https://github.com/angular-extensions/lint-rules

Description

This repository offers some tslint rules useful for angular projects, see Rules.

Installation / Usage

Install the @angular-extensions/lint-rules npm package: npm install @ angular - extensions / lint - rules --save-dev

Add @angular-extensions/lint-rules to the extensions list in your tslint.json : { "extends" : [ "tslint:recommended" , "@angular-extensions/lint-rules" ] }

to the list in your : Lint your project with ng lint

Rules

The package includes the following rules:

Rule Description Details Enabled by default? angular-call-super-lifecycle-method-in-extended-class Enforces the application to call parent lifecycle function e.g. super.ngOnDestroy() when using inheritance within an Angular component or directive. Details yes angular-rxjs-takeuntil-before-subscribe Enforces the application of the takeUntil operator when calling of subscribe within an Angular component or directive. Details yes

This rule tries to avoid memory leaks and other problems in angular components and directives by ensuring that a life-cycle method, e.g. ngOnDestroy(){} , overriding its parent implementation must call the parent implementation with super.ngOnDestroy() .

Example

This should trigger an error:

class MyClass { ngOnDestroy() { const a = 5 ; } } ({ selector: 'app-my' }) class MyComponent2 extends MyClass { ngOnDestroy() { ~~~~~~~~~~~ call to super .ngOnDestroy() is missing const b = 6 ; } }

while this should be fine:

class MyClass { ngOnDestroy() { const a = 5 ; } } ({ selector: 'app-my' }) class MyComponent extends MyClass { ngOnDestroy() { super .ngOnDestroy(); const b = 6 ; } } ({ selector: 'app-my2' }) class MyComponent2 { ngOnDestroy() { const b = 6 ; } }

This rule tries to avoid memory leaks in angular components and directives when calling .subscribe() without properly unsubscribing by enforcing the application of the takeUntil(this.destroy$) operator before the .subscribe() as well as before certain operators ( shareReplay without refCount: true ) and ensuring the component implements the ngOnDestroy method invoking this.destroy$.next() . All classes with a @Component or @Directive decorator and all their parent classes will be checked.

Example

This should trigger an error:

({ selector: 'app-my' , template: '<div>{{k$ | async}}</div>' }) class MyComponent { ~~~~~~~~~~~ component containing subscribe must implement the ngOnDestroy() method k$ = a.pipe(shareReplay( 1 )); ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ the shareReplay operator used within a component must be preceded by takeUntil someMethod() { const e = a.pipe(switchMap(_ => b)).subscribe(); ~~~~~~~~~ subscribe within a component must be preceded by takeUntil } }

while this should be fine:

({ selector: 'app-my' , template: '<div>{{k$ | async}}</div>' }) class MyComponent implements SomeInterface, OnDestroy { private destroy$: Subject< void > = new Subject< void >(); k$ = a.pipe(takeUntil( this .destroy$), shareReplay( 1 )); someMethod() { const e = a.pipe(switchMap(_ => b), takeUntil( this .destroy$)).subscribe(); } ngOnDestroy() { this .destroy$.next(); } }

Further reading

Contributors

Esteban Gehring (@macjohnny)

Lutz Bliska (@lbliska)

Kevin Kreuzer (@kreuzerk)

Note: this project is based on work in https://github.com/cartant/rxjs-tslint-rules/pull/107

Development

Clone the repository and install the dependencies with npm install .

Note: using the build artifacts with npm link does not work correctly, since there will be a mismatch between the typescript version used by the consumer code and the typescript version used by the lint rules code. To test the package in a project, run

npm run build cd dist npm install --production

Then copy the content of the /dist folder (including the node_modules folder) into node_modules/@angular-extensions/lint-rules in the consumer project.

Publish

To publish the package, run