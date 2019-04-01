openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
con

@anejs/config

by Loren West
0.2.0 (see all)

Configuration control for production node deployments

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

61

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Configure your Node.js Applications

NPM   Build Status   release notes

Introduction

Node-config organizes hierarchical configurations for your app deployments.

It lets you define a set of default parameters, and extend them for different deployment environments (development, qa, staging, production, etc.).

Configurations are stored in configuration files within your application, and can be overridden and extended by environment variables, command line parameters, or external sources.

This gives your application a consistent configuration interface shared among a growing list of npm modules also using node-config.

Project Guidelines

  • Simple - Get started fast
  • Powerful - For multi-node enterprise deployment
  • Flexible - Supporting multiple config file formats
  • Lightweight - Small file and memory footprint
  • Predictable - Well tested foundation for module and app developers

Quick Start

The following examples are in JSON format, but configurations can be in other file formats.

Install in your app directory, and edit the default config file.

$ npm install config
$ mkdir config
$ vi config/default.json

{
  // Customer module configs
  "Customer": {
    "dbConfig": {
      "host": "localhost",
      "port": 5984,
      "dbName": "customers"
    },
    "credit": {
      "initialLimit": 100,
      // Set low for development
      "initialDays": 1
    }
  }
}

Edit config overrides for production deployment:

 $ vi config/production.json

{
  "Customer": {
    "dbConfig": {
      "host": "prod-db-server"
    },
    "credit": {
      "initialDays": 30
    }
  }
}

Use configs in your code:

var config = require('config');
//...
var dbConfig = config.get('Customer.dbConfig');
db.connect(dbConfig, ...);

if (config.has('optionalFeature.detail')) {
  var detail = config.get('optionalFeature.detail');
  //...
}

config.get() will throw an exception for undefined keys to help catch typos and missing values. Use config.has() to test if a configuration value is defined.

Start your app server:

$ export NODE_ENV=production
$ node my-app.js

Running in this configuration, the port and dbName elements of dbConfig will come from the default.json file, and the host element will come from the production.json override file.

Articles

Further Information

If you still don't see what you are looking for, here more resources to check:

Contributors

lorenwest markstos elliotttf jfelege leachiM2k josx
enyo arthanzel eheikes diversario th507 Osterjour
nsabovic ScionOfBytes simon-scherzinger axelhzf benkroeger IvanVergiliev
jpwilliams jaylynch jberrisch kgoerlitz leonardovillela nitzan-shaked
robertrossmann roncli superoven wmertens XadillaX jacobemerick

License

May be freely distributed under the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2010-2015 Loren West and other contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial