A generic table for Angular 2+. This project is a re-write of this project for AngularJS, the idea is to have support for the same features and that the configuration should be the same. Generic table uses standard markup for tables ie. table, tr and td elements etc. and has support for expanding rows, search, filters, sorting, pagination, export to CSV, column clicks, custom column rendering, custom export values. View demo
Run
npm install @angular-generic-table/core --save
Include generic table module in your project, for example if you want to add it to your app module:
App Module
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { GenericTableModule } from '@angular-generic-table/core';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
GenericTableModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Configure the table in your component, in this case we're adding a basic example with static data to a component called StaticComponent.
Static Component
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { GtConfig } from '@angular-generic-table/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app-static',
templateUrl: './static.component.html'
})
export class StaticComponent {
public configObject: GtConfig<any>;
public data:Array<{
id:number,
name:string,
lucky_number:number
}> = [];
constructor() {
this.configObject = {
settings:[{
objectKey:'id',
sort:'desc',
columnOrder:0
},{
objectKey:'name',
sort:'enable',
columnOrder:1
},{
objectKey:'lucky_number',
sort:'enable',
columnOrder:2
}],
fields:[{
name:'Id',
objectKey:'id'
},{
name:'Name',
objectKey:'name'
},{
name:'Lucky number',
objectKey:'lucky_number'
}],
data:[{
"id": 1,
"name": "Anna",
"lucky_number": 63
}, {
"id": 2,
"name": "Julie",
"lucky_number": 8
}, {
"id": 3,
"name": "Lillian",
"lucky_number": 30
}, {
"id": 4,
"name": "Norma",
"lucky_number": 13
}, {
"id": 5,
"name": "Ralph",
"lucky_number": 28
}, {
"id": 6,
"name": "Benjamin",
"lucky_number": 66
}, {
"id": 7,
"name": "George",
"lucky_number": 66
}, {
"id": 8,
"name": "Ryan",
"lucky_number": 65
}, {
"id": 9,
"name": "Martha",
"lucky_number": 57
}, {
"id": 10,
"name": "Todd",
"lucky_number": 65
}]
};
}
}
Usage
<generic-table [gtSettings]="configObject.settings" [gtFields]="configObject.fields" [gtData]="configObject.data"></generic-table>