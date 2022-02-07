@aneilbaboo/serverless-dynamodb-local

This Plugin Requires

serverless@^1

Java Runtime Engine (JRE) version 6.x or newer OR docker CLI client

Features

Install DynamoDB Local Java program

Run DynamoDB Local as Java program on the local host or in docker container

Start DynamoDB Local with all the parameters supported (e.g port, inMemory, sharedDb)

Table Creation for DynamoDB Local

Install Plugin

npm install --save serverless-dynamodb-local

Then in serverless.yml add following entry to the plugins array: serverless-dynamodb-local

plugins: - serverless-dynamodb-local

Using the Plugin

1) Install DynamoDB Local (unless using docker setup, see below) sls dynamodb install

2) Add DynamoDB Resource definitions to your Serverless configuration, as defined here: https://serverless.com/framework/docs/providers/aws/guide/resources/#configuration

3) Start DynamoDB Local and migrate (DynamoDB will process incoming requests until you stop it. To stop DynamoDB, type Ctrl+C in the command prompt window). Make sure above command is executed before this. sls dynamodb start --migrate

Note: Read the detailed section for more information on advanced options and configurations. Open a browser and go to the url http://localhost:8000/shell to access the web shell for dynamodb local.

Install: sls dynamodb install

This installs the Java program locally. If using docker, this step is not required.

To remove the installed dynamodb local, run: sls dynamodb remove Note: This is useful if the sls dynamodb install failed in between to completely remove and install a new copy of DynamoDB local.

Start: sls dynamodb start

This starts the DynamoDB Local instance, either as a local Java program or, if the --docker flag is set, by running it within a docker container. The default is to run it as a local Java program.

All CLI options are optional:

All the above options can be added to serverless.yml to set default configuration: e.g.

custom: dynamodb: stages: - dev start: port: 8000 inMemory: true heapInitial: 200m heapMax: 1g migrate: true seed: true convertEmptyValues: true

Docker setup:

custom: dynamodb: stages: - dev start: docker: true port: 8000 inMemory: true migrate: true seed: true convertEmptyValues: true

Migrations: sls dynamodb migrate

Configuration

In serverless.yml add following to execute all the migration upon DynamoDB Local Start

custom: dynamodb: start: migrate: true

AWS::DynamoDB::Table Resource Template for serverless.yml

resources: Resources: usersTable: Type: AWS::DynamoDB::Table Properties: TableName: usersTable AttributeDefinitions: - AttributeName: email AttributeType: S KeySchema: - AttributeName: email KeyType: HASH ProvisionedThroughput: ReadCapacityUnits: 1 WriteCapacityUnits: 1

Note: DynamoDB local doesn't support TTL specification, therefore plugin will simply ignore ttl configuration from Cloudformation template.

Seeding: sls dynamodb seed

Configuration

In serverless.yml seeding categories are defined under dynamodb.seed .

If dynamodb.start.seed is true, then seeding is performed after table migrations.

If you wish to use raw AWS AttributeValues to specify your seed data instead of Javascript types then simply change the variable of any such json files from sources: to rawsources: .

custom: dynamodb: start: seed: true seed: domain: sources: - table: domain-widgets sources: [./domainWidgets.json] - table: domain-fidgets sources: [./domainFidgets.json] test: sources: - table: users rawsources: [./fake-test-users.json] - table: subscriptions sources: [./fake-test-subscriptions.json]

> sls dynamodb seed --seed=domain, test > sls dynamodb start --seed=domain, test

If seed config is set to true, your configuration will be seeded automatically on startup. You can also put the seed to false to prevent initial seeding to use manual seeding via cli.

[ { "id": "John", "name": "Doe", }, ]

Using DynamoDB Local in your code

You need to add the following parameters to the AWS NODE SDK dynamodb constructor

e.g. for dynamodb document client sdk

var AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' );

new AWS .DynamoDB .DocumentClient ({ region : 'localhost' , endpoint : 'http://localhost:8000' , accessKeyId : 'DEFAULT_ACCESS_KEY' , secretAccessKey : 'DEFAULT_SECRET' })

e.g. for dynamodb document client sdk

new AWS .DynamoDB ({ region : 'localhost' , endpoint : 'http://localhost:8000' , accessKeyId : 'DEFAULT_ACCESS_KEY' , secretAccessKey : 'DEFAULT_SECRET' })

Using with serverless-offline plugin

When using this plugin with serverless-offline, it is difficult to use above syntax since the code should use DynamoDB Local for development, and use DynamoDB Online after provisioning in AWS. Therefore we suggest you to use serverless-dynamodb-client plugin in your code.

The serverless dynamodb start command can be triggered automatically when using serverless-offline plugin. Please note that you still need to install DynamoDB Local first.

Add both plugins to your serverless.yml file:

plugins: - serverless-dynamodb-local - serverless-offline

Make sure that serverless-dynamodb-local is above serverless-offline so it will be loaded earlier.

Now your local DynamoDB database will be automatically started before running serverless offline .

Using with serverless-offline and serverless-webpack plugin

Run serverless offline start . In comparison with serverless offline , the start command will fire an init and a end lifecycle hook which is needed for serverless-offline and serverless-dynamodb-local to switch off both ressources.

Add plugins to your serverless.yml file:

plugins: - serverless-webpack - serverless-dynamodb-local - serverless-offline

Reference Project

License

MIT