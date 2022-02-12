The purpose of this repository is to consolidate all the community builders for Angular build facade.
Builders' and Angular major versions must match.
ng eject)
ng test with Jest)
ng wrapper for
Bazel build)
Have any questions? Would like to discuss something? Join @angular-builders on Slack!
Angular CLI under the hood - builders demystified
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Artur Androsovych
💻 💬
|
jogelin
💡
|
Jusef Belkasemi
📖
|
Andrew Crites
💻
|
Damien Sorel
💻
|
Wes Grimes
💻
|
Michael De Abreu
💻
|
Adam Russell
🐛 💻
|
Vix Nguyen
💻
|
Jan-Kees van Andel
💻
|
Greg Doerr
💻
|
arluko
💻
|
Matthias Zaunseder
💻
|
Jonas
💻
|
Michel Hervé NGOUNOU
💻
|
Marvin Heilemann
💻
|
Brian Anderson
💬
|
Anthony Jungmann
📖
|
Mateo Tibaquirá
💻
|
Juri Strumpflohner
💻
|
Tony Narlock
📖
|
Kai Röder
📖
|
Gerkin
💻
|
Alex Eagle
💻
|
Alan Agius
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!