by @tomastrajan
npm i @angular-extensions/elements
import { LazyElementsModule } from '@angular-extensions/elements';
LazyElementsModule to the
imports: [] of your
AppModule
schemas: [] property with
CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA value to
@NgModule decorator of your
AppModule
*axLazyElement directive on an element you wish to load and pass in the url of the element bundle
Example of module implementation...
import { NgModule, CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { LazyElementsModule } from '@angular-extensions/elements';
@NgModule({
schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA],
imports: [BrowserModule, LazyElementsModule],
declarations: [AppComponent, FeatureComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}
Example of component implementation
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'your-org-feature',
template: `
<!-- will be lazy loaded and uses standard Angular template bindings -->
<some-element
*axLazyElement="elementUrl"
[data]="data"
(dataChange)="handleChange($event)"
>
</some-element>
`,
})
export class FeatureComponent {
elementUrl = 'https://your-org.com/elements/some-element.js';
data: SomeData;
handleChange(change: Partial<SomeData>) {
// ...
}
}
Library was tested with the following versions of Angular and is meant to be used
with the corresponding major version (
"@angular/core"": "^9.0.0" with
"@angular-extensions/elements": "^9.0.0" ).
axLazyElement works but
axLazyElementDynamic does NOT work with IVY)
npm i @angular-extensions/elements@^6.0.0)
Please, feel free to open an issue or submit a pull request to make this project better for everyone! 🤗
|
Tomas Trajan
💻 🎨 💡 📖 🤔 🚇 ⚠️
|
Artur Androsovych
💻 🐛
|
Wayne Maurer
🐛 💻
|
Santosh Yadav
💻 📦
|
David Dal Busco
💻 💡
|
Zama Khan Mohammed
💻 🤔 ⚠️
|
Angel Fraga Parodi
💡 🤔
|
ye3i
💻 🤔
|
Heorhi Shakanau
💻 🤔
|
Felipe Plets
💻 🎨 💡 📖 🤔 ⚠️
|
jkubiszewski
💻
|
Heorhi Shakanau
💻
|
NagornovAlex
💻
|
Joseph Davis
💻
