Stating with v1.3.0, you can now use this library without material2's dependency! To enable this goolgle maps
autocomplate api as feature, you can just add
matGoogleMapsAutocomplete
to any html input element!
for the directive as standalone you just need to install the agm core module
npm i @agm/core
optional
npm i -D @types/googlemaps
If Angular Material Design is not setup, just
run
ng add @angular/material learn more
Now add the library via the
angular schematics and everything will be setup for you
ng add @angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete
Now install
@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete via:
npm install --save @angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete
for the ui input component, please consider installing the following packages
npm i @angular/cdk @angular/material @angular/animations @angular/forms
Note:If you are using
SystemJS, you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle. In your systemjs config file,
mapneeds to tell the System loader where to look for
@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete:
{
'@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete';
:
'node_modules/@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete/bundles/google-maps-autocomplete.umd.js',
}
Once installed you need to import the main module:
import {MatGoogleMapsAutocompleteModule} from '@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete';
The only remaining part is to list the imported module in your application module. The exact method will be slightly
different for the root (top-level) module for which you should end up with the code similar to (
notice
MatGoogleMapsAutocompleteModule.forRoot()):
import {AgmCoreModule} from '@agm/core';
import {MatGoogleMapsAutocompleteModule} from '@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
imports: [
// important !!!
AgmCoreModule.forRoot({
apiKey: 'YOUR_KEY',
libraries: ['places']
}),
MatGoogleMapsAutocompleteModule, ...],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Other modules in your application can simply import
MatGoogleMapsAutocompleteModule:
import {MatGoogleMapsAutocompleteModule} from '@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete';
@NgModule({
declarations: [OtherComponent, ...],
imports: [
MatGoogleMapsAutocompleteModule, ...],
})
export class OtherModule {
}
add
matGoogleMapsAutocomplete to your target html input element to enable the google maps autocomplete api as feature
<mat-form-field>
<mat-label>Address << using the directive >></mat-label>
<input matInput
matGoogleMapsAutocomplete
[country]="de"
(onAutocompleteSelected)="onAutocompleteSelected($event)"
(onLocationSelected)="onLocationSelected($event)">
</mat-form-field>
mat-google-maps-auto-complete, the UI wrapper
add
mat-google-maps-auto-complete element to your template
mat-google-maps-auto-complete
<mat-google-maps-autocomplete [appearance]="appearance.OUTLINE"
(onAutocompleteSelected)="onAutocompleteSelected($event)"
(onLocationSelected)="onLocationSelected($event)">
</mat-google-maps-autocomplete>
A customized
mat-google-maps-autocomplete
<mat-google-maps-autocomplete country="us"
type="address"
(onAutocompleteSelected)="onAutocompleteSelected($event)"
(onLocationSelected)="onLocationSelected($event)">
</mat-google-maps-autocomplete>
combine the result of the
mat-google-maps-autocomplete with a google map instance
via @agm
<div class="container" fxLayout="column" fxLayoutAlign="center">
<div fxFlex>
<agm-map [latitude]="latitude" [longitude]="longitude" [scrollwheel]="false" [zoom]="zoom">
<agm-marker [latitude]="latitude" [longitude]="longitude"></agm-marker>
</agm-map>
</div>
<div fxFlex fxFlexAlign="center"
class="autocomplete-container"
[ngStyle.xs]="{'min-width.%': 100}"
[ngStyle.sm]="{'width.%': 70}">
<mat-google-maps-autocomplete (onAutocompleteSelected)="onAutocompleteSelected($event)"
(onLocationSelected)="onLocationSelected($event)"
(onGermanAddressMapped)="onGermanAddressMapped($event)">
</mat-google-maps-autocomplete>
</div>
</div>
in your component, the code will be similar to -->
import {Component, OnInit, ViewEncapsulation} from '@angular/core';
import {Title} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {Location, Appearance, GermanAddress} from '@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete';
import {} from '@types/googlemaps';
import PlaceResult = google.maps.places.PlaceResult;
@Component({
selector: 'app-home',
templateUrl: './home.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./home.component.scss'],
encapsulation: ViewEncapsulation.None,
})
export class HomeComponent implements OnInit {
public appearance = Appearance;
public zoom: number;
public latitude: number;
public longitude: number;
public selectedAddress: PlaceResult;
constructor(private titleService: Title) {
}
ngOnInit() {
this.titleService.setTitle('Home | @angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete');
this.zoom = 10;
this.latitude = 52.520008;
this.longitude = 13.404954;
this.setCurrentPosition();
}
private setCurrentPosition() {
if ('geolocation' in navigator) {
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition((position) => {
this.latitude = position.coords.latitude;
this.longitude = position.coords.longitude;
this.zoom = 12;
});
}
}
onAutocompleteSelected(result: PlaceResult) {
console.log('onAutocompleteSelected: ', result);
}
onLocationSelected(location: Location) {
console.log('onLocationSelected: ', location);
this.latitude = location.latitude;
this.longitude = location.longitude;
}
onGermanAddressMapped($event: GermanAddress) {
console.log('onGermanAddressMapped', $event);
}
}
<form [formGroup]="addressFormGroup">
<mat-search-google-maps-autocomplete formControlName="address">
</mat-search-google-maps-autocomplete>
// OR
<mat-google-maps-autocomplete formControlName="address">
</mat-google-maps-autocomplete>
</form>
import {Component, OnInit} from '@angular/core';
import {FormControl, FormGroup} from '@angular/forms';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss']
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
addressFormGroup: FormGroup;
ngOnInit(): void {
this.addressFormGroup = new FormGroup({
address: new FormControl(),
});
this.addressFormGroup.get('address').valueChanges.subscribe(value => console.log('value changed', value))
}
}
matGoogleMapsAutocomplete
|option
|bind
|type
|default
|description
|value
Input()
|PlaceResult ;
|-
|address
Input()
|PlaceResult
|string;
|-
|country
Input()
|string
|string[];
|-
|placeIdOnly
Input()
|boolean
|-
|can be used to instruct the Autocomplete widget to retrieve only Place IDs. On calling getPlace() on the Autocomplete object, the PlaceResult made available will only have the place id, types and name properties set. You can use the returned place ID with calls to the Places, Geocoding, Directions or Distance Matrix services.
|strictBounds
Input()
|boolean
|-
|is a boolean specifying whether the API must return only those places that are strictly within the region defined by the given bounds. The API does not return results outside this region even if they match the user input.
|types
Input()
|string[]
|-
|An array of types specifies an explicit type or a type collection, as listed in the supported types below. If nothing is specified, all types are returned. In general only a single type is allowed. The exception is that you can safely mix the geocode and establishment types, but note that this will have the same effect as specifying no types. Supported types are listed below.
|type
Input()
|string
|-
|autoCompleteOptions
Input()
|AutocompleteOptions
|-
|all above inputs in one object! The passed data to this object will be merged with the input if they exists
|onChange
Output()
|PlaceResult
|string
|null
|onAutocompleteSelected
Output()
|PlaceResult
|-
|the event will be fired when a place has been selected via the google maps autocomplete component
|onGermanAddressMapped
Output()
|GermanAddress
|-
|the event will be fired when a place has been selected and mapped to the german address interface
|onLocationSelected
Output()
|Location
|-
|the event will be fired when a place has been selected via the google maps autocomplete component
|type
|description
|geocode
|instructs the Places service to return only geocoding results, rather than business results.
|address
|instructs the Places service to return only geocoding results with a precise address.
|establishment
|instructs the Places service to return only business results.
|regions
|instructs the Places service to return any result matching the following types: locality, sublocality, postal_code, country, administrative_area1, administrative_area2
|cities
|instructs the Places service to return results that match either locality or administrative_area3.
mat-google-maps-autocomplete
everything included in
matGoogleMapsAutocomplete + the following
|option
|bind
|type
|default
|description
|addressLabelText
Input()
|string;
|Address using the component
|self explanatory
|placeholderText
Input()
|string;
|Please enter the address
|self explanatory
|requiredErrorText
Input()
|string;
|The address is required
|self explanatory
|invalidErrorText
Input()
|string;
|The address is not valid
|self explanatory
|appearance
Input()
|Appearance
|string;
|Appearance.STANDARD
mat-search-google-maps-autocomplete
|option
|bind
|type
|default
|description
|searchBarAppearance
Input()
|Appearance
|string;
|Appearance.STANDARD
|appearance
Input()
|Appearance
|string;
|Appearance.STANDARD
|searchAddressLabel
Input()
|string;
Search Address
|input label
|streetNameLabel
Input()
|string;
Street
|input label
|streetNumberLabel
Input()
|string;
Nr.
|input label
|postalCodeLabel
Input()
|string;
PLZ
|input label
|vicinityLabel
Input()
|string;
Locality
|input label
|localityLabel
Input()
|string;
Locality
|input label
|showVicinity
Input()
|boolean;
false
|input label - whether to display the vecinity
|readonly
Input()
|boolean;
false
|readonly input
|disableSearch
Input()
|boolean;
false
|disabled users to search a place
|value
Input()
GermanAddress;
|-
|the initial value of the component
|country
Input()
|string
|string[];
|-
|placeIdOnly
Input()
|boolean
|-
|can be used to instruct the Autocomplete widget to retrieve only Place IDs. On calling getPlace() on the Autocomplete object, the PlaceResult made available will only have the place id, types and name properties set. You can use the returned place ID with calls to the Places, Geocoding, Directions or Distance Matrix services.
|strictBounds
Input()
|boolean
|-
|is a boolean specifying whether the API must return only those places that are strictly within the region defined by the given bounds. The API does not return results outside this region even if they match the user input.
|types
Input()
|string[]
|-
|An array of types specifies an explicit type or a type collection, as listed in the supported types below. If nothing is specified, all types are returned. In general only a single type is allowed. The exception is that you can safely mix the geocode and establishment types, but note that this will have the same effect as specifying no types. Supported types are listed below.
|type
Input()
|string
|-
|onGermanAddressMapped
Output()
|EventEmitter
|string;
|Appearance.STANDARD
<mat-card>
<mat-card-title>Auto Parse Address</mat-card-title>
<mat-card-content>
<!-- ####### here we go !! ######-->
<mat-search-google-maps-autocomplete appearance="outline"
country="de"
(onGermanAddressMapped)="onGermanAddressMapped($event)">
>
</mat-search-google-maps-autocomplete>
</mat-card-content>
</mat-card>
import {Appearance, GermanAddress, Location} from '@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete';
onGermanAddressMapped($event;
:
GermanAddress;
)
{
console.log('onGermanAddressMapped', $event);
}
$ git clone https://github.com/angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete.git
$ gulp link
$ cd demo && npm i && npm start
http://localhost:4200/
npm i
projects/angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete
npm run build
