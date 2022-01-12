Improved debugging of Angular component tests with Jest!
The @angular-extension/pretty-html-log is a module that makes debugging component tests with Jest a breeze. It adds a
phlmethod which pretty prints the innerHTML of a
ComponentFixture, a
DebugElement, a
NativeElementor an HTML string.
When debugging component tests, it’s often necessary to inspect the DOM. The most common approach to do so is by using the good old
console.log which has some downsides.
First of all, it’s annoying to always type
fixture.debugElement.nativeElement.innerHTML;
Moreover, the
console.log statement doesn’t print the HTML in a very readable way. Therefore we still need to copy the string in a new HTML file and format it to be able to inspect it. Not with @angular-extensions/pretty-html-log!
phl method that highlights and pretty prints a
fixture,
debugElement,
nativeElement or even a plain HTML string - you don't have to worry how to get to the HTML, just pass the thing you want to print to the
phl method.
This module will only be used during development and can therefore be installed as a dev dependency.
npm i -D @angular-extensions/pretty-html-log
The
@angular-extensions/pretty-html-log package provides a
phl method that you can use to pretty print a
fixture,
debugElement,
nativeElement or even a plain HTML string. Simply import it while debugging and pretty print that HTML.
import { phl } from '@angular-extensions/pretty-html-log';
describe('my test suite', () => {
it('should be green', () => {
phl(fixture); // This will pretty print the fixture
expect(myTable.getRows()).toBe(5);
});
});
Note that this way adds a import method. To make sure this import statement gets cleaned up we should configure our eslint to clean up unused imports. More: https://www.npmjs.com/package/eslint-plugin-unused-imports.
Maybe you don't want to use a plugin that cleans up unused imports or maybe this import statement just annoys you. If that's the case, you have to option to provide the
phl method as a Jest global. Similar to
it,
describe or
expect.
rename you jest config from
jest.config.js to
jest.config.mjs. Using the
.mjs extension allows us to use ES Modules inside our Jest config. Jest officially supports
.mjs configuration files.
Import
phl from
@angular-extensions/pretty-html-log and provide it as a global inside your
jest.config.mjs:
import { phl } from '@angular-extensions/pretty-html-log';
module.exports = {
globals: {
phl
}
};
Import
@angular-extensions/pretty-html-log inside your jest.setup.ts
import 'jest-preset-angular/setup-jest';
import '@angular-extensions/pretty-html-log';
Start using it inside your tests without the usage of import 🤩
describe('my test suite', () => {
it('should be green', () => {
phl(fixture); // This will pretty print the fixture
expect(myTable.getRows()).toBe(5);
});
});
The
phl method has the following signature:
<T>(
ngHTMLElement: NgHTMLElement<T>,
enableComments = false,
theme = THEMES.DRACULA
)
|Property
|Description
|ngHTMLElement
|Value to extract the html from and pretty print it to the console: ComponentFixture
|enableComments (default: false)
|When set to true we print the generated comments by Angular. For example: <!--bindings={"ng-reflect-ng-for-of":...
|theme: (default: DRACULA)
|pretty-html-log themes (DRACULA, VSCODE and MATERIAL)
In your test you can simply write the following line.
phl(fixture.debugElement.query(By.css('mat-tab-body')));
Which will print the following string to your console. Depending on your test configuration you
might run into an issue with the patch of the console. In such cases its best to report an issue and use the
logNgHTML function directly.
phl(fixture.debugElement.query(By.css('mat-tab-body')));
Log the content innerHTML of a fixture
phl(fixture);
of a debugElement (or multiple debugElements)
phl(fixture.debugElement);
of a nativeElement (or multiple nativeElements)
phl(fixture.debugElement.nativeElement);
or even a simple HTML string
phl('<h1>Foo</h1>');
Angular adds some comments to our HTML file. Usually, when debugging our tests, we don't need them. Therefore they
are not printed by default. However, there are cases where you want to print those comments. To do so, you
can pass
true as an additional flag tot he
logNgHTML method.
phl(fixture, true);
@angular-extensions/pretty-html-log allows you to print the html logs in different themes.
Currently, we support (DRACULA, VSCODE and MATERIAL). The themes can be importet from
pretty-html-log, the base library
@angular-extensions/pretty-html-log depends on.
import { THEMES } from 'pretty-html-log';
console.logNgHTML(fixture, false, THEMES.VSCODE);
Improved debugging of Angular component tests in Jest is a write up on AngularInDepth that shows how
@angular-extensions/pretty-html-log is used and set up in a project.