chars %

<mat-pass-toggle-visibility> used to show/hide the password provided in the input element

optionbindtypedefaultdescription
isVisibleInput() booleanfalsewhether the password is visible or hidden
tabindexInput() stringnullset the desired tabindex value of the toggle visibility button.

Usage

add the @angular-material-extensions/password-strength element to your template:

<mat-password-strength [password]="password.value"> </mat-password-strength>

This will display only the material password strength meter in form of a progress without any input fields or similar.

In the following example, we integration a material input container with @angular-material-extensions/password-strength 's component.

NOTE: In order to repaint the mat-form-field correctly after changing the value of the password's strength, please consider to change the detection strategy for the parent component -->

import {
  ChangeDetectionStrategy,
  Component,
  OnInit,
  ViewEncapsulation,
} from "@angular/core";
import { Title } from "@angular/platform-browser";
import { MatSlideToggleChange } from "@angular/material";
import { MatPasswordStrengthComponent } from "@angular-material-extensions/password-strength";

@Component({
  selector: "app-home",
  templateUrl: "./home.component.html",
  styleUrls: ["./home.component.scss"],
  encapsulation: ViewEncapsulation.None,
  changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush,
})
export class HomeComponent implements OnInit {}

<div>
  <mat-form-field
    appearance="outline"
    style="width: 100%"
    [color]="passwordComponent.color"
  >
    <mat-label>Password</mat-label>
    <input
      matInput
      #password
      [type]="inputType"
      required
      placeholder="Password"
    />
    <mat-hint align="end" aria-live="polite">
      {{password.value.length}} / 25
    </mat-hint>
  </mat-form-field>

  <mat-password-strength
    #passwordComponent
    (onStrengthChanged)="onStrengthChanged($event)"
    [password]="password.value"
  >
  </mat-password-strength>
</div>

learn more about mat-form-field

Example of how to use the emitted strength of the password in your template

<div fxLayout="row" fxLayoutGap="10px">
  <div *ngIf="passwordComponent.strength === 100; then done else error"></div>
  <ng-template #done>
    <mat-icon color="primary">done</mat-icon>
  </ng-template>
  <ng-template #error>
    <mat-icon color="warn">error</mat-icon>
  </ng-template>
  <div>
    <p>Password's strength = {{passwordComponent.strength}} %100</p>
  </div>
</div>

Use the toggle visibility component

  • add the mat-pass-toggle-visibility to your mat-form-field
  • give it a name to use it in the html file like toggle
  • set the type of the input to that value emitted from the mat-pass-toggle-visibility component <input matInput [type]="toggle.type"/>
<mat-form-field
  appearance="outline"
  style="width: 100%"
  [color]="passwordComponent.color"
>
  <mat-label>Password</mat-label>
  <!-- HERE DOWN :D-->
  <mat-pass-toggle-visibility #toggle matSuffix></mat-pass-toggle-visibility>
  <!-- THERE ABOVE ;)-->
  <input
    matInput
    #password
    [type]="toggle.type"
    required
    placeholder="Password"
  />
  <mat-hint align="end" aria-live="polite">
    {{password.value.length}} / 25
  </mat-hint>
</mat-form-field>

Client Side password's validation using a built in angular formController

  1. add an input element to your template with an appropriate @angular-material-extensions/password-strength's component
  2. hold a reference of the @angular-material-extensions/password-strength's component by adding passwordComponentWithValidation (or whatever you want) inside the element

e.g:

<mat-password-strength
  #passwordComponentWithValidation
  [password]="passwordWithValidation.value"
>
</mat-password-strength>
  1. bind the form controller of the mat-password-strength to the input element
  • you can access the form controller of @angular-material-extensions/password-strength using the chile view --> passwordComponentWithValidation.passwordFormControl
  • bind the form controller to an input element --> [formControl]="passwordComponentWithValidation.passwordFormControl"
  1. Full example - see below
<div>
  <mat-form-field appearance="outline" style="width: 100%">
    <mat-label>Password</mat-label>
    <input
      matInput
      #passwordWithValidation
      [type]="inputType"
      required
      [formControl]="passwordComponentWithValidation.passwordFormControl"
      placeholder="Password"
    />
    <mat-hint align="end" aria-live="polite">
      {{passwordWithValidation.value.length}} / 25
    </mat-hint>
    <mat-error
      *ngIf="passwordComponentWithValidation.passwordFormControl.hasError('required')"
    >
      Password is required
    </mat-error>
    <mat-error
      *ngIf="passwordComponentWithValidation.passwordFormControl.hasError('pattern')"
    >
      Password is not valid
    </mat-error>
  </mat-form-field>
  <mat-password-strength
    #passwordComponentWithValidation
    (onStrengthChanged)="onStrengthChanged($event)"
    [password]="passwordWithValidation.value"
  >
  </mat-password-strength>
  <!--Password's strength info-->
  <mat-password-strength-info
    [passwordComponent]="passwordComponentWithValidation"
  >
  </mat-password-strength-info>
</div>

this will looks like -->

@angular-material-extensions/password-strength

custom regex validation

please consider to use the customValidator input (see below)

<mat-slide-toggle #toggle>Show Password Details</mat-slide-toggle>

<mat-form-field
  appearance="outline"
  style="width: 100%"
  [color]="passwordComponent.color"
>
  <mat-label>Password</mat-label>
  <mat-pass-toggle-visibility
    #toggleVisbility
    matSuffix
  ></mat-pass-toggle-visibility>
  <input
    matInput
    #password
    [type]="toggleVisbility.type"
    placeholder="Password"
  />
  <mat-hint align="end" aria-live="polite">
    {{password.value.length}} / {{passwordComponent.max}}
  </mat-hint>
</mat-form-field>

<mat-password-strength
  #passwordComponent
  (onStrengthChanged)="onStrengthChanged($event)"
  [password]="password.value"
  [customValidator]="pattern"
>
</mat-password-strength>

<mat-password-strength-info
  *ngIf="toggle.checked"
  [passwordComponent]="passwordComponent6"
  customCharsCriteriaMsg="1 german special chars is required"
  [enableScoreInfo]="true"
>
</mat-password-strength-info>

pattern = new RegExp(/^(?=.*?[äöüÄÖÜß])/);

Confirm the password with built in angular form controllers - see the live example

@angular-material-extensions/password-strength with confirmation feature

@angular-material-extensions/password-strength with confirmation feature

Use always the green color for a strong password just by adding the green css class to the mat-password-strength

<mat-password-strength
  #passwordComponent
  class="green"
  [password]="password.value"
>
</mat-password-strength>

Supporting custom messages and ngx-translate for the info component please check the example demo here

@angular-material-extensions/password-strength demonstration

for more examples please visit this URL : [(https://angular-material-extensions.github.io/password-strength/examples]((https://angular-material-extensions.github.io/password-strength/examples)

Please checkout the full documentation here or follow the official tutorial

Run Demo App Locally

Development

Other Angular Libraries

Support

Built by and for developers ❤️ we will help you 👊

jetbrains logo

This project is supported by jetbrains with 1 ALL PRODUCTS PACK OS LICENSE incl. webstorm

License

Copyright (c) 2019-2021 Anthony Nahas. Licensed under the MIT License (MIT)

