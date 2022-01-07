ANGULAR EXTENSIONS ELEMENTS

The easiest way to lazy-load Angular Elements or any other web components in your Angular application!

by @tomastrajan

Documentation

Quickstart

Install npm i @angular-extensions/elements Add import { LazyElementsModule } from '@angular-extensions/elements'; Append LazyElementsModule to the imports: [] of your AppModule Add new schemas: [] property with CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA value to @NgModule decorator of your AppModule Use *axLazyElement directive on an element you wish to load and pass in the url of the element bundle

Example of module implementation...

import { NgModule, CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { LazyElementsModule } from '@angular-extensions/elements' ; ({ schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA], imports: [BrowserModule, LazyElementsModule], declarations: [AppComponent, FeatureComponent], bootstrap: [AppComponent], }) export class AppModule {}

Example of component implementation

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'your-org-feature' , template: ` <!-- will be lazy loaded and uses standard Angular template bindings --> <some-element *axLazyElement="elementUrl" [data]="data" (dataChange)="handleChange($event)" > </some-element> ` , }) export class FeatureComponent { elementUrl = 'https://your-org.com/elements/some-element.js' ; data: SomeData; handleChange(change: Partial<SomeData>) { } }

Supported Angular versions

Library was tested with the following versions of Angular and is meant to be used with the corresponding major version ( "@angular/core"": "^9.0.0" with "@angular-extensions/elements": "^9.0.0" ).

9.x (full IVY support, using renderers so careful with SSR)

8.x (partial IVY support, axLazyElement works but axLazyElementDynamic does NOT work with IVY)

works but does NOT work with IVY) 7.x

6.x (eg npm i @angular-extensions/elements@^6.0.0 )

Become a contributor

Missing a feature, found bug or typo in docs?

Please, feel free to open an issue or submit a pull request to make this project better for everyone! 🤗

