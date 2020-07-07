openbase logo
cp

@angular-material-components/color-picker

by hqho
7.0.1 (see all)

Angular Material Library provide extra components for every project

Readme

Angular Material Extra Components (DatetimePicker, TimePicker, ColorPicker, FileInput ...) for @angular/material 7.x, 8.x, 9.x, 10.x

Build Status License

Description

Angular Material Library provide extra components for every project (Datetime picker, Time picker, Color picker...).

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any question or suggestion.

Feel free to open the issues or provide a PR.

If you like this project, support angular-material-components by starring⭐.

button

DEMO Angular Material Components

@see LIVE DEMO AND DOCUMENTATION

Choose the version corresponding to your Angular version:

Angular@angular-material-components/xxx (xxx is name of package(datetime-picker, color-picker, file-input))
104.x+
92.x+
82.x+
72.x+

Datetime Picker

npm version

TUTORIAL HERE

npm install --save  @angular-material-components/datetime-picker

Alt Text

@see DEMO stackblitz for Angular 7, Angular 8

@see DEMO stackblitz for Angular 9

Color Picker

npm version

TUTORIAL HERE

npm install --save  @angular-material-components/color-picker

Alt Text @see DEMO stackblitz

File Input

npm version

TUTORIAL HERE

npm install --save  @angular-material-components/file-input

Alt Text

Theming

<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons&display=block" rel="stylesheet">

License

MIT

Alternatives

@ng-matero/extensionsAngular Material Extensions Library.
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nc
ngx-colorsSimple yet elegant Material color picker for Angular
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
4K
nc
ngx-color🎨 Color Pickers from Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Github, Twitter & more
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
np-ui-libNative Angular UI Components and Design Framework
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
272
ncp
@iplab/ngx-color-pickerPure Angular color picker library.
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
4K
See 35 Alternatives

