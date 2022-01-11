Do you have any question or suggestion ? Please do not hesitate to contact us! Alternatively, provide a PR | open an appropriate issue here
View all the directives and components in action at https://angular-material-extensions.github.io/password-strength
<mat-password-strength> used to calculate and display the strength of a provided password
<mat-password-strength-info> used to display more information about the strength of a provided password
<mat-pass-toggle-visibility> used to show/hide the password provided in the input element
12.x
If Angular Material Design is not setup, just run
ng add @angular/material learn more
Now add the library via the
angular schematics
ng add @angular-material-extensions/password-strength
Now install
@angular-material-extensions/password-strength via:
npm install --save @angular-material-extensions/password-strength
Note:If you are using
SystemJS, you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle. In your systemjs config file,
mapneeds to tell the System loader where to look for
@angular-material-extensions/password-strength:
{
'@angular-material-extensions/password-strength';: 'node_modules/@angular-material-extensions/password-strength/bundles/password-strength.umd.js',
}
-> follow the instructions here
Once installed you need to import the main module:
import { MatPasswordStrengthModule } from "@angular-material-extensions/password-strength";
The only remaining part is to list the imported module in your application module. The exact method will be slightly
different for the root (top-level) module for which you should end up with the code similar to (notice
MatPasswordStrengthModule .forRoot()):
import { MatPasswordStrengthModule } from '@angular-material-extensions/password-strength';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
imports: [MatPasswordStrengthModule.forRoot(), ...],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Other modules in your application can simply import
MatPasswordStrengthModule:
import { MatPasswordStrengthModule } from '@angular-material-extensions/password-strength';
@NgModule({
declarations: [OtherComponent, ...],
imports: [MatPasswordStrengthModule, ...],
})
export class OtherModule {
}
<mat-password-strength> used to calculate and display the strength of a provided password - see the demo examples
|option
|bind
|type
|default
|description
|password
Input()
|string
|-
|the password to calculate its strength
|customValidator
Input()
|RegExp
|-
|custom regex validator
|externalError
Input()
boolean
false
|used to change the color of the password to warn if an external error occurs
|enableLengthRule
Input()
boolean
true
|whether to validate the length of the password
|enableLowerCaseLetterRule
Input()
boolean
true
|whether a lowercase letter is optional
|enableUpperCaseLetterRule
Input()
boolean
true
|whether a uppercase letter is optional
|enableDigitRule
Input()
boolean
true
|whether a digit char is optional
|enableSpecialCharRule
Input()
boolean
|true
|whether a special char is optional
|min
Input()
number
|8
|the minimum length of the password
|max
Input()
number
|30
|the maximum length of the password
|warnThreshold
Input()
number
|21
|password strength less than this number shows the warn color
|accentThreshold
Input()
number
|81
|password strength less than this number shows the accent color
|onStrengthChanged
|Output()
number
|-
|emits the strength of the provided password in % e.g: 20%, 40%, 60%, 80% or 100%
<mat-password-strength-info> used to display more information about the strength of a provided password - see the demo examples
|option
|bind
|type
|default
|description
|passwordComponent
Input()
|PasswordStrengthComponent
|-
|the password component used in the template in order to display more info related to the provided password
|enableScoreInfo
Input()
boolean
false
|whether to show the password's score in %
|lowerCaseCriteriaMsg
Input()
string
|contains at least one lower character
|an appropriate msg for the lower case %
|upperCaseCriteriaMsg
Input()
string
|contains at least one upper character
|an appropriate msg for the upper case %
|digitsCriteriaMsg
Input()
string
|contains at least one digit character
|an appropriate msg for the digit case %
|specialCharsCriteriaMsg
Input()
string
|contains at least one special character
|an appropriate msg for the special case %
|customCharsCriteriaMsg
Input()
string
|contains at least one custom character
|an appropriate msg for the custom validator case %
|minCharsCriteriaMsg
Input()
string
|contains at least \${this.passwordComponent.min} characters
|an appropriate msg for the minimum
number of chars %
<mat-pass-toggle-visibility> used to show/hide the password provided in the input element
|option
|bind
|type
|default
|description
|isVisible
Input()
boolean
false
|whether the password is visible or hidden
|tabindex
Input()
string
null
|set the desired tabindex value of the toggle visibility button.
add the
@angular-material-extensions/password-strength element to your template:
<mat-password-strength [password]="password.value"> </mat-password-strength>
This will display only the material password strength meter in form of a progress without any input fields or similar.
@angular-material-extensions/password-strength 's component.
NOTE: In order to repaint the mat-form-field correctly after changing the value of the password's strength, please consider to change the detection strategy for the parent component -->
import {
ChangeDetectionStrategy,
Component,
OnInit,
ViewEncapsulation,
} from "@angular/core";
import { Title } from "@angular/platform-browser";
import { MatSlideToggleChange } from "@angular/material";
import { MatPasswordStrengthComponent } from "@angular-material-extensions/password-strength";
@Component({
selector: "app-home",
templateUrl: "./home.component.html",
styleUrls: ["./home.component.scss"],
encapsulation: ViewEncapsulation.None,
changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush,
})
export class HomeComponent implements OnInit {}
<div>
<mat-form-field
appearance="outline"
style="width: 100%"
[color]="passwordComponent.color"
>
<mat-label>Password</mat-label>
<input
matInput
#password
[type]="inputType"
required
placeholder="Password"
/>
<mat-hint align="end" aria-live="polite">
{{password.value.length}} / 25
</mat-hint>
</mat-form-field>
<mat-password-strength
#passwordComponent
(onStrengthChanged)="onStrengthChanged($event)"
[password]="password.value"
>
</mat-password-strength>
</div>
learn more about mat-form-field
<div fxLayout="row" fxLayoutGap="10px">
<div *ngIf="passwordComponent.strength === 100; then done else error"></div>
<ng-template #done>
<mat-icon color="primary">done</mat-icon>
</ng-template>
<ng-template #error>
<mat-icon color="warn">error</mat-icon>
</ng-template>
<div>
<p>Password's strength = {{passwordComponent.strength}} %100</p>
</div>
</div>
mat-pass-toggle-visibility to your
mat-form-field
toggle
mat-pass-toggle-visibility component
<input matInput [type]="toggle.type"/>
<mat-form-field
appearance="outline"
style="width: 100%"
[color]="passwordComponent.color"
>
<mat-label>Password</mat-label>
<!-- HERE DOWN :D-->
<mat-pass-toggle-visibility #toggle matSuffix></mat-pass-toggle-visibility>
<!-- THERE ABOVE ;)-->
<input
matInput
#password
[type]="toggle.type"
required
placeholder="Password"
/>
<mat-hint align="end" aria-live="polite">
{{password.value.length}} / 25
</mat-hint>
</mat-form-field>
passwordComponentWithValidation (or whatever you want) inside the element
e.g:
<mat-password-strength
#passwordComponentWithValidation
[password]="passwordWithValidation.value"
>
</mat-password-strength>
passwordComponentWithValidation.passwordFormControl
[formControl]="passwordComponentWithValidation.passwordFormControl"
<div>
<mat-form-field appearance="outline" style="width: 100%">
<mat-label>Password</mat-label>
<input
matInput
#passwordWithValidation
[type]="inputType"
required
[formControl]="passwordComponentWithValidation.passwordFormControl"
placeholder="Password"
/>
<mat-hint align="end" aria-live="polite">
{{passwordWithValidation.value.length}} / 25
</mat-hint>
<mat-error
*ngIf="passwordComponentWithValidation.passwordFormControl.hasError('required')"
>
Password is required
</mat-error>
<mat-error
*ngIf="passwordComponentWithValidation.passwordFormControl.hasError('pattern')"
>
Password is not valid
</mat-error>
</mat-form-field>
<mat-password-strength
#passwordComponentWithValidation
(onStrengthChanged)="onStrengthChanged($event)"
[password]="passwordWithValidation.value"
>
</mat-password-strength>
<!--Password's strength info-->
<mat-password-strength-info
[passwordComponent]="passwordComponentWithValidation"
>
</mat-password-strength-info>
</div>
this will looks like -->
please consider to use the
customValidator input (see below)
<mat-slide-toggle #toggle>Show Password Details</mat-slide-toggle>
<mat-form-field
appearance="outline"
style="width: 100%"
[color]="passwordComponent.color"
>
<mat-label>Password</mat-label>
<mat-pass-toggle-visibility
#toggleVisbility
matSuffix
></mat-pass-toggle-visibility>
<input
matInput
#password
[type]="toggleVisbility.type"
placeholder="Password"
/>
<mat-hint align="end" aria-live="polite">
{{password.value.length}} / {{passwordComponent.max}}
</mat-hint>
</mat-form-field>
<mat-password-strength
#passwordComponent
(onStrengthChanged)="onStrengthChanged($event)"
[password]="password.value"
[customValidator]="pattern"
>
</mat-password-strength>
<mat-password-strength-info
*ngIf="toggle.checked"
[passwordComponent]="passwordComponent6"
customCharsCriteriaMsg="1 german special chars is required"
[enableScoreInfo]="true"
>
</mat-password-strength-info>
pattern = new RegExp(/^(?=.*?[äöüÄÖÜß])/);
green css class to the
mat-password-strength
<mat-password-strength
#passwordComponent
class="green"
[password]="password.value"
>
</mat-password-strength>
for more examples please visit this URL : [(https://angular-material-extensions.github.io/password-strength/examples]((https://angular-material-extensions.github.io/password-strength/examples)
Please checkout the full documentation here or follow the official tutorial
Built by and for developers ❤️ we will help you 👊
