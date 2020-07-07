Angular Material Library provide extra components for every project (Datetime picker, Time picker, Color picker...).
@see LIVE DEMO AND DOCUMENTATION
Choose the version corresponding to your Angular version:
|Angular
|@angular-material-components/xxx (xxx is name of package(datetime-picker, color-picker, file-input))
|10
|4.x+
|9
|2.x+
|8
|2.x+
|7
|2.x+
npm install --save @angular-material-components/datetime-picker
@see DEMO stackblitz for Angular 7, Angular 8
@see DEMO stackblitz for Angular 9
npm install --save @angular-material-components/color-picker
@see DEMO stackblitz
npm install --save @angular-material-components/file-input
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons&display=block" rel="stylesheet">
MIT