https://github.com/angular-extensions/lint-rules
This repository offers some tslint rules useful for angular projects, see Rules.
npm install @angular-extensions/lint-rules --save-dev
@angular-extensions/lint-rules to the
extensions list in your
tslint.json:
{
"extends": [
"tslint:recommended",
"@angular-extensions/lint-rules"
]
}
ng lint
The package includes the following rules:
|Rule
|Description
|Details
|Enabled by default?
angular-call-super-lifecycle-method-in-extended-class
|Enforces the application to call parent lifecycle function e.g.
super.ngOnDestroy() when using inheritance within an Angular component or directive.
|Details
|yes
angular-rxjs-takeuntil-before-subscribe
|Enforces the application of the
takeUntil operator when calling of
subscribe within an Angular component or directive.
|Details
|yes
This rule tries to avoid memory leaks and other problems in angular components and directives by ensuring that
a life-cycle method, e.g.
ngOnDestroy(){}, overriding its parent implementation
must call the parent implementation with
super.ngOnDestroy().
This should trigger an error:
class MyClass {
ngOnDestroy() {
const a = 5;
}
}
@Component({
selector: 'app-my'
})
class MyComponent2 extends MyClass {
ngOnDestroy() {
~~~~~~~~~~~ call to super.ngOnDestroy() is missing
const b = 6;
}
}
while this should be fine:
class MyClass {
ngOnDestroy() {
const a = 5;
}
}
@Component({
selector: 'app-my'
})
class MyComponent extends MyClass {
ngOnDestroy() {
super.ngOnDestroy();
const b = 6;
}
}
@Component({
selector: 'app-my2'
})
class MyComponent2 {
ngOnDestroy() {
const b = 6;
}
}
This rule tries to avoid memory leaks in angular components and directives when calling
.subscribe() without properly unsubscribing
by enforcing the application of the
takeUntil(this.destroy$) operator before the
.subscribe()
as well as before certain operators (
shareReplay without
refCount: true)
and ensuring the component implements the
ngOnDestroy
method invoking
this.destroy$.next().
All classes with a
@Component or
@Directive decorator and all their parent classes will be checked.
This should trigger an error:
@Component({
selector: 'app-my',
template: '<div>{{k$ | async}}</div>'
})
class MyComponent {
~~~~~~~~~~~ component containing subscribe must implement the ngOnDestroy() method
k$ = a.pipe(shareReplay(1));
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ the shareReplay operator used within a component must be preceded by takeUntil
someMethod() {
const e = a.pipe(switchMap(_ => b)).subscribe();
~~~~~~~~~ subscribe within a component must be preceded by takeUntil
}
}
while this should be fine:
@Component({
selector: 'app-my',
template: '<div>{{k$ | async}}</div>'
})
class MyComponent implements SomeInterface, OnDestroy {
private destroy$: Subject<void> = new Subject<void>();
k$ = a.pipe(takeUntil(this.destroy$), shareReplay(1));
someMethod() {
const e = a.pipe(switchMap(_ => b), takeUntil(this.destroy$)).subscribe();
}
ngOnDestroy() {
this.destroy$.next();
}
}
Note: this project is based on work in https://github.com/cartant/rxjs-tslint-rules/pull/107
Clone the repository and install the dependencies with
npm install.
Note: using the build artifacts with
npm link does not work correctly,
since there will be a mismatch between the typescript version used by the consumer code
and the typescript version used by the lint rules code.
To test the package in a project, run
npm run build
cd dist
npm install --production
Then copy the content of the
/dist folder (including the
node_modules folder) into
node_modules/@angular-extensions/lint-rules
in the consumer project.
To publish the package, run
npm run publish-package