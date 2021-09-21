by @tomastrajan
Simple state management with minimalistic API, one way data flow, multiple model support and immutable data exposed as RxJS Observable.
Install
@angular-extensions/model library
ng add @angular-extensions/model
Generate model service
ng g @angular-extensions/model:model examples/todo --items
Use model service in your component. Let's generate new
todo component
ng g component examples/todo --inline-template
And then adjust component implementation as in the example below
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { TodoService } from './todo.service';
@Component({
selector: 'app-todo',
template: `
<!-- template subscription to todos using async pipe -->
<ng-container *ngIf="todoService.todos$ | async as todos">
<h1>Todos ({{ todos.length }})</h1>
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let todo of todos">
{{ todo.prop }}
</li>
</ul>
<button (click)="addTodo()">Add todo</button>
</ng-container>
`,
styleUrls: ['./todo.component.css']
})
export class TodoComponent {
constructor(public todoService: TodoService) {}
addTodo() {
this.todoService.addTodo({ prop: 'New todo!' });
}
}
Use our new
<app-todo></app-todo> component in the template of the
app.component.html
Please mind that you might be using different application prefix than
app- so adjust accordingly.
The model has a small API that as shown in in the illustration above.
get(): T - returns current model value
set(data: T): void - sets new model value
data$: Observable<T> - observable of the model data, every call
set(newData) will push new model state to to this observable (the data is immutable by default but this can be changed using one of the other provided factory functions as described below)
Check out generated
todo.service.ts to see an example of how the model should be used.
In general, the service will implement methods in which it will retrieve current model state, mutate it and set new state back to the model.
Model will then take care of pushing immutable copies of the new state to all components which are subscribed using
data$.
Models are created using model factory as shown in example
todo.service.ts, check line
this.model = this.modelFactory.create(initialData);.
Multiple model factories are provided out of the box to support different use cases:
create(initialData: T): Model<T> - create basic model which is immutable by default (
JSON cloning)
createMutable(initialData: T): Model<T> - create model with no immutability guarantees (you have to make sure that model consumers don't mutate and corrupt model state) but much more performance because whole cloning step is skipped
createMutableWithSharedSubscription(initialData: T): Model<T> - gain even more performance by skipping both immutability and sharing subscription between all consumers (eg situation in which many components are subscribed to single model)
createWithCustomClone(initialData: T, clone: (data: T) => T) - create immutable model by passing your custom clone function (
JSON cloning doesn't support properties containing function or regex so custom cloning functionality might be needed)
createWithConfig(config) - create model by passing in config object with values of all configuration properties (
initialData: T,
immutable: boolean,
sharedSubscription: boolean,
clone: (data: T) => T)
Model services are generated using Angular CLI. It is a 3rd party schematics so we have to
specify it when running
ng g command like this
ng g @angular-extensions/model:<schematics-name> <schematics parameters>.
The schematics currently contains only one schematic called
model.
ng g @angular-extensions/model:model example/todo
--items - creates service for collection of items (it will expose
todos$: Observable<Todo[]>; instead of
todo$: Observable<Todo>)
--flat - generates service file directly in the
examples folder without creating folder with the name
todos (default:
false)
--spec - generate service test file (default:
true)
--module - will decide how to register service into Angular dependency injection context (service will use
providedIn: 'root' when no module was provided, module can be provided as a path to module relative to the location of generated service, eg
ng g @angular-extensions/model:model examples/auth --module ../app.module.ts)
--project - project in which to generate the service (for multi project Angular CLI workspaces, will generate service in the first project by default, when no project was provided)
It is also possible to use
@angular-extensions/model in Angular project which do not use Angular CLI.
Install
@angular-extensions/model library
npm i -S @angular-extensions/model
Create new model service in
src/app/examples/todo/todo.service.ts
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { Model, ModelFactory } from '@angular-extensions/model';
import { Observable } from 'rxjs';
const initialData: Todo[] = [];
@Injectable({
providedIn: 'root'
})
export class TodoService {
private model: Model<Todo[]>;
todos$: Observable<Todo[]>;
constructor(private modelFactory: ModelFactory<Todo[]>) {
this.model = this.modelFactory.create(initialData);
this.todos$ = this.model.data$;
}
addTodo(todo: Todo) {
const todos = this.model.get();
todos.push(todo);
this.model.set(todos);
}
}
export interface Todo {
prop: string;
}
Use new model service in some of your components as described in point 3 and above in
Getting started in Angular CLI projects section
ngx-model library
This is a new enhanced version of older library called
ngx-model which was in turn implementation of Angular Model Pattern.
All the original examples and documentation are still valid. The only difference is that
you can add
@angular-extensions/model with
ng add instead of installing
ngx-model or having to copy model pattern
implementation to your project manually.
One of the changes compared to
ngx-model is that the
@angular-extensions/model uses new
providedIn: 'root' syntax (since Angular 6) so that we don't need to import
NgxModelModule
or anything similar to register
ModelFactory into Angular dependency injection (DI) context.
All we have to do is to import
ModelFactory in the constructor of at least one service in our
application like this
constructor(private modelFactory: ModelFactory<SomeType[]>) {} and we're
good to go. This new feature is called tree-shakeable providers:
There is now a new, recommended, way to register a provider, directly inside the @Injectable() decorator, using the new providedIn attribute. It accepts 'root' as a value or any module of your application. When you use 'root', your injectable will be registered as a singleton in the application, and you don’t need to add it to the providers of the root module. Similarly, if you use providedIn: UsersModule, the injectable is registered as a provider of the UsersModule without adding it to the providers of the module (source)
ngx-model
Migration should be rather simple, please follow these steps:
ngx-model
npm i -S @angular-extensions/model
NgxModelModule from imports of your
@NgModule in
App or
Core module based on where you added it
ngx-model and replace them with
@angular-extensions/model
@Injectable({ providedIn: 'root' }) (or other module instead of
root)
instead of
@Injectable() and remove them from
@NgModule({ providers: [MyModelService] }) of your modules
The 6th step depends on your preferences, it is still possible to use new
@angular-extensions/model with classic
providers, just use
--module <relative-path-to-module> flag when generating new model services using schematics
