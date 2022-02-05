VUE DATA TABLE

VueDataTable is a Vue plugin that adds advanced features to an HTML table. It was inspired by DataTable jQuery Plugin, but it was written from scratch using Vue.

Table of contents

Features

Multiple Column Sorting

Pagination

Search Filter

Export data (XLS, JSON, CVS, or TXT)

Custom component cell

Custom Text

Demo

The best way to see if a package suits your needs is by viewing and editing a demo project. Here are some code playgrounds in which you can test VueDataTable.

Both Demo 1 and Demo 2 are from older versions of this plugin, but should still work with newer versions because the API didn't change much. Demo 3 is from the newest version and has an example of a custom footer component.

Getting started

Installation

npm install --save @andresouzaabreu/vue-data-table

Set up

import DataTable from "@andresouzaabreu/vue-data-table" ; Vue.component( "data-table" , DataTable);

Don"t forget to add the style sheets

import "bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" ; import "@andresouzaabreu/vue-data-table/dist/DataTable.css" ;

Use

< template > < div > < data-table v-bind = "bindings" /> </ div > </ template > < script > export default { computed : { bindings() { return { columns : [ ] data : [ ] } } }, } </ script >

Note Notice that v-bind will take all key-value pairs in the object (in this case, the bindings ), and pass them as props to the VueDataTable. So, this is a shortcut to pass multiple props at once.

Configuration

Only data e columns are required. Other props are optional.

prop type default description data Array - An array of objects with the data to be displayed in the table columns Array - An array of objects that specifies how to render each column. Not required if columnKeys is presented. columnKeys Array - An array of strings corresponding to the keys of each object in data . This is discarded if columns is set. lang String en The default language perPageSizes Array [10, 25, 50, 100] The options for the number of rows being displayed per page defaultPerPage Number 10 The default number of entries. If unset, then it will be the first value of perPageSizes showPerPage Bool true Whether to show the PerPage component showEntriesInfo Bool true Whether to show the EntriesInfo component showSearchFilter Bool true Whether to show the SearchFilter component showPagination Bool true Whether to show the Pagination component showDownloadButton Bool true Whether to show the button to download the table's data tableClass String table table-striped table-hover The css classes of the table sortingMode String multiple multiple enables multiple-column sorting. single enables single-column sorting. sortingIndexComponent Object , String DataTableSortingIndex The Vue component for the sort index for sortable columns sortingIconComponent Object , String DataTableSortingIcon The Vue component for the sort icon for sortable columns footerComponent Object , String null The Vue component for a custom table footer allowedExports Array ["xls", "csv", "json", "txt"] The options the user can export the data to. Only four export types are available.

Columns

key type default description key String - The key of the objects in the data prop. The value of the matching key will be displayed in a table cell title String titleCase(key) The title to be displayed in the th element. If not specified, it will capitalize the key and then remove its dashes and underscores searchable Bool true Whether to allow filtering the objects in data by matching the search text in the object's key sortable Bool true Whether to allow sorting the column. It will use the key to sort the objects in the data type String string Where to sort the column as a string or as a number. Allowed values are string and number . sortingFunction Function - Custom function provided by the user to sort the column. index Number 0 A higher index puts the column to the right of the table. A lower index puts the column to the left of the table. component Object,String - Custom Vue Component provided by the user. This component should have a prop called data , which contains the data of current row.

If columns is not defined, then columnKeys must be defined and it will be mapped to a columns array with the default parameters. Example:

config = { data : users, columns : [ { key : "name" , }, { key : "email" , title : "Email Address" , sortable : false , }, { key : "phone" , sortable : false , searchable : false , index : 100 , }, { key : "permissions" , sortingFunction : function ( a, b ) { return a.permissions.length - b.permissions.length; }, component : UserPermissionList, } ] } config = { data : user, columnKeys : [ "name" , "email" , "registered_at" , "last_access_at" ] }, [ { key : "name" , title : "Name" , sortable : true , searchable : true , index : 0 }, { key : "email" , title : "Email" , sortable : true , searchable : true , index : 0 }, { key : "registered_at" , title : "Registered at" , sortable : true , searchable : true , index : 0 }, { key : "last_access_at" , title : "Last access at" , sortable : true , searchable : true , index : 0 }, ]

Custom component

In the example above, we used a custom component called UserPermissionList. Below is a sample of that custom component.

< template > < div > List of permissions for the user {{ data.name }} : < ul > < li v-for = "(permission, i) in data.permissions" :key = "i" > {{ permission }} </ li > </ ul > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { name : "UserPermissionList" , props : { data : { type : Object , required : true } } } </ script >

Another example, using action buttons:

< template > < div class = "action-buttons" > < button class = "btn btn-outline-success" @ click = "handleAction('view')" > < i class = "fa fa-eye" > </ i > </ button > < button class = "btn btn-outline-primary" @ click = "handleAction('edit')" > < i class = "fa fa-edit" > </ i > </ button > < button class = "btn btn-outline-dark" @ click = "handleAction('delete')" > < i class = "fa fa-trash" > </ i > </ button > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { name : "ActionButtons" , methods : { handleAction(actionName) { this .$store.commit(actionName, this .data) } }, props : { data : { type : Object , required : true , }, }, }; </ script >

Text

Currently, VueDataTable has support for three languages: English (en), Brazilian Portuguese (pt-br), and Spanish(es). The lang prop specifies in which language to display the text in our table.

If we want to add a custom text (maybe because there is no language support or because we want something else), we have to set it in the text prop.

The following table shows the texts we can customize and their default values for the English language.

key default perPageText "Show :entries entries" infoText "Showing :first to :last of :total entries" infoTextFiltered "Showing :first to :last of :filtered (filtered from :total entries)" nextButtonText "Next" previousButtonText "Previous" paginationSearchText "Go to page" paginationSearchButtonText "GO" searchText "search:" downloadText "export as:" downloadButtonText "DOWNLOAD" emptyTableText "No matching records found"

Note: Notice that the placeholders :first , :last , :total , and filtered will be automatically replaced with the proper numbers.

Example code:

parameters() { return { data : [ ], columns : [ ], text : { PerPageText : "Number of users per page :entries" , infoText : "Displaying :first to :last of :total users" , emptyTableText : "No users found :(" , } } }

Adding global custom language

If your lang is not yet supported, you can add a new language and use it in any VueDataTable instance as follow:

import { languageServiceProvider } from "@andresouzaabreu/vue-data-table" ; const loremIpsumLanguage = { perPageText : "lorem ppsum" , nextButtonText : "labore nostrud" , }; languageServiceProvider.setLang( "lorem" , loremIpsumLanguage)

You can also change any default text for an existing language and that will reflect the changes globally. For example:

languageServiceProvider.setLangText( "en" , "downloadText" , "download as:" )

Custom order of components

VueDataTable uses CSS's grid display to specify the position of its components (search filter, pagination, entries info, per page options, download button).

We can specify the position of the components by including our custom CSS/SCSS and overriding the defaults.

By default, this is how VueDataTable displays the components:

.data-table { display : grid; width : 100% ; grid-template- columns : 25% 25% 25% 25% ; &> div { margin-top : 1rem ; max-width : 100% ; } & > .data-table-search-filter , .data-table-pagination , .data-table-export-data { margin-left : auto } @media (min-width: 1401px ) { grid-template-areas: "perPage search search search" "table table table table" "info pagination pagination download" ; } @ media (min-width: 1051px) AND (max-width: 1400px) { grid-template-areas: "perPage search search search" "table table table table" "info pagination pagination pagination" ". . download download" ; } @ media (min-width: 851px) AND (max-width: 1050px) { grid-template-areas: "perPage search search search" "table table table table" "pagination pagination pagination pagination" "info info download download" ; } @ media (max-width: 800px) { & > .data-table-pagination { flex-wrap : wrap; } } @ media (min-width: 651px) AND (max-width: 850px) { grid-template-areas: "perPage search search search" "table table table table" "pagination pagination pagination pagination" "info info info info" "download download download download" ; } @ media (max-width: 650px) { grid-template-areas: "search search search search" "perPage perPage perPage perPage " "table table table table" "pagination pagination pagination pagination" "info info info info" "download download download download" ; & > .data-table-per-page { margin-left : auto } } }

Feel free to copy the styles above, modify it, and then set the position of the components as you want.

Custom Components

Besides a custom component for each column, you provide custom components for the table's footer, the column's sorting icon (the icon displayed if the columns is sorted), and the column's sorting index (the index of the current column if it is being sorted and multi column sorting is enabled).

The property footerComponent sets the component to render the table's footer. The component can be either the component Object , or a String equals to the name of the registered component.

The footerComponent must be a <tfoot> HTML element and it must have the properties data , dataDisplayed , dataFiltered . If the component does not specify those properties in props , Vue will probably think they are some custom HTML attribute and their values will be show as HTML attributes, which is really messy.

The property data correspond to all data passed to VueDataTable. The dataDisplayed corresponds to all data that is currently visible on the table. The dataFiltered corresponds to all data that was filtered by a search query. These properties can be used to perform common operations such as calculating the sum of the values of the total rows of a certain column.

Example

Suppose we have a table that of fruits. The data is an array of objects whose properties are name , price , and amount . We can provide a custom footer to show the total amount of fruits bought and the total price.

The footer component would be something like:

< template > < tfoot v-show = "dataDisplayed.length > 0" > < td > Total </ td > < td > </ td > < td > {{ totalAmount }} </ td > < td > {{ totalPrice }} </ td > </ tfoot > </ template > < script > export default { name : "TableFooter" , computed : { totalPrice() { let s = 0 ; for ( let f of this .dataDisplayed) s += f.price * f.amount; return s; }, totalAmount() { let s = 0 ; for ( let f of this .dataDisplayed) s += f.amount; return s; } }, props : { data : Array , dataDisplayed : Array , dataFiltered : Array , } } </ script >

And we pass this component as follow:

< template > < data-table v-bind = "tableProps" /> </ template > < script > import TableFooter from './TableFooter.vue' export default { data() { return { tableProps : { columns : [ ], data : [ ], footerComponent : TableFooter, } } } } </ script >

Alternately, you can register the component and pass a string:

import TableFooter from './TableFooter.vue' Vue.component( "table-footer" , TableFooter) footerComponent : "table-flooter"

Sorting icon

By default, VueDataTable will display arrows to indicate the sorting direction when sorting a column. The SortingIcon component is wrapped in a th element. The th element has a data-sorting attribute that may be asc or desc only. Based on this value, we display an arrow_up or an arrow_down icon using CSS rules.

< template > < span class = "data-table-sorting-icon" > </ span > </ template > < style lang = "scss" scoped > .data-table-sorting-icon { &::after { content: "\2193"; } &::before { content: "\2191"; } &::after, &::before { opacity: 0.5; } [data-sorting="asc"] &::before, [data-sorting="desc"] &::after { opacity: 1; } } </ style >

Note: Some code was omitted to keep it clean.

If we want to add our custom icons for this, then we can register our component.

import SortingIcon from "./path/to/SortIcon.vue" ; export default { computed : { bindings() { return { SortingIconComponent : SortingIcon, data : [], }; } } }

Sorting Index Icon

When sorting multiple columns, VueDataTable will display an icon with a index indicating which column has the priority in the sorting process.

< template > < span class = "data-table-sort-index" > {{ index }} </ span > </ template >

If we want to add our own component for this, we can register it just like we did before.

import SortingIndex from "./path/to/SortingIndex.vue" ; export default { computed : { bindings() { return { SortingIndexComponent : SortingIndex, data : [], }; } } };

In our SortingIndex component, we must have a index property, which correspondent to the index of the column in the sorting process.

export default { name : "SortingIndex" , props : { index : { type : Number , required : true } } };

License

Do whatever you want with the code of this repository. Really.

Versioning

This project uses SemVer.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome.

Author