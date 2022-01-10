Do you have any question or suggestion ? Please do not hesitate to contact us! Alternatively, provide a PR | open an appropriate issue here
<mat-fab-menu> used to display the main component
8.x
If Angular Material Design is not setup, just run
ng add @angular/material learn more
Now add the library via the
angular schematics
ng add @angular-material-extensions/fab-menu
Now install
@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu via:
npm install --save @angular-material-extensions/fab-menu
If you installed the library via angular schematics, you can skip this step
Once installed you need to import the main module:
import { MatFabMenuModule } from '@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
imports: [MatFabMenuModule, ...],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Other modules in your application like for lazy loading import
MatSelectCountryModule into your feature module:
<mat-fab-menu> used to display the main component - see the demo examples
|option
|bind
|type
|default
|description
|fabButtons
Input()
MatFabMenu[]
|-
|array of floating actions button as menu to render
|icon
Input()
string
add
|material icon string e.g: home, mail, phone see more
|direction
Input()
MatFabMenuDirection
top
|the direction of buttons: `'top'
|color
Input()
ThemePalette
accent
|the color of the main fab: primary, accent or warn
|isActive
Input()
boolean
falase
|Whether the component is active
|disabled
Input()
boolean
false
|Whether the component is disabled
|closeAfterSelection
Input()
boolean
true
|Close after selecting a fab menu item
|onFabMenuItemSelected
Output()
EventEmitter<string \| number>
|-
|emits the selected button by id
@ViewChild('matFabMenu', { static: false }) matFabMenu: MatFabMenu;
toggle() will toggle the
isActive property
Important interfaces or type
import {ThemePalette, TooltipPosition} from '@angular/material';
interface MatFabMenu {
id: string | number;
icon?: string; // please use either icon or imgUrl
iconColor?: ThemePalette;
imgUrl?: string; // please use either icon or imgUrl
tooltip?: string;
tooltipPosition?: TooltipPosition;
color?: ThemePalette;
}
type MatFabMenuDirection = 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right';
<mat-fab-menu color="primary"
[fabButtons]="fabButtonsRandom">
</mat-fab-menu>
import {MatFabMenu} from '@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu';
fabButtonsRandom: MatFabMenu[] = [
{
id: 1,
icon: 'create'
},
{
id: 2,
icon: 'mail'
},
{
id: 3,
icon: 'file_copy'
},
{
id: 4,
icon: 'phone'
},
];
try to use your own svg instead of material icons:
import {MatFabMenu} from '@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu';
fabCountries: MatFabMenu[] = [
{
id: 1,
imgUrl: 'assets/countrys-flags/svg/canada.svg'
},
{
id: 2,
imgUrl: 'assets/countrys-flags/svg/germany.svg'
},
{
id: 3,
imgUrl: 'assets/countrys-flags/svg/france.svg'
},
{
id: 4,
imgUrl: 'assets/countrys-flags/svg/lebanon.svg'
},
];
<mat-fab-menu color="primary"
[fabButtons]="fabButtonsRandom">
</mat-fab-menu>
<mat-fab-menu color="primary"
direction="bottom"
[fabButtons]="fabButtonsRandom">
</mat-fab-menu>
<mat-fab-menu color="primary"
direction="left"
[fabButtons]="fabButtonsRandom">
</mat-fab-menu>
<mat-fab-menu color="primary"
direction="right"
[fabButtons]="fabButtonsRandom">
</mat-fab-menu>
Build the library
after installing the dependencies with
npm i
$ npm run build:lib
Serve the demo app
$ npm start
