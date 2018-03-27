openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gpe

@andrew-codes/gatsby-plugin-elasticlunr-search

by Andrew Smith
1.0.4 (see all)

Gatsby search plugin via elastic lunr client-side search index.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

121

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Maintainability Codacy Badge

Search Plugin for Gatsby

This plugin enables search integration via elastic lunr. Content is indexed and then made available via graphql to rehydrate into an elasticlunr index. From there, queries can be made against this index to retrieve pages by their ID.

Getting Started

Install the plugin via npm install -D @andrew-codes/gatsby-plugin-elasticlunr-search. See the demo site repo for more specific implementation details.

Next, update your gatsby-config.js file to utilize the plugin.

Setup in gatsby-config

module.exports = {
    plugins: [
        {
            resolve: `@andrew-codes/gatsby-plugin-elasticlunr-search`,
            options: {
                // Fields to index
                fields: [
                    'title',
                    'keywords',
                ],
                // How to resolve each field's value for a supported node type
                resolvers: {
                    // For any node of type MarkdownRemark, list how to resolve the fields' values
                    MarkdownRemark: {
                        title: node => node.frontmatter.title,
                        keywords: node => node.frontmatter.keywords,
                    },
                },
            },
        },
    ],
};

Consuming in Your Site

The serialized search index will be available via graphql. Once queried, a component can create a new elastic lunr index with the value retrieved from the graphql query. Search queries can be made against the hydrated search index. The results is an array of document IDs. The index can return the full document given a document ID

import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {Index} from 'elasticlunr';

// Graphql query used to retrieve the serialized search index.
export const query = graphql`query
SearchIndexExampleQuery {
    siteSearchIndex {
      index
    }
}`;

// Search component
export default class Search extends Component {
    constructor(props) {
        super(props);
        this.state = {
            query: ``,
            results: [],
        };
    }

    render() {
        return (
            <div>
                <input type="text" value={this.state.query} onChange={this.search}/>
                <ul>
                    {this.state.results.map(page => (
                        <li>
                            {page.title}: {page.keywords.join(`,`)}
                        </li>
                    ))}
                </ul>
            </div>
        );
    }

    getOrCreateIndex = () => this.index
        ? this.index
        // Create an elastic lunr index and hydrate with graphql query results
        : Index.load(this.props.data.siteSearchIndex.index);

    search = (evt) => {
        const query = evt.target.value;
        this.index = this.getOrCreateIndex();
        this.setState({
            query,
            // Query the index with search string to get an [] of IDs
            results: this.index.search(query)
                // Map over each ID and return the full document
                .map(({
                ref,
                }) => this.index.documentStore.getDoc(ref)),
        });
    }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial