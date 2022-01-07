openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@angular-extensions/elements

by angular-extensions
13.0.0 (see all)

Lazy load Angular Elements (or any other web components / custom elements ) with ease!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.1K

GitHub Stars

273

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Lazy Load

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ANGULAR EXTENSIONS ELEMENTS

The easiest way to lazy-load Angular Elements or any other web components in your Angular application!

by @tomastrajan

npm npm npm Build Status codecov Conventional Commits Twitter Follow

Documentation

Quickstart

  1. Install npm i @angular-extensions/elements
  2. Add import { LazyElementsModule } from '@angular-extensions/elements';
  3. Append LazyElementsModule to the imports: [] of your AppModule
  4. Add new schemas: [] property with CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA value to @NgModule decorator of your AppModule
  5. Use *axLazyElement directive on an element you wish to load and pass in the url of the element bundle

Example of module implementation...

import { NgModule, CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { LazyElementsModule } from '@angular-extensions/elements';

@NgModule({
  schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA],
  imports: [BrowserModule, LazyElementsModule],
  declarations: [AppComponent, FeatureComponent],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}

Example of component implementation

import { Component } from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'your-org-feature',
  template: `
    <!-- will be lazy loaded and uses standard Angular template bindings -->
    <some-element
      *axLazyElement="elementUrl"
      [data]="data"
      (dataChange)="handleChange($event)"
    >
    </some-element>
  `,
})
export class FeatureComponent {
  elementUrl = 'https://your-org.com/elements/some-element.js';

  data: SomeData;

  handleChange(change: Partial<SomeData>) {
    // ...
  }
}

Supported Angular versions

Library was tested with the following versions of Angular and is meant to be used with the corresponding major version ("@angular/core"": "^9.0.0" with "@angular-extensions/elements": "^9.0.0" ).

  • 9.x (full IVY support, using renderers so careful with SSR)
  • 8.x (partial IVY support, axLazyElement works but axLazyElementDynamic does NOT work with IVY)
  • 7.x
  • 6.x (eg npm i @angular-extensions/elements@^6.0.0)

Become a contributor

Missing a feature, found bug or typo in docs?

Please, feel free to open an issue or submit a pull request to make this project better for everyone! 🤗


Tomas Trajan
💻 🎨 💡 📖 🤔 🚇 ⚠️
Artur Androsovych
💻 🐛
Wayne Maurer
🐛 💻
Santosh Yadav
💻 📦
David Dal Busco
💻 💡
Zama Khan Mohammed
💻 🤔 ⚠️

Angel Fraga Parodi
💡 🤔
ye3i
💻 🤔
Heorhi Shakanau
💻 🤔
Felipe Plets
💻 🎨 💡 📖 🤔 ⚠️
jkubiszewski
💻
Heorhi Shakanau
💻

NagornovAlex
💻
Joseph Davis
💻

Sponsors

Are you currently working in an enterprise environment with many applications and found yourself thinking you could provide so much more value only if you had better overview to plan, track progress and just get things done?

Try Omniboard, the best tool for lead software engineers and architects that helps them to get an overview to drive change by querying and tracking all their code bases!

The free plan let's you get a full overview of all your projects with your first dashboard, tracking up to 3 different things!

Omniboard.dev - getting started in less than 5 minutes

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ng-select/ng-select:star: Native angular select component
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
251K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use
net
ngx-easy-tableThe Easiest Angular Table. IVY compatible. 9.0kb gzipped! 60fps! Tree-shakeable. 54 features and growing!
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
com
@ngui/commonAngular 6 Virtual Scroll, Lazy Rendering, Virtual List, Autocomplete, etc
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
366
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@rxweb/translateTons of extensively featured packages for Angular, VUE and React Projects
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
84
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-mat-select-searchAngular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
81K
See 60 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial