@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete - Autocomplete input component for google-maps built with angular material design

Stating with v1.3.0, you can now use this library without material2's dependency! To enable this goolgle maps autocomplate api as feature, you can just add matGoogleMapsAutocomplete to any html input element!

Built by and for developers ❤️

Do you have any question or suggestion ? Please do not hesitate to contact us! Alternatively, provide a PR | open an appropriate issue here

If did you like this project, support angular-material-extensions by starring ⭐ and sharing it 📢

Table of Contents

View all the directives and components in action at https://angular-material-extensions.github.io/google-maps-autocomplete

Dependencies

Angular (requires Angular 2 or higher | we are using already V11 ;)

for the directive as standalone you just need to install the agm core module

npm i @agm/core

optional

npm i -D @types/googlemaps

1. Install via ng add. (Recommended)

If Angular Material Design is not setup, just run ng add @angular/material learn more

Now add the library via the angular schematics and everything will be setup for you

ng add @angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete

2. Install via npm. (Alternative)

Now install @angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete via:

npm install --save @angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete

Requirements (peer dependencies):

for the ui input component, please consider installing the following packages

npm i @angular/cdk @angular/material @angular/animations @angular/forms

Additional requirements Theme (Material Design)

SystemJS

Note:If you are using SystemJS , you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle. In your systemjs config file, map needs to tell the System loader where to look for @angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete :

{ '@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete' ; : 'node_modules/@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete/bundles/google-maps-autocomplete.umd.js' , }

Once installed you need to import the main module:

import {MatGoogleMapsAutocompleteModule} from '@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete' ;

The only remaining part is to list the imported module in your application module. The exact method will be slightly different for the root (top-level) module for which you should end up with the code similar to ( notice MatGoogleMapsAutocompleteModule.forRoot() ):

import {AgmCoreModule} from '@agm/core' ; import {MatGoogleMapsAutocompleteModule} from '@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [AppComponent, ...], imports : [ AgmCoreModule.forRoot({ apiKey : 'YOUR_KEY' , libraries : [ 'places' ] }), MatGoogleMapsAutocompleteModule, ...], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Other modules in your application can simply import MatGoogleMapsAutocompleteModule :

import {MatGoogleMapsAutocompleteModule} from '@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [OtherComponent, ...], imports : [ MatGoogleMapsAutocompleteModule, ...], }) export class OtherModule { }

As directive

add matGoogleMapsAutocomplete to your target html input element to enable the google maps autocomplete api as feature

< mat-form-field > < mat-label > Address << using the directive > > </ mat-label > < input matInput matGoogleMapsAutocomplete [ country ]= "de" ( onAutocompleteSelected )= "onAutocompleteSelected($event)" ( onLocationSelected )= "onLocationSelected($event)" > </ mat-form-field >

As components

or alternatively use mat-google-maps-auto-complete , the UI wrapper

add mat-google-maps-auto-complete element to your template

< mat-google-maps-autocomplete [ appearance ]= "appearance.OUTLINE" ( onAutocompleteSelected )= "onAutocompleteSelected($event)" ( onLocationSelected )= "onLocationSelected($event)" > </ mat-google-maps-autocomplete >

A customized mat-google-maps-autocomplete

< mat-google-maps-autocomplete country = "us" type = "address" ( onAutocompleteSelected )= "onAutocompleteSelected($event)" ( onLocationSelected )= "onLocationSelected($event)" > </ mat-google-maps-autocomplete >

combine the result of the mat-google-maps-autocomplete with a google map instance via @agm

< div class = "container" fxLayout = "column" fxLayoutAlign = "center" > < div fxFlex > < agm-map [ latitude ]= "latitude" [ longitude ]= "longitude" [ scrollwheel ]= "false" [ zoom ]= "zoom" > < agm-marker [ latitude ]= "latitude" [ longitude ]= "longitude" > </ agm-marker > </ agm-map > </ div > < div fxFlex fxFlexAlign = "center" class = "autocomplete-container" [ ngStyle.xs ]= "{'min-width.%': 100}" [ ngStyle.sm ]= "{'width.%': 70}" > < mat-google-maps-autocomplete ( onAutocompleteSelected )= "onAutocompleteSelected($event)" ( onLocationSelected )= "onLocationSelected($event)" ( onGermanAddressMapped )= "onGermanAddressMapped($event)" > </ mat-google-maps-autocomplete > </ div > </ div >

in your component, the code will be similar to -->

import {Component, OnInit, ViewEncapsulation} from '@angular/core' ; import {Title} from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import {Location, Appearance, GermanAddress} from '@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete' ; import {} from '@types/googlemaps' ; import PlaceResult = google.maps.places.PlaceResult; ({ selector: 'app-home' , templateUrl: './home.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './home.component.scss' ], encapsulation: ViewEncapsulation.None, }) export class HomeComponent implements OnInit { public appearance = Appearance; public zoom: number ; public latitude: number ; public longitude: number ; public selectedAddress: PlaceResult; constructor ( private titleService: Title ) { } ngOnInit() { this .titleService.setTitle( 'Home | @angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete' ); this .zoom = 10 ; this .latitude = 52.520008 ; this .longitude = 13.404954 ; this .setCurrentPosition(); } private setCurrentPosition() { if ( 'geolocation' in navigator) { navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition( ( position ) => { this .latitude = position.coords.latitude; this .longitude = position.coords.longitude; this .zoom = 12 ; }); } } onAutocompleteSelected(result: PlaceResult) { console .log( 'onAutocompleteSelected: ' , result); } onLocationSelected(location: Location) { console .log( 'onLocationSelected: ' , location); this .latitude = location.latitude; this .longitude = location.longitude; } onGermanAddressMapped($event: GermanAddress) { console .log( 'onGermanAddressMapped' , $event); } }

Reactive Forms Example

< form [ formGroup ]= "addressFormGroup" > < mat-search-google-maps-autocomplete formControlName = "address" > </ mat-search-google-maps-autocomplete > // OR < mat-google-maps-autocomplete formControlName = "address" > </ mat-google-maps-autocomplete > </ form >

import {Component, OnInit} from '@angular/core' ; import {FormControl, FormGroup} from '@angular/forms' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.scss' ] }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { addressFormGroup: FormGroup; ngOnInit(): void { this .addressFormGroup = new FormGroup({ address: new FormControl(), }); this .addressFormGroup.get( 'address' ).valueChanges.subscribe( value => console .log( 'value changed' , value)) } }

matGoogleMapsAutocomplete

option bind type default description value Input() PlaceResult ; - address Input() PlaceResult string; - country Input() string string[]; - placeIdOnly Input() boolean - can be used to instruct the Autocomplete widget to retrieve only Place IDs. On calling getPlace() on the Autocomplete object, the PlaceResult made available will only have the place id, types and name properties set. You can use the returned place ID with calls to the Places, Geocoding, Directions or Distance Matrix services. strictBounds Input() boolean - is a boolean specifying whether the API must return only those places that are strictly within the region defined by the given bounds. The API does not return results outside this region even if they match the user input. types Input() string[] - An array of types specifies an explicit type or a type collection, as listed in the supported types below. If nothing is specified, all types are returned. In general only a single type is allowed. The exception is that you can safely mix the geocode and establishment types, but note that this will have the same effect as specifying no types. Supported types are listed below. type Input() string - autoCompleteOptions Input() AutocompleteOptions - all above inputs in one object! The passed data to this object will be merged with the input if they exists onChange Output() PlaceResult string null onAutocompleteSelected Output() PlaceResult - the event will be fired when a place has been selected via the google maps autocomplete component onGermanAddressMapped Output() GermanAddress - the event will be fired when a place has been selected and mapped to the german address interface onLocationSelected Output() Location - the event will be fired when a place has been selected via the google maps autocomplete component

Supported Types

type description geocode instructs the Places service to return only geocoding results, rather than business results. address instructs the Places service to return only geocoding results with a precise address. establishment instructs the Places service to return only business results. regions instructs the Places service to return any result matching the following types: locality, sublocality, postal_code, country, administrative_area1, administrative_area2 cities instructs the Places service to return results that match either locality or administrative_area3.

everything included in matGoogleMapsAutocomplete + the following

option bind type default description addressLabelText Input() string; Address using the component self explanatory placeholderText Input() string; Please enter the address self explanatory requiredErrorText Input() string; The address is required self explanatory invalidErrorText Input() string; The address is not valid self explanatory appearance Input() Appearance string; Appearance.STANDARD

option bind type default description searchBarAppearance Input() Appearance string; Appearance.STANDARD appearance Input() Appearance string; Appearance.STANDARD searchAddressLabel Input() string; Search Address input label streetNameLabel Input() string; Street input label streetNumberLabel Input() string; Nr. input label postalCodeLabel Input() string; PLZ input label vicinityLabel Input() string; Locality input label localityLabel Input() string; Locality input label showVicinity Input() boolean; false input label - whether to display the vecinity readonly Input() boolean; false readonly input disableSearch Input() boolean; false disabled users to search a place value Input() GermanAddress ; - the initial value of the component country Input() string string[]; - placeIdOnly Input() boolean - can be used to instruct the Autocomplete widget to retrieve only Place IDs. On calling getPlace() on the Autocomplete object, the PlaceResult made available will only have the place id, types and name properties set. You can use the returned place ID with calls to the Places, Geocoding, Directions or Distance Matrix services. strictBounds Input() boolean - is a boolean specifying whether the API must return only those places that are strictly within the region defined by the given bounds. The API does not return results outside this region even if they match the user input. types Input() string[] - An array of types specifies an explicit type or a type collection, as listed in the supported types below. If nothing is specified, all types are returned. In general only a single type is allowed. The exception is that you can safely mix the geocode and establishment types, but note that this will have the same effect as specifying no types. Supported types are listed below. type Input() string - onGermanAddressMapped Output() EventEmitter string; Appearance.STANDARD

< mat-card > < mat-card-title > Auto Parse Address </ mat-card-title > < mat-card-content > < mat-search-google-maps-autocomplete appearance = "outline" country = "de" ( onGermanAddressMapped )= "onGermanAddressMapped($event)" > > </ mat-search-google-maps-autocomplete > </ mat-card-content > </ mat-card >

import {Appearance, GermanAddress, Location} from '@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete' ; onGermanAddressMapped($event; : GermanAddress; ) { console .log( 'onGermanAddressMapped' , $event); }

Please checkout the full documentation here or follow the official tutorial

Run Demo App Locally

$ git clone https://github.com/angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete.git

link the @angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete package

$ gulp link

navigate to the demo app directory, install the dependencies and serve the app

$ cd demo && npm i && npm start

the app is now hosted by http://localhost:4200/

Development

clone this repo Install the dependencies by running npm i go to lib directory under projects/angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete build the library npm run build

Other Angular Libraries

Support

Built by and for developers ❤️ we will help you 👊

License

Copyright (c) 2019-2020 Anthony Nahas. Licensed under the MIT License ( MIT)