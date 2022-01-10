openbase logo
@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu

by angular-material-extensions
3.0.1 (see all)

Angular Component that represents a menu of buttons triggered by a floating action button | built with material design

Overview

Readme

angular-material-extensions's logo

@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu - Angular Material component that allow users to select a country or nationality with an autocomplete feature - Angular V10 supported incl. schematics

npm version npm demo docs: typedoc Join the chat at https://gitter.im/angular-material-extensions/Lobby Build Status codecov dependency Status devDependency Status license

@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu demonstration

Built by and for developers ❤️

Do you have any question or suggestion ? Please do not hesitate to contact us! Alternatively, provide a PR | open an appropriate issue here

If you like this project, support angular-material-extensions by starring ⭐ and sharing it 📢

Table of Contents

Demo

View all the directives and components in action at https://angular-material-extensions.github.io/fab-menu

Library's components

  • <mat-fab-menu> used to display the main component

Dependencies

Installation

If Angular Material Design is not setup, just run ng add @angular/material learn more

Now add the library via the angular schematics

ng add @angular-material-extensions/fab-menu

2. Install via npm. (Alternative)

Now install @angular-material-extensions/fab-menu via:

npm install --save @angular-material-extensions/fab-menu

Import the library

If you installed the library via angular schematics, you can skip this step

Once installed you need to import the main module:

import { MatFabMenuModule } from '@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
  imports: [MatFabMenuModule, ...],  
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Other modules in your application like for lazy loading import MatSelectCountryModule into your feature module:

API

<mat-fab-menu> used to display the main component - see the demo examples

optionbindtypedefaultdescription
fabButtonsInput()MatFabMenu[]-array of floating actions button as menu to render
iconInput()stringaddmaterial icon string e.g: home, mail, phone see more
directionInput()MatFabMenuDirectiontopthe direction of buttons: `'top'
colorInput()ThemePaletteaccentthe color of the main fab: primary, accent or warn
isActiveInput()booleanfalaseWhether the component is active
disabledInput()booleanfalseWhether the component is disabled
closeAfterSelectionInput()booleantrueClose after selecting a fab menu item
onFabMenuItemSelectedOutput()EventEmitter<string \| number>-emits the selected button by id

Methods

@ViewChild('matFabMenu', { static: false }) matFabMenu: MatFabMenu;

toggle() will toggle the isActive property

Important interfaces or type


import {ThemePalette, TooltipPosition} from '@angular/material';

interface MatFabMenu {
  id: string | number;
  icon?: string; // please use either icon or imgUrl
  iconColor?: ThemePalette;
  imgUrl?: string; // please use either icon or imgUrl
  tooltip?: string;
  tooltipPosition?: TooltipPosition;
  color?: ThemePalette;
}

type MatFabMenuDirection = 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right';

Usage

<mat-fab-menu color="primary"
              [fabButtons]="fabButtonsRandom">
</mat-fab-menu>

import {MatFabMenu} from '@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu';

fabButtonsRandom: MatFabMenu[] = [
    {
      id: 1,
      icon: 'create'
    },
    {
      id: 2,
      icon: 'mail'
    },
    {
      id: 3,
      icon: 'file_copy'
    },
    {
      id: 4,
      icon: 'phone'
    },
  ];

try to use your own svg instead of material icons:

import {MatFabMenu} from '@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu';

fabCountries: MatFabMenu[] = [
    {
      id: 1,
      imgUrl: 'assets/countrys-flags/svg/canada.svg'
    },
    {
      id: 2,
      imgUrl: 'assets/countrys-flags/svg/germany.svg'
    },
    {
      id: 3,
      imgUrl: 'assets/countrys-flags/svg/france.svg'
    },
    {
      id: 4,
      imgUrl: 'assets/countrys-flags/svg/lebanon.svg'
    },
  ];

<mat-fab-menu color="primary"
              [fabButtons]="fabButtonsRandom">
</mat-fab-menu>

@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu demonstration 

<mat-fab-menu color="primary"
              direction="bottom"
              [fabButtons]="fabButtonsRandom">
</mat-fab-menu>

@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu demonstration 

<mat-fab-menu color="primary"
              direction="left"
              [fabButtons]="fabButtonsRandom">
</mat-fab-menu>

@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu demonstration 

<mat-fab-menu color="primary"
              direction="right"
              [fabButtons]="fabButtonsRandom">
</mat-fab-menu>

@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu demonstration

Run Demo App Locally

Build the library

after installing the dependencies with npm i

$ npm run build:lib

Serve the demo app

$ npm start

Other Angular Libraries

Support

jetbrains logo

This project is supported by jetbrains with 1 ALL PRODUCTS PACK OS LICENSE incl. webstorm

License

Copyright (c) 2019-2020 Anthony Nahas. Licensed under the MIT License (MIT)

