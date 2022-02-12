



React Native Firebase

React Native Firebase is a collection of official React Native modules connecting you to Firebase services; each module is a light-weight JavaScript layer connecting you to the native Firebase SDKs for both iOS and Android.

React Native Firebase is built with four key principals in mind;

🧪 Well tested every module is extensively tested to >95% coverage

👁 Well typed first class support for Typescript included

📄 Well documented full reference & installation documentation alongside detailed guides and FAQs

🔥 Mirrors official Firebase Web SDK functions as a drop-in replacement for the Firebase Web SDK in React Native maximizes cross-platform code re-usability e.g. re-using code on web platforms



Firebase Modules

This is the root of the mono-repo for React Native Firebase, if you're looking for a specific package please select the package link from below.

The main package that you interface with is App ( @react-native-firebase/app )

Documentation

Looking for the Version 5 documentation? View legacy documentation.

Contributing

License

See LICENSE

Built and maintained by Invertase.