openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cor

@angular-generic-table/core

by Robert Hjalmers
4.18.0 (see all)

A generic table for Angular 2+. Generic table uses standard markup for tables ie. table, tr and td elements etc. and has support for expanding rows, global search, filters, sorting, pagination, export to CSV, column clicks, custom column rendering, custom export values.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

328

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Table

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-generic-table

Build Status code style: prettier Cypress.io Dashboard

A generic table for Angular 2+. This project is a re-write of this project for AngularJS, the idea is to have support for the same features and that the configuration should be the same. Generic table uses standard markup for tables ie. table, tr and td elements etc. and has support for expanding rows, search, filters, sorting, pagination, export to CSV, column clicks, custom column rendering, custom export values. View demo

Features

  • Uses standard HTML tables (no divs etc.)
  • Markup uses Twitter bootstrap class names
  • Client and server-side pagination, sorting and filtering
  • Lazy-loading of data from server
  • Expanding rows with custom component
  • Use custom functions for sorting, exporting and rendering of data
  • Configure table using json object (add columns etc.)
  • Toggle column visibility
  • Export to CSV

Installation and usage

Run npm install @angular-generic-table/core --save

Include generic table module in your project, for example if you want to add it to your app module:

App Module

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { GenericTableModule } from '@angular-generic-table/core';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    GenericTableModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Configure the table in your component, in this case we're adding a basic example with static data to a component called StaticComponent.

Static Component

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { GtConfig } from '@angular-generic-table/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-static',
  templateUrl: './static.component.html'
})
export class StaticComponent {

  public configObject: GtConfig<any>;

  public data:Array<{
    id:number,
    name:string,
    lucky_number:number
  }> = [];

  constructor() {

    this.configObject = {
      settings:[{
        objectKey:'id',
        sort:'desc',
        columnOrder:0
      },{
        objectKey:'name',
        sort:'enable',
        columnOrder:1
      },{
        objectKey:'lucky_number',
        sort:'enable',
        columnOrder:2
      }],
      fields:[{
        name:'Id',
        objectKey:'id'
      },{
        name:'Name',
        objectKey:'name'
      },{
        name:'Lucky number',
        objectKey:'lucky_number'
      }],
      data:[{
        "id": 1,
        "name": "Anna",
        "lucky_number": 63
      }, {
        "id": 2,
        "name": "Julie",
        "lucky_number": 8
      }, {
        "id": 3,
        "name": "Lillian",
        "lucky_number": 30
      }, {
        "id": 4,
        "name": "Norma",
        "lucky_number": 13
      }, {
        "id": 5,
        "name": "Ralph",
        "lucky_number": 28
      }, {
        "id": 6,
        "name": "Benjamin",
        "lucky_number": 66
      }, {
        "id": 7,
        "name": "George",
        "lucky_number": 66
      }, {
        "id": 8,
        "name": "Ryan",
        "lucky_number": 65
      }, {
        "id": 9,
        "name": "Martha",
        "lucky_number": 57
      }, {
        "id": 10,
        "name": "Todd",
        "lucky_number": 65
      }]
    };
  }
}

Usage

<generic-table [gtSettings]="configObject.settings" [gtFields]="configObject.fields" [gtData]="configObject.data"></generic-table>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ag-grid-community/coreThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
141K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
@ag-grid-enterprise/coreThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
102K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
ag-grid-enterpriseThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
189K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
6Performant
ag-grid-communityThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
301K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
igniteui-angularA complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
GitHub Stars
507
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
handsontableJavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
85K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
See 77 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial