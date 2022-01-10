@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu - Angular Material component that allow users to select a country or nationality with an autocomplete feature - Angular V10 supported incl. schematics

Table of Contents

Library's components

<mat-fab-menu> used to display the main component

Dependencies

Angular developed and tested with 8.x

1. Install via ng add. (Recommended)

If Angular Material Design is not setup, just run ng add @angular/material learn more

Now add the library via the angular schematics

ng add @angular-material-extensions/fab-menu

2. Install via npm. (Alternative)

Now install @angular-material-extensions/fab-menu via:

npm install --save @angular-material-extensions/fab-menu

Import the library

If you installed the library via angular schematics, you can skip this step

Once installed you need to import the main module:

import { MatFabMenuModule } from '@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu' ;

import { MatFabMenuModule } from '@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent, ...], imports: [MatFabMenuModule, ...], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Other modules in your application like for lazy loading import MatSelectCountryModule into your feature module:

API

option bind type default description fabButtons Input() MatFabMenu[] - array of floating actions button as menu to render icon Input() string add material icon string e.g: home, mail, phone see more direction Input() MatFabMenuDirection top the direction of buttons: `'top' color Input() ThemePalette accent the color of the main fab: primary, accent or warn isActive Input() boolean falase Whether the component is active disabled Input() boolean false Whether the component is disabled closeAfterSelection Input() boolean true Close after selecting a fab menu item onFabMenuItemSelected Output() EventEmitter<string \| number> - emits the selected button by id

Methods

( 'matFabMenu' , { static : false }) matFabMenu: MatFabMenu;

toggle() will toggle the isActive property

Important interfaces or type

import {ThemePalette, TooltipPosition} from '@angular/material' ; interface MatFabMenu { id: string | number ; icon?: string ; iconColor?: ThemePalette; imgUrl?: string ; tooltip?: string ; tooltipPosition?: TooltipPosition; color?: ThemePalette; } type MatFabMenuDirection = 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' ;

< mat-fab-menu color = "primary" [ fabButtons ]= "fabButtonsRandom" > </ mat-fab-menu >

import {MatFabMenu} from '@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu' ; fabButtonsRandom: MatFabMenu[] = [ { id: 1 , icon: 'create' }, { id: 2 , icon: 'mail' }, { id: 3 , icon: 'file_copy' }, { id: 4 , icon: 'phone' }, ];

try to use your own svg instead of material icons:

import {MatFabMenu} from '@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu' ; fabCountries: MatFabMenu[] = [ { id: 1 , imgUrl: 'assets/countrys-flags/svg/canada.svg' }, { id: 2 , imgUrl: 'assets/countrys-flags/svg/germany.svg' }, { id: 3 , imgUrl: 'assets/countrys-flags/svg/france.svg' }, { id: 4 , imgUrl: 'assets/countrys-flags/svg/lebanon.svg' }, ];

< mat-fab-menu color = "primary" [ fabButtons ]= "fabButtonsRandom" > </ mat-fab-menu >

< mat-fab-menu color = "primary" direction = "bottom" [ fabButtons ]= "fabButtonsRandom" > </ mat-fab-menu >

< mat-fab-menu color = "primary" direction = "left" [ fabButtons ]= "fabButtonsRandom" > </ mat-fab-menu >

< mat-fab-menu color = "primary" direction = "right" [ fabButtons ]= "fabButtonsRandom" > </ mat-fab-menu >

Run Demo App Locally

Build the library

after installing the dependencies with npm i

$ npm run build:lib

Serve the demo app

$ npm start

