@andresmeidla/crud-sequelize

by nestjsx
4.6.27-alpha.0 (see all)

NestJs CRUD for RESTful APIs

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

95

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

CRUD

for RESTful APIs built with NestJs

Built with :purple_heart: by @MichaelYali and Contributors
:star2: :eyes: :zap: :boom:

We believe that everyone who's working with NestJs and building some RESTful services and especially some CRUD functionality will find @nestjsx/crud microframework very useful.

Features

CRUD usage

  • 🔌 Super easy to install and start using the full-featured controllers and services 👉

  • 🐙 DB and service agnostic extendable CRUD controllers

  • 🔎 Reach query parsing with filtering, pagination, sorting, relations, nested relations, cache, etc.

  • 🔭 Framework agnostic package with query builder for a frontend usage

  • 👾 Query, path params and DTOs validation included

  • 🎬 Overriding controller methods with ease

  • 🔧 Tiny config (including globally)

  • 🎁 Additional helper decorators

  • ✏️ Swagger documentation

Packages

  • @nestjsx/crud - core package which provides @Crud() decorator for endpoints generation, global configuration, validation, helper decorators (docs)
  • @nestjsx/crud-request - request builder/parser package which provides RequestQueryBuilder class for a frontend usage and RequestQueryParser that is being used internally for handling and validating query/path params on a backend side (docs)
  • @nestjsx/crud-typeorm - TypeORM package which provides base TypeOrmCrudService with methods for CRUD database operations (docs)

Documentation

Support

Any support is welcome. At least you can give us a star ⭐

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

MIT

