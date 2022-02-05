VueDataTable is a Vue plugin that adds advanced features to an HTML table. It was inspired by DataTable jQuery Plugin, but it was written from scratch using Vue.
The best way to see if a package suits your needs is by viewing and editing a demo project. Here are some code playgrounds in which you can test VueDataTable.
Both Demo 1 and Demo 2 are from older versions of this plugin, but should still work with newer versions because the API didn't change much. Demo 3 is from the newest version and has an example of a custom footer component.
npm install --save @andresouzaabreu/vue-data-table
import DataTable from "@andresouzaabreu/vue-data-table";
Vue.component("data-table", DataTable);
Don"t forget to add the style sheets
import "bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css";
import "@andresouzaabreu/vue-data-table/dist/DataTable.css";
<template>
<div>
<data-table v-bind="bindings"/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
computed: {
bindings() {
return {
columns: [/*the columns*/]
data: [/*the data*/]
/* other props...*/
}
}
},
}
</script>
Note Notice that v-bind will take all key-value pairs in the object (in
this case, the
bindings), and pass them as props to the VueDataTable. So,
this is a shortcut to pass multiple props at once.
Only
data e
columns are required. Other props are optional.
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|data
Array
|-
|An array of objects with the data to be displayed in the table
|columns
Array
|-
|An array of objects that specifies how to render each column. Not required if
columnKeys is presented.
|columnKeys
Array
|-
|An array of strings corresponding to the keys of each object in
data. This is discarded if
columns is set.
|lang
String
en
|The default language
|perPageSizes
Array
|[10, 25, 50, 100]
|The options for the number of rows being displayed per page
|defaultPerPage
Number
|10
|The default number of entries. If unset, then it will be the first value of
perPageSizes
|showPerPage
Bool
true
|Whether to show the
PerPage component
|showEntriesInfo
Bool
true
|Whether to show the EntriesInfo component
|showSearchFilter
Bool
true
|Whether to show the SearchFilter component
|showPagination
Bool
true
|Whether to show the Pagination component
|showDownloadButton
Bool
true
|Whether to show the button to download the table's data
|tableClass
String
table table-striped table-hover
|The css classes of the table
|sortingMode
String
multiple
multiple enables multiple-column sorting.
single enables single-column sorting.
|sortingIndexComponent
Object,
String
DataTableSortingIndex
|The Vue component for the sort index for sortable columns
|sortingIconComponent
Object,
String
DataTableSortingIcon
|The Vue component for the sort icon for sortable columns
|footerComponent
Object,
String
null
|The Vue component for a custom table footer
|allowedExports
Array
["xls", "csv", "json", "txt"]
|The options the user can export the data to. Only four export types are available.
|key
|type
|default
|description
|key
String
|-
|The key of the objects in the
data prop. The value of the matching key will be displayed in a table cell
|title
String
titleCase(key)
|The title to be displayed in the
th element. If not specified, it will capitalize the
key and then remove its dashes and underscores
|searchable
Bool
true
|Whether to allow filtering the objects in
data by matching the
search text in the object's
key
|sortable
Bool
true
|Whether to allow sorting the column. It will use the
key to sort the objects in the
data
|type
String
string
|Where to sort the column as a string or as a number. Allowed values are
string and
number.
|sortingFunction
Function
|-
|Custom function provided by the user to sort the column.
|index
Number
|0
|A higher index puts the column to the right of the table. A lower index puts the column to the left of the table.
|component
Object,String
|-
|Custom Vue Component provided by the user. This component should have a prop called
data, which contains the data of current row.
If
columns is not defined, then
columnKeys must be defined and it will be
mapped to a
columns array with the default parameters. Example:
// we can define the columns
config = {
data: users,
columns: [
{
key: "name",
},
{
key: "email",
title: "Email Address",
sortable: false,
},
{
key: "phone",
sortable: false,
searchable: false,
/* this will make this column appear to the right of the table
since its index is greater than others*/
index: 100,
},
{
key: "permissions",
/* custom function sort users by which user has more permissions */
sortingFunction: function(a, b) {
// permissions is an array
return a.permissions.length - b.permissions.length;
},
/* custom component to display the permissions */
component: UserPermissionList,
}
]
}
// or use columnKeys shortcut
config = {
data: user,
columnKeys: ["name", "email", "registered_at", "last_access_at"]
},
// which will take the default column and map the array into this
[
{
key: "name",
title: "Name",
sortable: true,
searchable: true,
index: 0
},
{
key: "email",
title: "Email",
sortable: true,
searchable: true,
index: 0
},
{
key: "registered_at",
title: "Registered at",
sortable: true,
searchable: true,
index: 0
},
{
key: "last_access_at",
title: "Last access at",
sortable: true,
searchable: true,
index: 0
},
]
In the example above, we used a custom component called UserPermissionList. Below is a sample of that custom component.
<template>
<div>
List of permissions for the user {{ data.name }} :
<ul>
<li v-for="(permission, i) in data.permissions" :key="i">
{{ permission }}
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: "UserPermissionList",
props: {
data: {
type: Object,
required: true
}
}
}
</script>
Another example, using action buttons:
<template>
<div class="action-buttons">
<button class="btn btn-outline-success" @click="handleAction('view')">
<i class="fa fa-eye"></i>
</button>
<button class="btn btn-outline-primary" @click="handleAction('edit')">
<i class="fa fa-edit"></i>
</button>
<button class="btn btn-outline-dark" @click="handleAction('delete')">
<i class="fa fa-trash"></i>
</button>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: "ActionButtons",
methods: {
handleAction(actionName) {
/* when the user clicks a button, that will trigger a mutation on our Vuex store
The mutation may show a form for editing a resource, or maybe a popup box asking
the user to confirm deleting a resource, or open a new page for the user to view
a resource.
*/
this.$store.commit(actionName, this.data)
}
},
props: {
data: {
type: Object,
required: true,
},
},
};
</script>
Currently, VueDataTable has support for three languages: English (en),
Brazilian Portuguese (pt-br), and Spanish(es). The
lang prop specifies in
which language to display the text in our table.
If we want to add a custom text (maybe because there is no language support or
because we want something else), we have to set it in the
text prop.
The following table shows the texts we can customize and their default values for the English language.
|key
|default
|perPageText
|"Show :entries entries"
|infoText
|"Showing :first to :last of :total entries"
|infoTextFiltered
|"Showing :first to :last of :filtered (filtered from :total entries)"
|nextButtonText
|"Next"
|previousButtonText
|"Previous"
|paginationSearchText
|"Go to page"
|paginationSearchButtonText
|"GO"
|searchText
|"search:"
|downloadText
|"export as:"
|downloadButtonText
|"DOWNLOAD"
|emptyTableText
|"No matching records found"
Note: Notice that the placeholders
:first,
:last,
:total, and
filtered will be automatically replaced with the proper numbers.
Example code:
parameters() {
return {
data: [/**/],
columns: [/**/],
text: {
PerPageText: "Number of users per page :entries",
infoText: "Displaying :first to :last of :total users",
emptyTableText: "No users found :(",
}
}
}
If your lang is not yet supported, you can add a new language and use it in any VueDataTable instance as follow:
import { languageServiceProvider } from "@andresouzaabreu/vue-data-table";
const loremIpsumLanguage = {
perPageText: "lorem ppsum",
nextButtonText: "labore nostrud",
/* more ... */
};
languageServiceProvider.setLang("lorem", loremIpsumLanguage)
/**
* @function setLang
* @param {String} lang the name of the language
* @param {Object} translations an object with the translated text
*/
You can also change any default text for an existing language and that will reflect the changes globally. For example:
// the default text for the download button in the export component is "export as"
// we may want change that to "download as"
languageServiceProvider.setLangText("en", "downloadText", "download as:")
/**
* @function setLangText
* @param lang
* @param {String} key the key in the lang object
* @param {String} text the text will be display to the user
*/
VueDataTable uses CSS's grid display to specify the position of its components (search filter, pagination, entries info, per page options, download button).
We can specify the position of the components by including our custom CSS/SCSS and overriding the defaults.
By default, this is how VueDataTable displays the components:
.data-table {
display: grid;
width: 100%;
grid-template-columns: 25% 25% 25% 25%;
&> div {
margin-top: 1rem;
max-width: 100%;
}
& > .data-table-search-filter, .data-table-pagination, .data-table-export-data {
margin-left: auto
}
@media (min-width: 1401px) {
grid-template-areas:
"perPage search search search"
"table table table table"
"info pagination pagination download";
}
@media (min-width: 1051px) AND (max-width: 1400px) {
grid-template-areas:
"perPage search search search"
"table table table table"
"info pagination pagination pagination"
". . download download";
}
@media (min-width: 851px) AND (max-width: 1050px) {
grid-template-areas:
"perPage search search search"
"table table table table"
"pagination pagination pagination pagination"
"info info download download";
}
@media (max-width: 800px) {
& > .data-table-pagination {
flex-wrap: wrap;
}
}
@media (min-width: 651px) AND (max-width: 850px) {
grid-template-areas:
"perPage search search search"
"table table table table"
"pagination pagination pagination pagination"
"info info info info"
"download download download download";
}
@media (max-width: 650px) {
grid-template-areas:
"search search search search"
"perPage perPage perPage perPage "
"table table table table"
"pagination pagination pagination pagination"
"info info info info"
"download download download download";
& > .data-table-per-page {
margin-left: auto
}
}
}
Feel free to copy the styles above, modify it, and then set the position of the components as you want.
Besides a custom component for each column, you provide custom components
for the table's footer, the column's
sorting icon (the icon displayed if
the columns is sorted), and the column's
sorting index (the index of the
current column if it is being sorted and multi column sorting is enabled).
The property
footerComponent sets the component to render the table's footer.
The component can be either the component
Object, or a
String equals to the
name of the registered component.
The
footerComponent must be a
<tfoot> HTML element and it must have the
properties
data,
dataDisplayed,
dataFiltered. If the component does not
specify those properties in
props, Vue will probably think they are some
custom HTML attribute and their values will be show as HTML attributes, which
is really messy.
The property
data correspond to all data passed to VueDataTable. The
dataDisplayed corresponds to all data that is currently visible on the table.
The
dataFiltered corresponds to all data that was filtered by a search query.
These properties can be used to perform common operations such as calculating
the sum of the values of the total rows of a certain column.
Suppose we have a table that of fruits. The
data is an array of objects
whose properties are
name,
price, and
amount. We can provide a custom
footer to show the total amount of fruits bought and the total price.
The footer component would be something like:
<template>
<tfoot v-show="dataDisplayed.length > 0">
<td>Total</td>
<td></td>
<td>{{ totalAmount }}</td>
<td>{{ totalPrice }}</td>
</tfoot>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: "TableFooter",
computed: {
totalPrice() {
let s = 0;
for (let f of this.dataDisplayed)
s += f.price * f.amount;
return s;
},
totalAmount() {
let s = 0;
for (let f of this.dataDisplayed)
s += f.amount;
return s;
}
},
props: {
data: Array,
dataDisplayed: Array,
dataFiltered: Array,
}
}
</script>
And we pass this component as follow:
<template>
<data-table v-bind="tableProps"/>
</template>
<script>
import TableFooter from './TableFooter.vue'
export default {
/* ... some code */
data() {
return {
tableProps: {
columns: [ /* ... code */ ],
data: [ /* ... more code */ ],
footerComponent: TableFooter,
}
}
}
}
</script>
Alternately, you can register the component and pass a string:
/* earlier on */
import TableFooter from './TableFooter.vue'
Vue.component("table-footer", TableFooter)
/* later on */
footerComponent: "table-flooter"
By default, VueDataTable will display arrows to indicate the sorting direction
when sorting a column. The
SortingIcon component is wrapped in a
th
element. The
th element has a
data-sorting attribute that may be
asc or
desc only. Based on this value, we display an
arrow_up or an
arrow_down
icon using
CSS rules.
<template>
<span class="data-table-sorting-icon"> </span>
</template>
<style lang="scss" scoped>
.data-table-sorting-icon {
&::after {
content: "\2193";
}
&::before {
content: "\2191";
}
&::after, &::before {
opacity: 0.5;
}
[data-sorting="asc"] &::before, [data-sorting="desc"] &::after {
opacity: 1;
}
}
</style>
Note: Some code was omitted to keep it clean.
If we want to add our custom icons for this, then we can register our component.
import SortingIcon from "./path/to/SortIcon.vue";
export default {
computed: {
bindings() {
return {
SortingIconComponent: SortingIcon,
data: [],
/**/
};
}
}
}
When sorting multiple columns, VueDataTable will display an icon with a index indicating which column has the priority in the sorting process.
<template>
<span class="data-table-sort-index">
{{ index }}
</span>
</template>
If we want to add our own component for this, we can register it just like we did before.
import SortingIndex from "./path/to/SortingIndex.vue";
export default {
computed: {
bindings() {
return {
SortingIndexComponent: SortingIndex,
data: [],
/**/
};
}
}
};
In our
SortingIndex component, we must have a
index property, which
correspondent to the index of the column in the sorting process.
export default {
name: "SortingIndex",
props: {
index: {
type: Number,
required: true
}
}
};
Do whatever you want with the code of this repository. Really.
This project uses SemVer.
Pull requests are welcome.