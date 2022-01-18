DEMO: https://ngx-emoji-mart.vercel.app
This project is a port of emoji-mart by missive.
npm install @ctrl/ngx-emoji-mart
Latest version available for each version of Angular
|@ctrl/ngx-emoji-mart
|Angular
|0.17.0
|6.x 7.x
|1.0.6
|8.x
|3.1.0
|9.x
|5.1.2
|10.x 11.x
|current
|>= 12.x
Import Module in ngModule
import { PickerModule } from '@ctrl/ngx-emoji-mart';
Import styles in styles.scss if using SASS
@import '~@ctrl/ngx-emoji-mart/picker';
Or angular-cli can also include it via angular-cli.json
"styles": [
"styles.scss",
"node_modules/@ctrl/ngx-emoji-mart/picker.css"
]
use component
<emoji-mart title="Pick your emoji…" emoji="point_up"></emoji-mart>
<emoji-mart set="emojione"></emoji-mart>
<emoji-mart (emojiClick)="addEmoji($event)"></emoji-mart>
<emoji-mart [style]="{ position: 'absolute', bottom: '20px', right: '20px' }"></emoji-mart>
<emoji-mart
[i18n]="{ search: 'Recherche', categories: { search: 'Résultats de recherche', recent: 'Récents' } }"
></emoji-mart>
|Prop
|Default
|Description
|autoFocus
false
|Auto focus the search input when mounted
|color
#ae65c5
|The top bar anchors select and hover color
|emoji
department_store
|emoji shown when no emojis are hovered, set to an empty string to show nothing
|darkMode
varies
|Dark mode (boolean). true by default if the browser reports prefers-color-scheme: dark.
|include
[]
|Only load included categories. Accepts I18n categories keys. Order will be respected, except for the
recent category which will always be the first.
|exclude
[]
|Don't load excluded categories. Accepts I18n categories keys.
|custom
[]
|Custom emojis
|recent
|Pass your own frequently used emojis as array of string IDs
|emojiSize
24
|The emoji width and height
|(emojiClick)
|not triggered on return key in search bar. Params:
{ emoji, $event }
|(emojiSelect)
|whenever an emoji is selected. returns
{ emoji, $event }
|perLine
9
|Number of emojis per line. While there’s no minimum or maximum, this will affect the picker’s width. This will set Frequently Used length as well (
perLine * totalFrequentLines (4))
|totalFrequentLines
4
|number of lines of frequently used emojis
|i18n
{…}
|An object containing localized strings
|isNative
false
|Renders the native unicode emoji
|set
apple
|The emoji set:
'apple', 'google', 'twitter', 'facebook'
|sheetSize
64
|The emoji sheet size:
16, 20, 32, 64
|backgroundImageFn
((set, sheetSize) => …)
|A Fn that returns that image sheet to use for emojis. Useful for avoiding a request if you have the sheet locally.
|imageUrlFn
((emoji) => string)
|A Fn that returns the url used for the given emoji. Useful for fetching your own assets.
|emojisToShowFilter
((emoji) => true)
|A Fn to choose whether an emoji should be displayed or not
|showPreview
true
|Display preview section
|enableSearch
true
|Display search bar
|emojiTooltip
false
|Show emojis short name when hovering (title)
|skin
1
|Default skin color:
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
|style
|Inline styles applied to the root element. Useful for positioning
|title
Emoji Mart™
|The title shown when no emojis are hovered
|hideObsolete
true
|Hides ex: "cop" emoji in favor of female and male emoji
|notFoundEmoji
sleuth_or_spy
|The emoji shown when there are no search results
|categoriesIcons
|see
svgs/index.ts
|the anchor icons
|searchIcons
|see
svgs/index.ts
|the search/close icon in the search bar
|showSingleCategory
|show only one category at a time to increase rendering performance
|useButton
false
|Uses button elements for emoji instead of spans
|enableFrequentEmojiSort
false
|Enables re-sorting of emoji on click
|virtualize
false
|Enables experimental virtualized rendering to render only emoji categories in view
|virtualizeOffset
0
|use with virtualize option to add or subtract the amount of pixels used to determine whether or not render the category
search: 'Search',
emojilist: 'List of emoji',
notfound: 'No Emoji Found',
clear: 'Clear',
categories: {
search: 'Search Results',
recent: 'Frequently Used',
people: 'Smileys & People',
nature: 'Animals & Nature',
foods: 'Food & Drink',
activity: 'Activity',
places: 'Travel & Places',
objects: 'Objects',
symbols: 'Symbols',
flags: 'Flags',
custom: 'Custom',
},
skintones: {
1: 'Default Skin Tone',
2: 'Light Skin Tone',
3: 'Medium-Light Skin Tone',
4: 'Medium Skin Tone',
5: 'Medium-Dark Skin Tone',
6: 'Dark Skin Tone',
},
Sheets are served from unpkg, a global CDN that serves files published to npm.
|Set
|sheetSize
|Size
|apple
|16
|334 KB
|apple
|20
|459 KB
|apple
|32
|1.08 MB
|apple
|64
|2.94 MB
|16
|322 KB
|20
|439 KB
|32
|1020 KB
|64
|2.5 MB
|16
|301 KB
|20
|409 KB
|32
|907 KB
|64
|2.17 MB
|16
|288 KB
|20
|389 KB
|32
|839 KB
|64
|1.82 MB
emoji object:
{
id: 'smiley',
name: 'Smiling Face with Open Mouth',
colons: ':smiley:',
text: ':)',
emoticons: [
'=)',
'=-)'
],
skin: null,
native: '😃'
}
{
id: 'santa',
name: 'Father Christmas',
colons: ':santa::skin-tone-3:',
text: '',
emoticons: [],
skin: 3,
native: '🎅🏼'
}
{
id: 'octocat',
name: 'Octocat',
colons: ':octocat',
text: '',
emoticons: [],
custom: true,
imageUrl: 'https://github.githubassets.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png'
}
import { EmojiModule } from '@ctrl/ngx-emoji-mart/ngx-emoji';
<ngx-emoji [emoji]="{ id: 'santa', skin: 3 }" size="16"></ngx-emoji>
<ngx-emoji emoji=":santa::skin-tone-3:" size="16"></ngx-emoji>
<ngx-emoji emoji="santa" set="emojione" size="16"></ngx-emoji>
|Prop
|Required
|Default
|Description
|emoji
|✓
|Either a string or an
emoji object
|size
|✓
|The emoji width and height.
|isNative
false
|Renders the native unicode emoji
|(emojiClick)
|Params:
{ emoji, $event }
|(emojiLeave)
|Params:
{ emoji, $event }
|(emojiOver)
|Params:
{ emoji, $event }
|fallback
|Params:
(emoji, props) => {}
|set
apple
|The emoji set:
'apple', 'google', 'twitter', 'emojione'
|sheetSize
64
|The emoji sheet size:
16, 20, 32, 64
|backgroundImageFn
((set, sheetSize) => …)
|Fn that returns that image sheet to use for emojis. Useful for avoiding a request if you have the sheet locally.
|skin
1
|Skin color:
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
|tooltip
false
|Show emoji short name when hovering (title)
|hideObsolete
false
|Hides ex: "cop" emoji in favor of female and male emoji
|useButton
false
|Uses button element instead of span
Certain sets don’t support all emojis (i.e. Facebook doesn't support
:shrug:). By default the Emoji component will not render anything so that the emojis’ don’t take space in the picker when not available. When using the standalone Emoji component, you can however render anything you want by providing the
fallback props.
To have the component render
:shrug: you would need to:
emojiFallback = (emoji: any, props: any) => (emoji ? `:${emoji.shortNames[0]}:` : props.emoji);
<ngx-emoji set="twitter" emoji="shrug" size="24" [fallback]="emojiFallback"></ngx-emoji>
You can provide custom emojis which will show up in their own category. You can either use a single image as imageUrl or use a spritesheet as shown in the second object.
const customEmojis = [
{
name: 'Octocat',
shortNames: ['octocat'],
text: '',
emoticons: [],
keywords: ['github'],
imageUrl: 'https://github.githubassets.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png',
},
{
name: 'Test Flag',
shortNames: ['test'],
text: '',
emoticons: [],
keywords: ['test', 'flag'],
spriteUrl: 'https://unpkg.com/emoji-datasource-twitter@6.0.1/img/twitter/sheets-256/64.png',
sheet_x: 1,
sheet_y: 1,
size: 64,
sheetColumns: 57,
sheetRows: 58,
},
];
<emoji-mart [custom]="customEmojis"></emoji-mart>
The
Picker doesn’t have to be mounted for you to take advantage of the advanced search results.
import { EmojiSearch } from '@ctrl/ngx-emoji-mart';
class ex {
constructor(private emojiSearch: EmojiSearch) {
this.emojiSearch.search('christmas').map(o => o.native);
// => [🎄, 🎅🏼, 🔔, 🎁, ⛄️, ❄️]
}
}
// $event is from (emojiClick)
const styles = this.emoji.emojiSpriteStyles($event.emoji.sheet, 'twitter'); // pass emoji sheet
const el = document.createElement('div');
Object.assign(el.style, styles); // apply styles to new element
document.body.appendChild(el);
By default EmojiMart will store user chosen skin and frequently used emojis in
localStorage.
Possible keys are:
|Key
|Value
|Description
|skin
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
|frequently
{ 'astonished': 11, '+1': 22 }
|An object where the key is the emoji name and the value is the usage count
|last
|'astonished'
|(Optional) Used by
frequently to be sure the latest clicked emoji will always appear in the “Recent” category
Not only does Emoji Mart return more results than most emoji picker, they’re more accurate and sorted by relevance.
The only emoji picker that returns emojis when searching for emoticons.
As the developer, you have control over which skin color is used by default.
It can however be overwritten as per user preference.
Apple / Google / Twitter / Facebook