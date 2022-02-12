openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tim

@angular-builders/timestamp

by JeB
13.0.0 (see all)

Angular build facade extensions (Jest and custom webpack configuration)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51

GitHub Stars

967

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@angular-builders build Packagist All Contributors

The purpose of this repository is to consolidate all the community builders for Angular build facade.

The latest version of all the builders require Angular CLI 13

Builders' and Angular major versions must match.

Migration guide

Previous versions

Click to expand

Builders

Get in touch

Have any questions? Would like to discuss something? Join @angular-builders on Slack!

Further reading

Angular CLI under the hood - builders demystified

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Artur Androsovych
💻 💬
jogelin
💡
Jusef Belkasemi
📖
Andrew Crites
💻
Damien Sorel
💻
Wes Grimes
💻
Michael De Abreu
💻

Adam Russell
🐛 💻
Vix Nguyen
💻
Jan-Kees van Andel
💻
Greg Doerr
💻
arluko
💻
Matthias Zaunseder
💻
Jonas
💻

Michel Hervé NGOUNOU
💻
Marvin Heilemann
💻
Brian Anderson
💬
Anthony Jungmann
📖
Mateo Tibaquirá
💻
Juri Strumpflohner
💻
Tony Narlock
📖

Kai Röder
📖
Gerkin
💻
Alex Eagle
💻
Alan Agius
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial