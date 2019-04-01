Node-config organizes hierarchical configurations for your app deployments.
It lets you define a set of default parameters, and extend them for different deployment environments (development, qa, staging, production, etc.).
Configurations are stored in configuration files within your application, and can be overridden and extended by environment variables, command line parameters, or external sources.
This gives your application a consistent configuration interface shared among a growing list of npm modules also using node-config.
The following examples are in JSON format, but configurations can be in other file formats.
Install in your app directory, and edit the default config file.
$ npm install config
$ mkdir config
$ vi config/default.json
{
// Customer module configs
"Customer": {
"dbConfig": {
"host": "localhost",
"port": 5984,
"dbName": "customers"
},
"credit": {
"initialLimit": 100,
// Set low for development
"initialDays": 1
}
}
}
Edit config overrides for production deployment:
$ vi config/production.json
{
"Customer": {
"dbConfig": {
"host": "prod-db-server"
},
"credit": {
"initialDays": 30
}
}
}
Use configs in your code:
var config = require('config');
//...
var dbConfig = config.get('Customer.dbConfig');
db.connect(dbConfig, ...);
if (config.has('optionalFeature.detail')) {
var detail = config.get('optionalFeature.detail');
//...
}
config.get() will throw an exception for undefined keys to help catch typos and missing values.
Use
config.has() to test if a configuration value is defined.
Start your app server:
$ export NODE_ENV=production
$ node my-app.js
Running in this configuration, the
port and
dbName elements of
dbConfig
will come from the
default.json file, and the
host element will
come from the
production.json override file.
