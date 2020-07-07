Description

Angular Material Library provide extra components for every project (Datetime picker, Time picker, Color picker...).

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any question or suggestion.

Feel free to open the issues or provide a PR.

If you like this project, support angular-material-components by starring⭐.

DEMO Angular Material Components

@see LIVE DEMO AND DOCUMENTATION

Choose the version corresponding to your Angular version:

Angular @angular-material-components/xxx (xxx is name of package(datetime-picker, color-picker, file-input)) 10 4.x+ 9 2.x+ 8 2.x+ 7 2.x+

TUTORIAL HERE

npm install --save @ angular - material - components / datetime - picker

@see DEMO stackblitz for Angular 7, Angular 8

@see DEMO stackblitz for Angular 9

Color Picker

TUTORIAL HERE

npm install --save @ angular - material - components / color - picker

@see DEMO stackblitz

File Input

TUTORIAL HERE

npm install --save @ angular - material - components / file - input

Theming

@see @angular/material Using a pre-built theme

Add the Material Design icon font to your index.html

< link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons&display=block" rel = "stylesheet" >

License

MIT